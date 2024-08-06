Colombia Period: 1746-1833 1746-1833
1 Escudo 1793 NR JJ (Colombia, Charles IV)
Photo by: Aureo & Calicó, S.L.
Specification
- Metal Gold (0,875)
- Weight 3,38 g
- Pure gold (0,0951 oz) 2,9575 g
- Diameter 18 mm
- Aspect ratio Medallic (↑↑)
Description
- Country Colombia
- Period Charles IV
- Denomination 1 Escudo
- Year 1793
- Ruler Charles IV (King of Spain)
- Mint Nuevo Reino
- Purpose Circulation
Auction Prices (7) Varieties (2)
Auction prices
Find out the current coin value of the Colombia 1 Escudo 1793 with mark NR JJ. This gold coin from the times of Charles IV struck at the Nuevo Reino Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 806 sold at the Cayón Subastas auction for EUR 220. Bidding took place November 30, 2013.
Сondition
- All companies
- Aureo & Calicó (2)
- Cayón (2)
- Monedalia.es (2)
- Soler y Llach (1)
Seller Monedalia.es
Date March 21, 2024
Condition F
Selling price
252 $
Price in auction currency 230 EUR
Seller Cayón
Date September 28, 2022
Condition VF
Selling price
178 $
Price in auction currency 185 EUR
Seller Monedalia.es
Date September 20, 2022
Condition F
Selling price
******
Seller Aureo & Calicó
Date June 3, 2021
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Seller Soler y Llach
Date February 27, 2020
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Seller Aureo & Calicó
Date October 17, 2019
Condition VF
Selling price
******
