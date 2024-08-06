Catalog Search Auctions Pricing
Colombia Period: 1746-1833 1746-1833

4 Escudos 1793 P JF (Colombia, Charles IV)

Obverse 4 Escudos 1793 P JF - Gold Coin Value - Colombia, Charles IV Reverse 4 Escudos 1793 P JF - Gold Coin Value - Colombia, Charles IV

Photo by: Aureo & Calicó, S.L.

Specification

  • Metal Gold (0,875)
  • Weight 13,5 g
  • Pure gold (0,3798 oz) 11,8125 g
  • Diameter 30 mm
  • Aspect ratio Medallic (↑↑)

Description

  • Country Colombia
  • Period Charles IV
  • Denomination 4 Escudos
  • Year 1793
  • Ruler Charles IV (King of Spain)
  • Mint Popayan
  • Purpose Circulation
Auction Prices (4) Varieties (2)

Auction prices

Find out the current coin value of the Colombia 4 Escudos 1793 with mark P JF. This gold coin from the times of Charles IV struck at the Popayan Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 304 sold at the Aureo & Calicó, S.L. auction for EUR 2,100. Bidding took place March 10, 2016.

Colombia 4 Escudos 1793 P JF at auction Cayón - September 28, 2022
Seller Cayón
Date September 28, 2022
Condition XF
Selling price
902 $
Price in auction currency 940 EUR
Colombia 4 Escudos 1793 P JF at auction Aureo & Calicó - June 3, 2021
Seller Aureo & Calicó
Date June 3, 2021
Condition VF
Selling price
728 $
Price in auction currency 600 EUR
Colombia 4 Escudos 1793 P JF at auction Stack's - January 14, 2019
Colombia 4 Escudos 1793 P JF at auction Stack's - January 14, 2019
Seller Stack's
Date January 14, 2019
Condition XF DETAILS PCGS
Selling price
Colombia 4 Escudos 1793 P JF at auction Aureo & Calicó - March 10, 2016
Seller Aureo & Calicó
Date March 10, 2016
Condition XF
Selling price
Where to sell?

For the sale of 4 Escudos 1793 , we recommend contacting specialized numismatic firms that conduct regular auctions. Go to the list of companies to find a suitable site.

