Colombia Period: 1746-1833 1746-1833

8 Escudos 1793 NR JJ (Colombia, Charles IV)

Obverse 8 Escudos 1793 NR JJ - Gold Coin Value - Colombia, Charles IV Reverse 8 Escudos 1793 NR JJ - Gold Coin Value - Colombia, Charles IV

Photo by: Aureo & Calicó, S.L.

Specification

  • Metal Gold (0,875)
  • Weight 27 g
  • Pure gold (0,7596 oz) 23,625 g
  • Diameter 36 mm
  • Aspect ratio Medallic (↑↑)

Description

  • Country Colombia
  • Period Charles IV
  • Denomination 8 Escudos
  • Year 1793
  • Ruler Charles IV (King of Spain)
  • Mint Nuevo Reino
  • Purpose Circulation
Auction Prices (112) Varieties (2)

Auction prices

Find out the current coin value of the Colombia 8 Escudos 1793 with mark NR JJ. This gold coin from the times of Charles IV struck at the Nuevo Reino Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 31618 sold at the Heritage Auctions auction for USD 4,080. Bidding took place May 5, 2022.

Colombia 8 Escudos 1793 NR JJ at auction Aureo & Calicó - June 19, 2024
Seller Aureo & Calicó
Date June 19, 2024
Condition VF
Selling price
1611 $
Price in auction currency 1500 EUR
Colombia 8 Escudos 1793 NR JJ at auction 17 Auctions - April 1, 2024
Seller 17 Auctions
Date April 1, 2024
Condition XF40 NGC
Selling price
1727 $
Price in auction currency 1600 EUR
Colombia 8 Escudos 1793 NR JJ at auction Heritage - May 25, 2023
Seller Heritage
Date May 25, 2023
Condition UNC DETAILS NGC
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Colombia 8 Escudos 1793 NR JJ at auction Heritage - May 5, 2023
Seller Heritage
Date May 5, 2023
Condition AU55 PCGS
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Colombia 8 Escudos 1793 NR JJ at auction Soler y Llach - April 27, 2023
Seller Soler y Llach
Date April 27, 2023
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Colombia 8 Escudos 1793 NR JJ at auction Jesús Vico - November 24, 2022
Seller Jesús Vico
Date November 24, 2022
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Colombia 8 Escudos 1793 NR JJ at auction Heritage - August 28, 2022
Seller Heritage
Date August 28, 2022
Condition AU58 NGC
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Colombia 8 Escudos 1793 NR JJ at auction Stack's - August 24, 2022
Seller Stack's
Date August 24, 2022
Condition AU53 PCGS
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Colombia 8 Escudos 1793 NR JJ at auction Soler y Llach - June 16, 2022
Seller Soler y Llach
Date June 16, 2022
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Colombia 8 Escudos 1793 NR JJ at auction Hess Divo - June 1, 2022
Seller Hess Divo
Date June 1, 2022
Condition XF40 NGC
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Colombia 8 Escudos 1793 NR JJ at auction Heritage - May 7, 2022
Seller Heritage
Date May 7, 2022
Condition MS61 NGC
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Colombia 8 Escudos 1793 NR JJ at auction Numisor - February 15, 2022
Seller Numisor
Date February 15, 2022
Condition No grade
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Colombia 8 Escudos 1793 NR JJ at auction SINCONA - November 23, 2021
Seller SINCONA
Date November 23, 2021
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Colombia 8 Escudos 1793 NR JJ at auction Heritage - August 20, 2021
Seller Heritage
Date August 20, 2021
Condition UNC DETAILS PCGS
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Colombia 8 Escudos 1793 NR JJ at auction Stack's - August 18, 2021
Seller Stack's
Date August 18, 2021
Condition AU58 PCGS
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Colombia 8 Escudos 1793 NR JJ at auction Auction World - July 19, 2021
Seller Auction World
Date July 19, 2021
Condition XF DETAILS NGC
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Colombia 8 Escudos 1793 NR JJ at auction Tauler & Fau - June 22, 2021
Seller Tauler & Fau
Date June 22, 2021
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Colombia 8 Escudos 1793 NR JJ at auction Tauler & Fau - June 22, 2021
Seller Tauler & Fau
Date June 22, 2021
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Colombia 8 Escudos 1793 NR JJ at auction Nihon - June 13, 2021
Seller Nihon
Date June 13, 2021
Condition UNC DETAILS NGC
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Colombia 8 Escudos 1793 NR JJ at auction Aureo & Calicó - June 3, 2021
Seller Aureo & Calicó
Date June 3, 2021
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Colombia 8 Escudos 1793 NR JJ at auction Tauler & Fau - April 20, 2021
Seller Tauler & Fau
Date April 20, 2021
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required

Where to sell?

For the sale of 8 Escudos 1793 , we recommend contacting specialized numismatic firms that conduct regular auctions. Go to the list of companies to find a suitable site.

