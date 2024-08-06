Catalog Search Auctions Pricing
Colombia Period: 1746-1833 1746-1833

1 Escudo 1793 P JF (Colombia, Charles IV)

Obverse 1 Escudo 1793 P JF - Gold Coin Value - Colombia, Charles IV Reverse 1 Escudo 1793 P JF - Gold Coin Value - Colombia, Charles IV

Photo by: Aureo & Calicó, S.L.

Specification

  • Metal Gold (0,875)
  • Weight 3,38 g
  • Pure gold (0,0951 oz) 2,9575 g
  • Diameter 18 mm
  • Aspect ratio Medallic (↑↑)

Description

  • Country Colombia
  • Period Charles IV
  • Denomination 1 Escudo
  • Year 1793
  • Ruler Charles IV (King of Spain)
  • Mint Popayan
  • Purpose Circulation
Auction Prices (27) Varieties (2)

Auction prices

Find out the current coin value of the Colombia 1 Escudo 1793 with mark P JF. This gold coin from the times of Charles IV struck at the Popayan Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 27014 sold at the Heritage Auctions auction for USD 353. Bidding took place January 15, 2013.

Сondition
Condition (slab)
Service
  • All companies
  • Auctiones (1)
  • Aureo & Calicó (7)
  • Cayón (3)
  • CoinsNB (1)
  • Heritage (3)
  • HERVERA (3)
  • ibercoin (1)
  • Jesús Vico (2)
  • Monedalia.es (1)
  • Sedwick (2)
  • Soler y Llach (3)
Colombia 1 Escudo 1793 P JF at auction Monedalia.es - March 21, 2024
Colombia 1 Escudo 1793 P JF at auction Monedalia.es - March 21, 2024
Seller Monedalia.es
Date March 21, 2024
Condition F
Selling price
230 $
Price in auction currency 210 EUR
Colombia 1 Escudo 1793 P JF at auction CoinsNB - February 24, 2024
Seller CoinsNB
Date February 24, 2024
Condition VF
Selling price
206 $
Price in auction currency 190 EUR
Colombia 1 Escudo 1793 P JF at auction Sedwick - November 3, 2023
Seller Sedwick
Date November 3, 2023
Condition F
Selling price
******
Subscription required
Colombia 1 Escudo 1793 P JF at auction Cayón - September 28, 2022
Seller Cayón
Date September 28, 2022
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Subscription required
Colombia 1 Escudo 1793 P JF at auction Auctiones - March 20, 2022
Seller Auctiones
Date March 20, 2022
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Subscription required
Colombia 1 Escudo 1793 P JF at auction Aureo & Calicó - June 3, 2021
Seller Aureo & Calicó
Date June 3, 2021
Condition F
Selling price
******
Subscription required
Colombia 1 Escudo 1793 P JF at auction Jesús Vico - May 31, 2021
Seller Jesús Vico
Date May 31, 2021
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Subscription required
Colombia 1 Escudo 1793 P JF at auction Sedwick - May 28, 2020
Seller Sedwick
Date May 28, 2020
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Subscription required
Colombia 1 Escudo 1793 P JF at auction Aureo & Calicó - October 17, 2019
Seller Aureo & Calicó
Date October 17, 2019
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Subscription required
Colombia 1 Escudo 1793 P JF at auction Heritage - January 16, 2019
Colombia 1 Escudo 1793 P JF at auction Heritage - January 16, 2019
Seller Heritage
Date January 16, 2019
Condition AU50 PCGS
Selling price
******
Subscription required
Colombia 1 Escudo 1793 P JF at auction Aureo & Calicó - May 31, 2018
Seller Aureo & Calicó
Date May 31, 2018
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Subscription required
Colombia 1 Escudo 1793 P JF at auction HERVERA - February 25, 2016
Seller HERVERA
Date February 25, 2016
Condition VF
Selling price
Colombia 1 Escudo 1793 P JF at auction Soler y Llach - February 24, 2016
Seller Soler y Llach
Date February 24, 2016
Condition VF
Selling price
Colombia 1 Escudo 1793 P JF at auction HERVERA - July 2, 2015
Seller HERVERA
Date July 2, 2015
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Subscription required
Colombia 1 Escudo 1793 P JF at auction Soler y Llach - July 1, 2015
Seller Soler y Llach
Date July 1, 2015
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Subscription required
Colombia 1 Escudo 1793 P JF at auction Cayón - April 28, 2015
Seller Cayón
Date April 28, 2015
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Subscription required
Colombia 1 Escudo 1793 P JF at auction ibercoin - April 20, 2015
Seller ibercoin
Date April 20, 2015
Condition F
Selling price
******
Subscription required
Colombia 1 Escudo 1793 P JF at auction Jesús Vico - March 5, 2015
Seller Jesús Vico
Date March 5, 2015
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Subscription required
Colombia 1 Escudo 1793 P JF at auction Heritage - January 16, 2014
Colombia 1 Escudo 1793 P JF at auction Heritage - January 16, 2014
Seller Heritage
Date January 16, 2014
Condition VG10 NGC
Selling price
******
Subscription required
Colombia 1 Escudo 1793 P JF at auction Cayón - November 30, 2013
Seller Cayón
Date November 30, 2013
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Subscription required
Colombia 1 Escudo 1793 P JF at auction Heritage - January 16, 2013
Colombia 1 Escudo 1793 P JF at auction Heritage - January 16, 2013
Seller Heritage
Date January 16, 2013
Condition XF45 NGC
Selling price
******
Subscription required

For the sale of 1 Escudo 1793 , we recommend contacting specialized numismatic firms that conduct regular auctions. Go to the list of companies to find a suitable site.

