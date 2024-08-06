Catalog Search Auctions Pricing
Colombia Period: 1746-1833 1746-1833

1 Escudo 1779 P SF (Colombia, Charles III)

Obverse 1 Escudo 1779 P SF - Gold Coin Value - Colombia, Charles III Reverse 1 Escudo 1779 P SF - Gold Coin Value - Colombia, Charles III

Photo by: Aureo & Calicó, S.L.

Specification

  • Metal Gold (0,901)
  • Weight 3,38 g
  • Pure gold (0,0979 oz) 3,0454 g
  • Diameter 18 mm
  • Aspect ratio Medallic (↑↑)

Description

  • Country Colombia
  • Period Charles III
  • Denomination 1 Escudo
  • Year 1779
  • Ruler Charles III (King of Spain)
  • Mint Popayan
  • Purpose Circulation
Auction Prices (32) Varieties (2)

Auction prices

Find out the current coin value of the Colombia 1 Escudo 1779 with mark P SF. This gold coin from the times of Charles III struck at the Popayan Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 61320 sold at the Heritage Auctions auction for USD 504. Bidding took place November 30, 2022.

Сondition
Condition (slab)
Service
  • All companies
  • Aureo & Calicó (13)
  • Cayón (3)
  • Eeckhout (1)
  • HAYNAULT (2)
  • Heritage (2)
  • HERVERA (2)
  • Katz (1)
  • Künker (1)
  • Soler y Llach (3)
  • Tauler & Fau (2)
  • Teutoburger (1)
  • UBS (1)
Colombia 1 Escudo 1779 P SF at auction Cayón - February 9, 2023
Seller Cayón
Date February 9, 2023
Condition XF
Selling price
225 $
Price in auction currency 210 EUR
Colombia 1 Escudo 1779 P SF at auction Katz - December 28, 2022
Seller Katz
Date December 28, 2022
Condition XF
Selling price
418 $
Price in auction currency 393 EUR
Colombia 1 Escudo 1779 P SF at auction Heritage - December 1, 2022
Seller Heritage
Date December 1, 2022
Condition AU55 NGC
Selling price
******
******
Colombia 1 Escudo 1779 P SF at auction Aureo & Calicó - July 6, 2022
Seller Aureo & Calicó
Date July 6, 2022
Condition VF
Selling price
******
******
Colombia 1 Escudo 1779 P SF at auction Aureo & Calicó - April 26, 2022
Seller Aureo & Calicó
Date April 26, 2022
Condition VF
Selling price
******
******
Colombia 1 Escudo 1779 P SF at auction Aureo & Calicó - January 18, 2022
Seller Aureo & Calicó
Date January 18, 2022
Condition VF
Selling price
******
******
Colombia 1 Escudo 1779 P SF at auction Tauler & Fau - June 22, 2021
Seller Tauler & Fau
Date June 22, 2021
Condition VF
Selling price
******
******
Colombia 1 Escudo 1779 P SF at auction Aureo & Calicó - June 2, 2021
Seller Aureo & Calicó
Date June 2, 2021
Condition VF
Selling price
******
******
Colombia 1 Escudo 1779 P SF at auction Heritage - January 7, 2021
Seller Heritage
Date January 7, 2021
Condition AU55 PCGS
Selling price
******
******
Colombia 1 Escudo 1779 P SF at auction Aureo & Calicó - November 19, 2020
Seller Aureo & Calicó
Date November 19, 2020
Condition VF
Selling price
******
******
Colombia 1 Escudo 1779 P SF at auction Aureo & Calicó - October 22, 2020
Seller Aureo & Calicó
Date October 22, 2020
Condition XF
Selling price
******
******
Colombia 1 Escudo 1779 P SF at auction Aureo & Calicó - March 12, 2020
Seller Aureo & Calicó
Date March 12, 2020
Condition XF
Selling price
******
******
Colombia 1 Escudo 1779 P SF at auction Tauler & Fau - June 18, 2019
Seller Tauler & Fau
Date June 18, 2019
Condition VF
Selling price
******
******
Colombia 1 Escudo 1779 P SF at auction HAYNAULT - December 8, 2018
Seller HAYNAULT
Date December 8, 2018
Condition AU53 PCGS
Selling price
******
******
Colombia 1 Escudo 1779 P SF at auction HAYNAULT - March 26, 2018
Seller HAYNAULT
Date March 26, 2018
Condition AU53 PCGS
Selling price
Colombia 1 Escudo 1779 P SF at auction Künker - December 7, 2017
Seller Künker
Date December 7, 2017
Condition VF
Selling price
******
******
Colombia 1 Escudo 1779 P SF at auction Aureo & Calicó - May 24, 2017
Seller Aureo & Calicó
Date May 24, 2017
Condition VF
Selling price
******
******
Colombia 1 Escudo 1779 P SF at auction Aureo & Calicó - February 9, 2017
Seller Aureo & Calicó
Date February 9, 2017
Condition VF
Selling price
******
******
Colombia 1 Escudo 1779 P SF at auction Teutoburger - September 10, 2016
Seller Teutoburger
Date September 10, 2016
Condition VF
Selling price
******
******
Colombia 1 Escudo 1779 P SF at auction Aureo & Calicó - April 27, 2016
Seller Aureo & Calicó
Date April 27, 2016
Condition VF
Selling price
******
******
Colombia 1 Escudo 1779 P SF at auction HERVERA - February 25, 2016
Seller HERVERA
Date February 25, 2016
Condition VF
Selling price
******
******

Where to sell?

For the sale of 1 Escudo 1779 , we recommend contacting specialized numismatic firms that conduct regular auctions. Go to the list of companies to find a suitable site.

