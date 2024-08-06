8 Escudos 1779 P SF (Colombia, Charles III)

Auction prices

Find out the current coin value of the Colombia 8 Escudos 1779 with mark P SF. This gold coin from the times of Charles III struck at the Popayan Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 474 sold at the Cayón Subastas auction for EUR 3,000. Bidding took place February 9, 2023.

Сondition UNC (2) AU (2) XF (13) VF (20) Condition (slab) AU55 (1) DETAILS (1) Service NGC (2)

Seller All companies

Aureo & Calicó (11)

Cayón (5)

Heritage (2)

HERVERA (5)

Jesús Vico (2)

Möller (1)

Morton & Eden (1)

Oslo Myntgalleri (1)

Soler y Llach (5)

Stack's (1)

Tauler & Fau (2)

UBS (1)