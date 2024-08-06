Colombia Period: 1746-1833 1746-1833
2 Escudos 1793 P JF (Colombia, Charles IV)
Specification
- Metal Gold (0,875)
- Weight 6,75 g
- Pure gold (0,1899 oz) 5,9063 g
- Diameter 23 mm
- Aspect ratio Medallic (↑↑)
Description
- Country Colombia
- Period Charles IV
- Denomination 2 Escudos
- Year 1793
- Ruler Charles IV (King of Spain)
- Mint Popayan
- Purpose Circulation
Auction Prices (38) Varieties (2)
Auction prices
Find out the current coin value of the Colombia 2 Escudos 1793 with mark P JF. This gold coin from the times of Charles IV struck at the Popayan Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 536 sold at the iNumis auction for EUR 760. Bidding took place November 2, 2021.
Сondition
Condition (slab)
Service
- All companies
- Aureo & Calicó (9)
- Cayón (5)
- Heritage (2)
- Heritage Eur (1)
- HERVERA (3)
- ibercoin (1)
- iNumis (1)
- Jesús Vico (3)
- Monedalia.es (2)
- Morton & Eden (1)
- Naville (3)
- SINCONA (2)
- Soler y Llach (3)
- Tauler & Fau (1)
- UBS (1)
Seller Monedalia.es
Date March 21, 2024
Condition F
Selling price
350 $
Price in auction currency 320 EUR
Seller Jesús Vico
Date November 30, 2023
Condition VF
Selling price
483 $
Price in auction currency 440 EUR
Seller Heritage Eur
Date November 17, 2023
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Seller Cayón
Date September 28, 2022
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Seller Jesús Vico
Date April 21, 2022
Condition AU
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Seller iNumis
Date November 2, 2021
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Seller Aureo & Calicó
Date June 3, 2021
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Seller Heritage
Date March 11, 2021
Condition VF35 PCGS
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Seller Aureo & Calicó
Date December 16, 2020
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Seller Naville
Date December 13, 2020
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Seller Monedalia.es
Date May 28, 2020
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Seller Aureo & Calicó
Date January 23, 2020
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Seller Tauler & Fau
Date January 14, 2020
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Seller Soler y Llach
Date July 10, 2019
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Seller Soler y Llach
Date May 8, 2019
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Seller Aureo & Calicó
Date April 25, 2018
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
12
Where to sell?
For the sale of 2 Escudos 1793 , we recommend contacting specialized numismatic firms that conduct regular auctions. Go to the list of companies to find a suitable site.
