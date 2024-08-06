1 Escudo 1793 NR JJ (Colombia, Charles IV)

Auction prices

Find out the current coin value of the Colombia 1 Escudo 1793 with mark NR JJ. This gold coin from the times of Charles IV struck at the Nuevo Reino Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 806 sold at the Cayón Subastas auction for EUR 220. Bidding took place November 30, 2013.

Сondition VF (5) F (2)