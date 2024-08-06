1 Escudo 1779 P SF (Colombia, Charles III)

Auction prices

Find out the current coin value of the Colombia 1 Escudo 1779 with mark P SF. This gold coin from the times of Charles III struck at the Popayan Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 61320 sold at the Heritage Auctions auction for USD 504. Bidding took place November 30, 2022.

Сondition AU (4) XF (4) VF (24) Condition (slab) AU55 (2) AU53 (2) Service NGC (1) PCGS (3)

Seller All companies

Aureo & Calicó (13)

Cayón (3)

Eeckhout (1)

HAYNAULT (2)

Heritage (2)

HERVERA (2)

Katz (1)

Künker (1)

Soler y Llach (3)

Tauler & Fau (2)

Teutoburger (1)

UBS (1)