1 Escudo 1793 P JF (Colombia, Charles IV)
Specification
- Metal Gold (0,875)
- Weight 3,38 g
- Pure gold (0,0951 oz) 2,9575 g
- Diameter 18 mm
- Aspect ratio Medallic (↑↑)
Description
- Country Colombia
- Period Charles IV
- Denomination 1 Escudo
- Year 1793
- Ruler Charles IV (King of Spain)
- Mint Popayan
- Purpose Circulation
Auction prices
Find out the current coin value of the Colombia 1 Escudo 1793 with mark P JF. This gold coin from the times of Charles IV struck at the Popayan Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 27014 sold at the Heritage Auctions auction for USD 353. Bidding took place January 15, 2013.
Seller Monedalia.es
Date March 21, 2024
Condition F
Selling price
230 $
Price in auction currency 210 EUR
Seller CoinsNB
Date February 24, 2024
Condition VF
Selling price
206 $
Price in auction currency 190 EUR
Seller Sedwick
Date November 3, 2023
Condition F
Selling price
******
Seller Cayón
Date September 28, 2022
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Seller Auctiones
Date March 20, 2022
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Seller Aureo & Calicó
Date June 3, 2021
Condition F
Selling price
******
Seller Jesús Vico
Date May 31, 2021
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Seller Aureo & Calicó
Date October 17, 2019
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Seller Heritage
Date January 16, 2019
Condition AU50 PCGS
Selling price
******
Seller Aureo & Calicó
Date May 31, 2018
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Seller Soler y Llach
Date July 1, 2015
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Seller Jesús Vico
Date March 5, 2015
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Seller Heritage
Date January 16, 2014
Condition VG10 NGC
Selling price
******
Seller Cayón
Date November 30, 2013
Condition VF
Selling price
******
