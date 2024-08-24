Catalog Search Auctions Pricing
Colombia Period: 1746-1833 1746-1833

Coins of Colombia 1793

Gold coins

Obverse 8 Escudos 1793 NR JJ
Reverse 8 Escudos 1793 NR JJ
8 Escudos 1793 NR JJ
Average price 2100 $
Sales
0 112
Obverse 8 Escudos 1793 P JF
Reverse 8 Escudos 1793 P JF
8 Escudos 1793 P JF
Average price 1800 $
Sales
0 108
Obverse 4 Escudos 1793 P JF
Reverse 4 Escudos 1793 P JF
4 Escudos 1793 P JF
Average price 1100 $
Sales
0 4
Obverse 4 Escudos 1793 NR JJ
Reverse 4 Escudos 1793 NR JJ
4 Escudos 1793 NR JJ
Average price 5300 $
Sales
0 1
Obverse 2 Escudos 1793 NR JJ
Reverse 2 Escudos 1793 NR JJ
2 Escudos 1793 NR JJ
Average price 350 $
Sales
0 9
Obverse 2 Escudos 1793 P JF
Reverse 2 Escudos 1793 P JF
2 Escudos 1793 P JF
Average price 380 $
Sales
0 38
Obverse 1 Escudo 1793 NR JJ
Reverse 1 Escudo 1793 NR JJ
1 Escudo 1793 NR JJ
Average price 210 $
Sales
0 7
Obverse 1 Escudo 1793 P JF
Reverse 1 Escudo 1793 P JF
1 Escudo 1793 P JF
Average price 190 $
Sales
0 27
Category
Year
