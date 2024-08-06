Catalog Search Auctions Pricing
Colombia Period: 1746-1833 1746-1833

8 Escudos 1779 NR JJ (Colombia, Charles III)

Obverse 8 Escudos 1779 NR JJ - Gold Coin Value - Colombia, Charles III Reverse 8 Escudos 1779 NR JJ - Gold Coin Value - Colombia, Charles III

Photo by: SINCONA AG

Specification

  • Metal Gold (0,901)
  • Weight 27 g
  • Pure gold (0,7821 oz) 24,327 g
  • Diameter 36 mm
  • Aspect ratio Medallic (↑↑)

Description

  • Country Colombia
  • Period Charles III
  • Denomination 8 Escudos
  • Year 1779
  • Ruler Charles III (King of Spain)
  • Mint Nuevo Reino
  • Purpose Circulation
Auction Prices (34) Varieties (2)

Auction prices

Find out the current coin value of the Colombia 8 Escudos 1779 with mark NR JJ. This gold coin from the times of Charles III struck at the Nuevo Reino Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 31009 sold at the Heritage Auctions auction for USD 6,900. Bidding took place August 19, 2021.

Colombia 8 Escudos 1779 NR JJ at auction Soler y Llach - October 27, 2023
Seller Soler y Llach
Date October 27, 2023
Condition VF
Selling price
1268 $
Price in auction currency 1200 EUR
Colombia 8 Escudos 1779 NR JJ at auction Stack's - August 16, 2023
Colombia 8 Escudos 1779 NR JJ at auction Stack's - August 16, 2023
Seller Stack's
Date August 16, 2023
Condition AU55 NGC
Selling price
2600 $
Price in auction currency 2600 USD
Colombia 8 Escudos 1779 NR JJ at auction Jesús Vico - February 23, 2023
Seller Jesús Vico
Date February 23, 2023
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Subscription required
Colombia 8 Escudos 1779 NR JJ at auction Cayón - February 9, 2023
Seller Cayón
Date February 9, 2023
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Subscription required
Colombia 8 Escudos 1779 NR JJ at auction Stack's - August 24, 2022
Colombia 8 Escudos 1779 NR JJ at auction Stack's - August 24, 2022
Seller Stack's
Date August 24, 2022
Condition AU58 PCGS
Selling price
******
Subscription required
Colombia 8 Escudos 1779 NR JJ at auction Warin Global Investments - May 9, 2022
Colombia 8 Escudos 1779 NR JJ at auction Warin Global Investments - May 9, 2022
Seller Warin Global Investments
Date May 9, 2022
Condition AU DETAILS PCGS
Selling price
******
Subscription required
Colombia 8 Escudos 1779 NR JJ at auction Heritage - May 7, 2022
Seller Heritage
Date May 7, 2022
Condition MS62 NGC
Selling price
******
Subscription required
Colombia 8 Escudos 1779 NR JJ at auction SINCONA - November 23, 2021
Seller SINCONA
Date November 23, 2021
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Subscription required
Colombia 8 Escudos 1779 NR JJ at auction Heritage - August 20, 2021
Colombia 8 Escudos 1779 NR JJ at auction Heritage - August 20, 2021
Seller Heritage
Date August 20, 2021
Condition MS61 NGC
Selling price
******
Subscription required
Colombia 8 Escudos 1779 NR JJ at auction Aureo & Calicó - November 19, 2020
Seller Aureo & Calicó
Date November 19, 2020
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Subscription required
Colombia 8 Escudos 1779 NR JJ at auction Aureo & Calicó - September 17, 2020
Seller Aureo & Calicó
Date September 17, 2020
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Subscription required
Colombia 8 Escudos 1779 NR JJ at auction DNW - February 21, 2019
Seller DNW
Date February 21, 2019
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Subscription required
Colombia 8 Escudos 1779 NR JJ at auction Stack's - January 14, 2019
Colombia 8 Escudos 1779 NR JJ at auction Stack's - January 14, 2019
Seller Stack's
Date January 14, 2019
Condition AU50 PCGS
Selling price
******
Subscription required
Colombia 8 Escudos 1779 NR JJ at auction DNW - November 15, 2018
Seller DNW
Date November 15, 2018
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Subscription required
Colombia 8 Escudos 1779 NR JJ at auction Numisor - October 19, 2018
Seller Numisor
Date October 19, 2018
Condition MS62 NGC
Selling price
******
Subscription required
Colombia 8 Escudos 1779 NR JJ at auction Cayón - January 31, 2018
Seller Cayón
Date January 31, 2018
Condition AU
Selling price
******
Subscription required
Colombia 8 Escudos 1779 NR JJ at auction Aureo & Calicó - January 25, 2018
Seller Aureo & Calicó
Date January 25, 2018
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Subscription required
Colombia 8 Escudos 1779 NR JJ at auction Cayón - February 2, 2017
Seller Cayón
Date February 2, 2017
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Subscription required
Colombia 8 Escudos 1779 NR JJ at auction HERVERA - February 25, 2016
Seller HERVERA
Date February 25, 2016
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Subscription required
Colombia 8 Escudos 1779 NR JJ at auction Soler y Llach - February 24, 2016
Seller Soler y Llach
Date February 24, 2016
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Subscription required
Colombia 8 Escudos 1779 NR JJ at auction Herrero - December 10, 2015
Seller Herrero
Date December 10, 2015
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Subscription required

Where to sell?

For the sale of 8 Escudos 1779 , we recommend contacting specialized numismatic firms that conduct regular auctions. Go to the list of companies to find a suitable site.

