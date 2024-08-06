Colombia Period: 1746-1833 1746-1833
4 Escudos 1793 NR JJ (Colombia, Charles IV)
Photo by: Aureo & Calicó, S.L.
Specification
- Metal Gold (0,875)
- Weight 13,5 g
- Pure gold (0,3798 oz) 11,8125 g
- Diameter 30 mm
- Aspect ratio Medallic (↑↑)
Description
- Country Colombia
- Period Charles IV
- Denomination 4 Escudos
- Year 1793
- Ruler Charles IV (King of Spain)
- Mint Nuevo Reino
- Purpose Circulation
Auction Prices (1) Varieties (2)
Auction prices
Find out the current coin value of the Colombia 4 Escudos 1793 with mark NR JJ. This gold coin from the times of Charles IV struck at the Nuevo Reino Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 498 sold at the Aureo & Calicó, S.L. auction for EUR 4,800. Bidding took place October 29, 2015.
Сondition
- All companies
- Aureo & Calicó (1)
Where to sell?
For the sale of 4 Escudos 1793 , we recommend contacting specialized numismatic firms that conduct regular auctions. Go to the list of companies to find a suitable site.
Popular sections
Category
Year
Search