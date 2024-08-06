4 Escudos 1779 P SF (Colombia, Charles III)

Auction prices

Find out the current coin value of the Colombia 4 Escudos 1779 with mark P SF. This gold coin from the times of Charles III struck at the Popayan Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 129 sold at the Daniel Frank Sedwick auction for USD 1,400. Bidding took place October 29, 2015.

Сondition AU (7) XF (5) VF (23) Condition (slab) AU55 (6) AU50 (1) Service PCGS (5) NGC (2)

Seller All companies

Aureo & Calicó (7)

Cayón (3)

Heritage (2)

HERVERA (8)

Rauch (2)

Sedwick (1)

Soler y Llach (9)

Stack's (2)

UBS (1)