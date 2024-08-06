1 Escudo 1793 P JF (Colombia, Charles IV)

Auction prices

Find out the current coin value of the Colombia 1 Escudo 1793 with mark P JF. This gold coin from the times of Charles IV struck at the Popayan Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 27014 sold at the Heritage Auctions auction for USD 353. Bidding took place January 15, 2013.

Сondition AU (1) XF (4) VF (16) F (5) VG (1) Condition (slab) AU50 (1) XF45 (1) VG10 (1) Service PCGS (1) NGC (2)

Seller All companies

Auctiones (1)

Aureo & Calicó (7)

Cayón (3)

CoinsNB (1)

Heritage (3)

HERVERA (3)

ibercoin (1)

Jesús Vico (2)

Monedalia.es (1)

Sedwick (2)

Soler y Llach (3)