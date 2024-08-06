Catalog Search Auctions Pricing
Search
USD Currency
language_en Language
flag
Colombia Period: 1746-1833 1746-1833

8 Escudos 1793 P JF (Colombia, Charles IV)

Obverse 8 Escudos 1793 P JF - Gold Coin Value - Colombia, Charles IV Reverse 8 Escudos 1793 P JF - Gold Coin Value - Colombia, Charles IV

Photo by: Aureo & Calicó, S.L.

Specification

  • Metal Gold (0,875)
  • Weight 27 g
  • Pure gold (0,7596 oz) 23,625 g
  • Diameter 36 mm
  • Aspect ratio Medallic (↑↑)

Description

  • Country Colombia
  • Period Charles IV
  • Denomination 8 Escudos
  • Year 1793
  • Ruler Charles IV (King of Spain)
  • Mint Popayan
  • Purpose Circulation
Auction Prices (108) Varieties (2)

Auction prices

Find out the current coin value of the Colombia 8 Escudos 1793 with mark P JF. This gold coin from the times of Charles IV struck at the Popayan Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 1373 sold at the Aureo & Calicó, S.L. auction for EUR 3,400. Bidding took place March 14, 2024.

Сondition
Condition (slab)
Service
  • All companies
  • Auction World (3)
  • Aureo & Calicó (31)
  • Bertolami (2)
  • Bolaffi (1)
  • Cayón (14)
  • Goldberg (1)
  • Heritage (13)
  • Herrero (2)
  • HERVERA (6)
  • ibercoin (1)
  • Jesús Vico (5)
  • Künker (2)
  • Leu (1)
  • Monedalia.es (1)
  • Morton & Eden (1)
  • Sedwick (1)
  • Soler y Llach (10)
  • Stack's (3)
  • Status International (1)
  • Tauler & Fau (5)
  • UBS (4)
Colombia 8 Escudos 1793 P JF at auction Jesús Vico - June 27, 2024
Seller Jesús Vico
Date June 27, 2024
Condition XF
Selling price
2029 $
Price in auction currency 1900 EUR
Colombia 8 Escudos 1793 P JF at auction Jesús Vico - June 27, 2024
Seller Jesús Vico
Date June 27, 2024
Condition XF
Selling price
2350 $
Price in auction currency 2200 EUR
Colombia 8 Escudos 1793 P JF at auction Aureo & Calicó - June 19, 2024
Seller Aureo & Calicó
Date June 19, 2024
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Colombia 8 Escudos 1793 P JF at auction Aureo & Calicó - March 14, 2024
Seller Aureo & Calicó
Date March 14, 2024
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Colombia 8 Escudos 1793 P JF at auction Aureo & Calicó - February 14, 2024
Seller Aureo & Calicó
Date February 14, 2024
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Colombia 8 Escudos 1793 P JF at auction Aureo & Calicó - May 23, 2023
Seller Aureo & Calicó
Date May 23, 2023
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Colombia 8 Escudos 1793 P JF at auction Aureo & Calicó - March 15, 2023
Seller Aureo & Calicó
Date March 15, 2023
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Colombia 8 Escudos 1793 P JF at auction Jesús Vico - February 23, 2023
Seller Jesús Vico
Date February 23, 2023
Condition XF
Selling price
Colombia 8 Escudos 1793 P JF at auction Heritage - December 8, 2022
Seller Heritage
Date December 8, 2022
Condition UNC DETAILS NGC
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Colombia 8 Escudos 1793 P JF at auction Soler y Llach - October 26, 2022
Seller Soler y Llach
Date October 26, 2022
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Colombia 8 Escudos 1793 P JF at auction Tauler & Fau - October 17, 2022
Seller Tauler & Fau
Date October 17, 2022
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Colombia 8 Escudos 1793 P JF at auction Cayón - September 28, 2022
Seller Cayón
Date September 28, 2022
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Colombia 8 Escudos 1793 P JF at auction Heritage - April 28, 2022
Seller Heritage
Date April 28, 2022
Condition UNC DETAILS NGC
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Colombia 8 Escudos 1793 P JF at auction Auction World - April 17, 2022
Seller Auction World
Date April 17, 2022
Condition UNC DETAILS NGC
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Colombia 8 Escudos 1793 P JF at auction Aureo & Calicó - March 16, 2022
Seller Aureo & Calicó
Date March 16, 2022
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Colombia 8 Escudos 1793 P JF at auction Soler y Llach - February 24, 2022
Seller Soler y Llach
Date February 24, 2022
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Colombia 8 Escudos 1793 P JF at auction Bolaffi - December 3, 2021
Seller Bolaffi
Date December 3, 2021
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Colombia 8 Escudos 1793 P JF at auction Tauler & Fau - October 5, 2021
Seller Tauler & Fau
Date October 5, 2021
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Colombia 8 Escudos 1793 P JF at auction Soler y Llach - July 20, 2021
Seller Soler y Llach
Date July 20, 2021
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Colombia 8 Escudos 1793 P JF at auction Tauler & Fau - June 22, 2021
Seller Tauler & Fau
Date June 22, 2021
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Colombia 8 Escudos 1793 P JF at auction Status International - June 11, 2021
Colombia 8 Escudos 1793 P JF at auction Status International - June 11, 2021
Seller Status International
Date June 11, 2021
Condition AU55 NGC
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required

Where to sell?

For the sale of 8 Escudos 1793 , we recommend contacting specialized numismatic firms that conduct regular auctions. Go to the list of companies to find a suitable site.

All companies 421
Popular sections
World Coin Catalog Coin catalog of Colombia Coin catalog of Charles IV Coins of Colombia in 1793 All Colombia coins Colombia gold coins Colombia coins 8 Escudos Numismatic auctions
Best offers
Top lot
Top lot
Great Coins & Art Auctions
Auction Sep 6, 2024
Top lot
Top lot
ACM Aste srl
Auction Sep 19, 2024
Top lot
Top lot
Katz Auction
Auction Aug 26, 2024
Category
Year
Search