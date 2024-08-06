Colombia Period: 1746-1833 1746-1833
4 Escudos 1779 P SF (Colombia, Charles III)
Photo by: Aureo & Calicó, S.L.
Specification
- Metal Gold (0,901)
- Weight 13,5 g
- Pure gold (0,3911 oz) 12,1635 g
- Diameter 30 mm
- Aspect ratio Medallic (↑↑)
Description
- Country Colombia
- Period Charles III
- Denomination 4 Escudos
- Year 1779
- Ruler Charles III (King of Spain)
- Mint Popayan
- Purpose Circulation
Auction Prices (35) Varieties (2)
Auction prices
Find out the current coin value of the Colombia 4 Escudos 1779 with mark P SF. This gold coin from the times of Charles III struck at the Popayan Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 129 sold at the Daniel Frank Sedwick auction for USD 1,400. Bidding took place October 29, 2015.
Сondition
Condition (slab)
Service
- All companies
- Aureo & Calicó (7)
- Cayón (3)
- Heritage (2)
- HERVERA (8)
- Rauch (2)
- Sedwick (1)
- Soler y Llach (9)
- Stack's (2)
- UBS (1)
Seller Cayón
Date February 9, 2023
Condition XF
Selling price
772 $
Price in auction currency 720 EUR
Seller Aureo & Calicó
Date November 19, 2020
Condition VF
Selling price
771 $
Price in auction currency 650 EUR
Seller Soler y Llach
Date February 27, 2020
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Seller Aureo & Calicó
Date May 23, 2019
Condition AU55 PCGS
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Seller HERVERA
Date December 18, 2018
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Seller Soler y Llach
Date December 17, 2018
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Seller Aureo & Calicó
Date September 21, 2017
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Seller Sedwick
Date October 29, 2015
Condition AU50 NGC
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Seller Aureo & Calicó
Date October 29, 2014
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
12
Where to sell?
For the sale of 4 Escudos 1779 , we recommend contacting specialized numismatic firms that conduct regular auctions. Go to the list of companies to find a suitable site.
Popular sections
Category
Year
Search