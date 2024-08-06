Catalog Search Auctions Pricing
Colombia Period: 1746-1833 1746-1833

1 Escudo 1793 NR JJ (Colombia, Charles IV)

Obverse 1 Escudo 1793 NR JJ - Gold Coin Value - Colombia, Charles IV Reverse 1 Escudo 1793 NR JJ - Gold Coin Value - Colombia, Charles IV

Photo by: Aureo & Calicó, S.L.

Specification

  • Metal Gold (0,875)
  • Weight 3,38 g
  • Pure gold (0,0951 oz) 2,9575 g
  • Diameter 18 mm
  • Aspect ratio Medallic (↑↑)

Description

  • Country Colombia
  • Period Charles IV
  • Denomination 1 Escudo
  • Year 1793
  • Ruler Charles IV (King of Spain)
  • Mint Nuevo Reino
  • Purpose Circulation
Auction Prices (7) Varieties (2)

Auction prices

Find out the current coin value of the Colombia 1 Escudo 1793 with mark NR JJ. This gold coin from the times of Charles IV struck at the Nuevo Reino Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 806 sold at the Cayón Subastas auction for EUR 220. Bidding took place November 30, 2013.

Сondition
  • All companies
  • Aureo & Calicó (2)
  • Cayón (2)
  • Monedalia.es (2)
  • Soler y Llach (1)
Colombia 1 Escudo 1793 NR JJ at auction Monedalia.es - March 21, 2024
Seller Monedalia.es
Date March 21, 2024
Condition F
Selling price
252 $
Price in auction currency 230 EUR
Colombia 1 Escudo 1793 NR JJ at auction Cayón - September 28, 2022
Seller Cayón
Date September 28, 2022
Condition VF
Selling price
178 $
Price in auction currency 185 EUR
Colombia 1 Escudo 1793 NR JJ at auction Monedalia.es - September 20, 2022
Seller Monedalia.es
Date September 20, 2022
Condition F
Selling price
Colombia 1 Escudo 1793 NR JJ at auction Aureo & Calicó - June 3, 2021
Seller Aureo & Calicó
Date June 3, 2021
Condition VF
Selling price
Colombia 1 Escudo 1793 NR JJ at auction Soler y Llach - February 27, 2020
Seller Soler y Llach
Date February 27, 2020
Condition VF
Selling price
Colombia 1 Escudo 1793 NR JJ at auction Aureo & Calicó - October 17, 2019
Seller Aureo & Calicó
Date October 17, 2019
Condition VF
Selling price
Colombia 1 Escudo 1793 NR JJ at auction Cayón - November 30, 2013
Seller Cayón
Date November 30, 2013
Condition VF
Selling price
Where to sell?

For the sale of 1 Escudo 1793 , we recommend contacting specialized numismatic firms that conduct regular auctions. Go to the list of companies to find a suitable site.

