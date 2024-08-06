4 Escudos 1793 P JF (Colombia, Charles IV)

Auction prices

Find out the current coin value of the Colombia 4 Escudos 1793 with mark P JF. This gold coin from the times of Charles IV struck at the Popayan Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 304 sold at the Aureo & Calicó, S.L. auction for EUR 2,100. Bidding took place March 10, 2016.

