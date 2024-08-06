Catalog Search Auctions Pricing
Colombia Period: 1746-1833 1746-1833

2 Escudos 1793 NR JJ (Colombia, Charles IV)

Obverse 2 Escudos 1793 NR JJ - Gold Coin Value - Colombia, Charles IV Reverse 2 Escudos 1793 NR JJ - Gold Coin Value - Colombia, Charles IV

Photo by: Aureo & Calicó, S.L.

Specification

  • Metal Gold (0,875)
  • Weight 6,75 g
  • Pure gold (0,1899 oz) 5,9063 g
  • Diameter 23 mm
  • Aspect ratio Medallic (↑↑)

Description

  • Country Colombia
  • Period Charles IV
  • Denomination 2 Escudos
  • Year 1793
  • Ruler Charles IV (King of Spain)
  • Mint Nuevo Reino
  • Purpose Circulation
Auction Prices (9) Varieties (2)

Auction prices

Find out the current coin value of the Colombia 2 Escudos 1793 with mark NR JJ. This gold coin from the times of Charles IV struck at the Nuevo Reino Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 778 sold at the Aureo & Calicó, S.L. auction for EUR 380. Bidding took place June 3, 2021.

Colombia 2 Escudos 1793 NR JJ at auction Monedalia.es - March 21, 2024
Seller Monedalia.es
Date March 21, 2024
Condition VF
Selling price
361 $
Price in auction currency 330 EUR
Colombia 2 Escudos 1793 NR JJ at auction Tauler & Fau - October 24, 2023
Seller Tauler & Fau
Date October 24, 2023
Condition VF
Selling price
448 $
Price in auction currency 420 EUR
Colombia 2 Escudos 1793 NR JJ at auction Aureo & Calicó - June 3, 2021
Seller Aureo & Calicó
Date June 3, 2021
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Colombia 2 Escudos 1793 NR JJ at auction Heritage - November 29, 2018
Seller Heritage
Date November 29, 2018
Condition VF35 PCGS
Selling price
******
Colombia 2 Escudos 1793 NR JJ at auction Aureo & Calicó - April 27, 2016
Seller Aureo & Calicó
Date April 27, 2016
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Colombia 2 Escudos 1793 NR JJ at auction Cayón - April 28, 2015
Seller Cayón
Date April 28, 2015
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Colombia 2 Escudos 1793 NR JJ at auction Aureo & Calicó - October 29, 2012
Seller Aureo & Calicó
Date October 29, 2012
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Colombia 2 Escudos 1793 NR JJ at auction Aureo & Calicó - May 29, 2012
Seller Aureo & Calicó
Date May 29, 2012
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Colombia 2 Escudos 1793 NR JJ at auction Aureo & Calicó - December 15, 2009
Seller Aureo & Calicó
Date December 15, 2009
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Where to sell?

For the sale of 2 Escudos 1793 , we recommend contacting specialized numismatic firms that conduct regular auctions. Go to the list of companies to find a suitable site.

