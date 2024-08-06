Colombia Period: 1746-1833 1746-1833
8 Escudos 1779 P SF (Colombia, Charles III)
Photo by: Aureo & Calicó, S.L.
Specification
- Metal Gold (0,901)
- Weight 27 g
- Pure gold (0,7821 oz) 24,327 g
- Diameter 36 mm
- Aspect ratio Medallic (↑↑)
Description
- Country Colombia
- Period Charles III
- Denomination 8 Escudos
- Year 1779
- Ruler Charles III (King of Spain)
- Mint Popayan
- Purpose Circulation
Auction prices
Find out the current coin value of the Colombia 8 Escudos 1779 with mark P SF. This gold coin from the times of Charles III struck at the Popayan Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 474 sold at the Cayón Subastas auction for EUR 3,000. Bidding took place February 9, 2023.
Seller Jesús Vico
Date June 27, 2024
Condition XF
Selling price
2136 $
Price in auction currency 2000 EUR
Seller Aureo & Calicó
Date February 14, 2024
Condition XF
Selling price
1906 $
Price in auction currency 1780 EUR
Seller Heritage
Date August 19, 2023
Condition AU55 NGC
Selling price
******
Seller Cayón
Date February 9, 2023
Condition UNC
Selling price
******
Seller Oslo Myntgalleri
Date May 9, 2021
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Seller Aureo & Calicó
Date March 18, 2021
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Seller Aureo & Calicó
Date December 16, 2020
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Seller Aureo & Calicó
Date December 16, 2020
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Seller Aureo & Calicó
Date November 19, 2020
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Seller Tauler & Fau
Date February 5, 2020
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Seller Tauler & Fau
Date June 18, 2019
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Seller Aureo & Calicó
Date March 16, 2017
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Seller Cayón
Date December 12, 2015
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Seller Möller
Date December 12, 2014
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Seller Jesús Vico
Date November 6, 2014
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Seller Aureo & Calicó
Date October 29, 2014
Condition XF
Selling price
******
