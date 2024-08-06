Colombia Period: 1746-1833 1746-1833
8 Escudos 1779 NR JJ (Colombia, Charles III)
Photo by: SINCONA AG
Specification
- Metal Gold (0,901)
- Weight 27 g
- Pure gold (0,7821 oz) 24,327 g
- Diameter 36 mm
- Aspect ratio Medallic (↑↑)
Description
- Country Colombia
- Period Charles III
- Denomination 8 Escudos
- Year 1779
- Ruler Charles III (King of Spain)
- Mint Nuevo Reino
- Purpose Circulation
Auction Prices (34) Varieties (2)
Auction prices
Find out the current coin value of the Colombia 8 Escudos 1779 with mark NR JJ. This gold coin from the times of Charles III struck at the Nuevo Reino Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 31009 sold at the Heritage Auctions auction for USD 6,900. Bidding took place August 19, 2021.
Сondition
Condition (slab)
Service
- All companies
- Aureo & Calicó (11)
- Cayón (4)
- DNW (2)
- Heritage (2)
- Herrero (1)
- HERVERA (2)
- ibercoin (1)
- Jesús Vico (1)
- Numisor (1)
- SINCONA (1)
- Soler y Llach (4)
- Stack's (3)
- Warin Global Investments (1)
Seller Soler y Llach
Date October 27, 2023
Condition VF
Selling price
1268 $
Price in auction currency 1200 EUR
Seller Stack's
Date August 16, 2023
Condition AU55 NGC
Selling price
2600 $
Price in auction currency 2600 USD
Seller Jesús Vico
Date February 23, 2023
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Seller Stack's
Date August 24, 2022
Condition AU58 PCGS
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Seller Warin Global Investments
Date May 9, 2022
Condition AU DETAILS PCGS
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Seller Heritage
Date May 7, 2022
Condition MS62 NGC
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Seller SINCONA
Date November 23, 2021
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Seller Heritage
Date August 20, 2021
Condition MS61 NGC
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Seller Aureo & Calicó
Date November 19, 2020
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Seller Aureo & Calicó
Date September 17, 2020
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Seller Stack's
Date January 14, 2019
Condition AU50 PCGS
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Seller Numisor
Date October 19, 2018
Condition MS62 NGC
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Seller Aureo & Calicó
Date January 25, 2018
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Seller HERVERA
Date February 25, 2016
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Seller Soler y Llach
Date February 24, 2016
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
12
Where to sell?
For the sale of 8 Escudos 1779 , we recommend contacting specialized numismatic firms that conduct regular auctions. Go to the list of companies to find a suitable site.
Popular sections
Category
Year
Search