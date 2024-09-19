Catalog Search Auctions Pricing
Colombia Period: 1746-1833 1746-1833

Coins of Colombia 1779

Gold coins

Obverse 8 Escudos 1779 NR JJ
Reverse 8 Escudos 1779 NR JJ
8 Escudos 1779 NR JJ
Average price 1900 $
Sales
0 34
Obverse 8 Escudos 1779 P SF
Reverse 8 Escudos 1779 P SF
8 Escudos 1779 P SF
Average price 1300 $
Sales
0 37
Obverse 4 Escudos 1779 P SF
Reverse 4 Escudos 1779 P SF
4 Escudos 1779 P SF
Average price 580 $
Sales
0 35
Obverse 4 Escudos 1779 NR JJ
Reverse 4 Escudos 1779 NR JJ
4 Escudos 1779 NR JJ
Average price 2300 $
Sales
0 1
Obverse 2 Escudos 1779 NR JJ
Reverse 2 Escudos 1779 NR JJ
2 Escudos 1779 NR JJ
Average price 390 $
Sales
0 19
Obverse 2 Escudos 1779 P SF
Reverse 2 Escudos 1779 P SF
2 Escudos 1779 P SF
Average price 460 $
Sales
0 15
Obverse 1 Escudo 1779 NR JJ
Reverse 1 Escudo 1779 NR JJ
1 Escudo 1779 NR JJ
Average price 570 $
Sales
0 3
Obverse 1 Escudo 1779 P SF
Reverse 1 Escudo 1779 P SF
1 Escudo 1779 P SF
Average price 230 $
Sales
0 32
Category
Year
