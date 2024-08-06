Catalog Search Auctions Pricing
Colombia Period: 1746-1833 1746-1833

2 Escudos 1793 P JF (Colombia, Charles IV)

Obverse 2 Escudos 1793 P JF - Gold Coin Value - Colombia, Charles IV Reverse 2 Escudos 1793 P JF - Gold Coin Value - Colombia, Charles IV

Photo by: Aureo & Calicó, S.L.

Specification

  • Metal Gold (0,875)
  • Weight 6,75 g
  • Pure gold (0,1899 oz) 5,9063 g
  • Diameter 23 mm
  • Aspect ratio Medallic (↑↑)

Description

  • Country Colombia
  • Period Charles IV
  • Denomination 2 Escudos
  • Year 1793
  • Ruler Charles IV (King of Spain)
  • Mint Popayan
  • Purpose Circulation
Auction Prices (38) Varieties (2)

Auction prices

Find out the current coin value of the Colombia 2 Escudos 1793 with mark P JF. This gold coin from the times of Charles IV struck at the Popayan Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 536 sold at the iNumis auction for EUR 760. Bidding took place November 2, 2021.

Colombia 2 Escudos 1793 P JF at auction Monedalia.es - March 21, 2024
Seller Monedalia.es
Date March 21, 2024
Condition F
Selling price
350 $
Price in auction currency 320 EUR
Colombia 2 Escudos 1793 P JF at auction Jesús Vico - November 30, 2023
Seller Jesús Vico
Date November 30, 2023
Condition VF
Selling price
483 $
Price in auction currency 440 EUR
Colombia 2 Escudos 1793 P JF at auction Heritage Eur - November 17, 2023
Seller Heritage Eur
Date November 17, 2023
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Colombia 2 Escudos 1793 P JF at auction Cayón - September 28, 2022
Seller Cayón
Date September 28, 2022
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Colombia 2 Escudos 1793 P JF at auction Naville - July 31, 2022
Seller Naville
Date July 31, 2022
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Colombia 2 Escudos 1793 P JF at auction Jesús Vico - April 21, 2022
Seller Jesús Vico
Date April 21, 2022
Condition AU
Selling price
******
Colombia 2 Escudos 1793 P JF at auction iNumis - November 2, 2021
Seller iNumis
Date November 2, 2021
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Colombia 2 Escudos 1793 P JF at auction Aureo & Calicó - June 3, 2021
Seller Aureo & Calicó
Date June 3, 2021
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Colombia 2 Escudos 1793 P JF at auction Heritage - March 11, 2021
Seller Heritage
Date March 11, 2021
Condition VF35 PCGS
Selling price
******
Colombia 2 Escudos 1793 P JF at auction Aureo & Calicó - December 16, 2020
Seller Aureo & Calicó
Date December 16, 2020
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Colombia 2 Escudos 1793 P JF at auction Naville - December 13, 2020
Seller Naville
Date December 13, 2020
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Colombia 2 Escudos 1793 P JF at auction Monedalia.es - May 28, 2020
Seller Monedalia.es
Date May 28, 2020
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Colombia 2 Escudos 1793 P JF at auction Aureo & Calicó - January 23, 2020
Seller Aureo & Calicó
Date January 23, 2020
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Colombia 2 Escudos 1793 P JF at auction Tauler & Fau - January 14, 2020
Seller Tauler & Fau
Date January 14, 2020
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Colombia 2 Escudos 1793 P JF at auction HERVERA - July 10, 2019
Seller HERVERA
Date July 10, 2019
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Colombia 2 Escudos 1793 P JF at auction Soler y Llach - July 10, 2019
Seller Soler y Llach
Date July 10, 2019
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Colombia 2 Escudos 1793 P JF at auction HERVERA - May 9, 2019
Seller HERVERA
Date May 9, 2019
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Colombia 2 Escudos 1793 P JF at auction Soler y Llach - May 8, 2019
Seller Soler y Llach
Date May 8, 2019
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Colombia 2 Escudos 1793 P JF at auction Aureo & Calicó - April 25, 2018
Seller Aureo & Calicó
Date April 25, 2018
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Colombia 2 Escudos 1793 P JF at auction Naville - September 25, 2016
Seller Naville
Date September 25, 2016
Condition VF
Selling price
Colombia 2 Escudos 1793 P JF at auction HERVERA - February 25, 2016
Seller HERVERA
Date February 25, 2016
Condition VF
Selling price

Popular sections
Popular sections
