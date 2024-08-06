Colombia Period: 1746-1833 1746-1833
1 Escudo 1779 NR JJ (Colombia, Charles III)
Photo by: Aureo & Calicó, S.L.
Specification
- Metal Gold (0,917)
- Weight 3,38 g
- Pure gold (0,0996 oz) 3,0995 g
- Diameter 18 mm
- Aspect ratio Medallic (↑↑)
Description
- Country Colombia
- Period Charles III
- Denomination 1 Escudo
- Year 1779
- Ruler Charles III (King of Spain)
- Mint Nuevo Reino
- Purpose Circulation
Auction Prices (3) Varieties (2)
Auction prices
Find out the current coin value of the Colombia 1 Escudo 1779 with mark NR JJ. This gold coin from the times of Charles III struck at the Nuevo Reino Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 327 sold at the Cayón Subastas auction for EUR 1,120. Bidding took place February 9, 2023.
Сondition
- All companies
- Aureo & Calicó (2)
- Cayón (1)
Seller Cayón
Date February 9, 2023
Condition XF
Selling price
1200 $
Price in auction currency 1120 EUR
Seller Aureo & Calicó
Date April 20, 2021
Condition F
Selling price
211 $
Price in auction currency 175 EUR
Where to sell?
For the sale of 1 Escudo 1779 , we recommend contacting specialized numismatic firms that conduct regular auctions. Go to the list of companies to find a suitable site.
Popular sections
Category
Year
Search