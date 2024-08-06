Colombia Period: 1746-1833 1746-1833
4 Escudos 1793 P JF (Colombia, Charles IV)
Photo by: Aureo & Calicó, S.L.
Specification
- Metal Gold (0,875)
- Weight 13,5 g
- Pure gold (0,3798 oz) 11,8125 g
- Diameter 30 mm
- Aspect ratio Medallic (↑↑)
Description
- Country Colombia
- Period Charles IV
- Denomination 4 Escudos
- Year 1793
- Ruler Charles IV (King of Spain)
- Mint Popayan
- Purpose Circulation
Auction Prices (4) Varieties (2)
Auction prices
Find out the current coin value of the Colombia 4 Escudos 1793 with mark P JF. This gold coin from the times of Charles IV struck at the Popayan Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 304 sold at the Aureo & Calicó, S.L. auction for EUR 2,100. Bidding took place March 10, 2016.
Сondition
Condition (slab)
Service
- All companies
- Aureo & Calicó (2)
- Cayón (1)
- Stack's (1)
Seller Cayón
Date September 28, 2022
Condition XF
Selling price
902 $
Price in auction currency 940 EUR
Seller Aureo & Calicó
Date June 3, 2021
Condition VF
Selling price
728 $
Price in auction currency 600 EUR
Seller Stack's
Date January 14, 2019
Condition XF DETAILS PCGS
Selling price
******
