Catalog Search Auctions Pricing
Search
USD Currency
language_en Language
flag
Colombia Period: 1746-1833 1746-1833

8 Escudos 1779 P SF (Colombia, Charles III)

Obverse 8 Escudos 1779 P SF - Gold Coin Value - Colombia, Charles III Reverse 8 Escudos 1779 P SF - Gold Coin Value - Colombia, Charles III

Photo by: Aureo & Calicó, S.L.

Specification

  • Metal Gold (0,901)
  • Weight 27 g
  • Pure gold (0,7821 oz) 24,327 g
  • Diameter 36 mm
  • Aspect ratio Medallic (↑↑)

Description

  • Country Colombia
  • Period Charles III
  • Denomination 8 Escudos
  • Year 1779
  • Ruler Charles III (King of Spain)
  • Mint Popayan
  • Purpose Circulation
Auction Prices (37) Varieties (2)

Auction prices

Find out the current coin value of the Colombia 8 Escudos 1779 with mark P SF. This gold coin from the times of Charles III struck at the Popayan Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 474 sold at the Cayón Subastas auction for EUR 3,000. Bidding took place February 9, 2023.

Сondition
Condition (slab)
Service
  • All companies
  • Aureo & Calicó (11)
  • Cayón (5)
  • Heritage (2)
  • HERVERA (5)
  • Jesús Vico (2)
  • Möller (1)
  • Morton & Eden (1)
  • Oslo Myntgalleri (1)
  • Soler y Llach (5)
  • Stack's (1)
  • Tauler & Fau (2)
  • UBS (1)
Colombia 8 Escudos 1779 P SF at auction Jesús Vico - June 27, 2024
Seller Jesús Vico
Date June 27, 2024
Condition XF
Selling price
2136 $
Price in auction currency 2000 EUR
Colombia 8 Escudos 1779 P SF at auction Aureo & Calicó - February 14, 2024
Seller Aureo & Calicó
Date February 14, 2024
Condition XF
Selling price
1906 $
Price in auction currency 1780 EUR
Colombia 8 Escudos 1779 P SF at auction Heritage - August 19, 2023
Seller Heritage
Date August 19, 2023
Condition AU55 NGC
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Colombia 8 Escudos 1779 P SF at auction Cayón - February 9, 2023
Seller Cayón
Date February 9, 2023
Condition UNC
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Colombia 8 Escudos 1779 P SF at auction Oslo Myntgalleri - May 9, 2021
Seller Oslo Myntgalleri
Date May 9, 2021
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Colombia 8 Escudos 1779 P SF at auction Aureo & Calicó - March 18, 2021
Seller Aureo & Calicó
Date March 18, 2021
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Colombia 8 Escudos 1779 P SF at auction Aureo & Calicó - December 16, 2020
Seller Aureo & Calicó
Date December 16, 2020
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Colombia 8 Escudos 1779 P SF at auction Aureo & Calicó - December 16, 2020
Seller Aureo & Calicó
Date December 16, 2020
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Colombia 8 Escudos 1779 P SF at auction Aureo & Calicó - November 19, 2020
Seller Aureo & Calicó
Date November 19, 2020
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Colombia 8 Escudos 1779 P SF at auction Tauler & Fau - February 5, 2020
Seller Tauler & Fau
Date February 5, 2020
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Colombia 8 Escudos 1779 P SF at auction Tauler & Fau - June 18, 2019
Seller Tauler & Fau
Date June 18, 2019
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Colombia 8 Escudos 1779 P SF at auction Cayón - July 3, 2018
Seller Cayón
Date July 3, 2018
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Colombia 8 Escudos 1779 P SF at auction Cayón - January 31, 2018
Seller Cayón
Date January 31, 2018
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Colombia 8 Escudos 1779 P SF at auction Aureo & Calicó - March 16, 2017
Seller Aureo & Calicó
Date March 16, 2017
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Colombia 8 Escudos 1779 P SF at auction Cayón - December 12, 2015
Seller Cayón
Date December 12, 2015
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Colombia 8 Escudos 1779 P SF at auction HERVERA - October 15, 2015
Seller HERVERA
Date October 15, 2015
Condition XF
Selling price
Colombia 8 Escudos 1779 P SF at auction Soler y Llach - October 14, 2015
Seller Soler y Llach
Date October 14, 2015
Condition XF
Selling price
Colombia 8 Escudos 1779 P SF at auction Möller - December 12, 2014
Seller Möller
Date December 12, 2014
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Colombia 8 Escudos 1779 P SF at auction Jesús Vico - November 6, 2014
Seller Jesús Vico
Date November 6, 2014
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Colombia 8 Escudos 1779 P SF at auction Aureo & Calicó - October 29, 2014
Seller Aureo & Calicó
Date October 29, 2014
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Colombia 8 Escudos 1779 P SF at auction Aureo & Calicó - July 3, 2014
Seller Aureo & Calicó
Date July 3, 2014
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required

Where to sell?

For the sale of 8 Escudos 1779 , we recommend contacting specialized numismatic firms that conduct regular auctions. Go to the list of companies to find a suitable site.

All companies 421
Popular sections
World Coin Catalog Coin catalog of Colombia Coin catalog of Charles III Coins of Colombia in 1779 All Colombia coins Colombia gold coins Colombia coins 8 Escudos Numismatic auctions
Best offers
Top lot
Top lot
Katz Auction
Auction Aug 11, 2024
Top lot
Top lot
ibercoin
Auction Sep 26, 2024
Top lot
Top lot
Nomisma Spa
Auction Aug 31, 2024
Category
Year
Search