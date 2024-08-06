Colombia Period: 1746-1833 1746-1833
1 Escudo 1779 P SF (Colombia, Charles III)
Photo by: Aureo & Calicó, S.L.
Specification
- Metal Gold (0,901)
- Weight 3,38 g
- Pure gold (0,0979 oz) 3,0454 g
- Diameter 18 mm
- Aspect ratio Medallic (↑↑)
Description
- Country Colombia
- Period Charles III
- Denomination 1 Escudo
- Year 1779
- Ruler Charles III (King of Spain)
- Mint Popayan
- Purpose Circulation
Auction Prices (32) Varieties (2)
Auction prices
Find out the current coin value of the Colombia 1 Escudo 1779 with mark P SF. This gold coin from the times of Charles III struck at the Popayan Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 61320 sold at the Heritage Auctions auction for USD 504. Bidding took place November 30, 2022.
Сondition
Condition (slab)
Service
Seller Cayón
Date February 9, 2023
Condition XF
Selling price
225 $
Price in auction currency 210 EUR
Seller Katz
Date December 28, 2022
Condition XF
Selling price
418 $
Price in auction currency 393 EUR
Seller Heritage
Date December 1, 2022
Condition AU55 NGC
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Seller Aureo & Calicó
Date July 6, 2022
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Seller Aureo & Calicó
Date April 26, 2022
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Seller Aureo & Calicó
Date January 18, 2022
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Seller Tauler & Fau
Date June 22, 2021
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Seller Aureo & Calicó
Date June 2, 2021
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Seller Heritage
Date January 7, 2021
Condition AU55 PCGS
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Seller Aureo & Calicó
Date November 19, 2020
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Seller Aureo & Calicó
Date October 22, 2020
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Seller Aureo & Calicó
Date March 12, 2020
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Seller Tauler & Fau
Date June 18, 2019
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Seller HAYNAULT
Date December 8, 2018
Condition AU53 PCGS
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Seller Künker
Date December 7, 2017
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Seller Aureo & Calicó
Date May 24, 2017
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Seller Aureo & Calicó
Date February 9, 2017
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Seller Teutoburger
Date September 10, 2016
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Seller Aureo & Calicó
Date April 27, 2016
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
12
