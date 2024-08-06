Catalog Search Auctions Pricing
Search
USD Currency
language_en Language
flag
Colombia Period: 1746-1833 1746-1833

2 Escudos 1779 P SF (Colombia, Charles III)

Obverse 2 Escudos 1779 P SF - Gold Coin Value - Colombia, Charles III Reverse 2 Escudos 1779 P SF - Gold Coin Value - Colombia, Charles III

Photo by: Aureo & Calicó, S.L.

Specification

  • Metal Gold (0,901)
  • Weight 6,75 g
  • Pure gold (0,1955 oz) 6,0818 g
  • Diameter 23 mm
  • Aspect ratio Medallic (↑↑)

Description

  • Country Colombia
  • Period Charles III
  • Denomination 2 Escudos
  • Year 1779
  • Ruler Charles III (King of Spain)
  • Mint Popayan
  • Purpose Circulation
Auction Prices (15) Varieties (2)

Auction prices

Find out the current coin value of the Colombia 2 Escudos 1779 with mark P SF. This gold coin from the times of Charles III struck at the Popayan Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 21132 sold at the Heritage Auctions auction for USD 1,320. Bidding took place September 3, 2023.

Сondition
Condition (slab)
Service
  • All companies
  • Aureo & Calicó (9)
  • Cayón (3)
  • Heritage (2)
  • Jesús Vico (1)
Colombia 2 Escudos 1779 P SF at auction Heritage - September 3, 2023
Seller Heritage
Date September 3, 2023
Condition AU50 NGC
Selling price
1320 $
Price in auction currency 1320 USD
Colombia 2 Escudos 1779 P SF at auction Cayón - February 9, 2023
Seller Cayón
Date February 9, 2023
Condition AU
Selling price
493 $
Price in auction currency 460 EUR
Colombia 2 Escudos 1779 P SF at auction Aureo & Calicó - November 19, 2020
Seller Aureo & Calicó
Date November 19, 2020
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Colombia 2 Escudos 1779 P SF at auction Jesús Vico - July 16, 2020
Seller Jesús Vico
Date July 16, 2020
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Colombia 2 Escudos 1779 P SF at auction Heritage - January 16, 2020
Colombia 2 Escudos 1779 P SF at auction Heritage - January 16, 2020
Seller Heritage
Date January 16, 2020
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Colombia 2 Escudos 1779 P SF at auction Aureo & Calicó - September 20, 2016
Seller Aureo & Calicó
Date September 20, 2016
Condition F
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Colombia 2 Escudos 1779 P SF at auction Aureo & Calicó - October 29, 2014
Seller Aureo & Calicó
Date October 29, 2014
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Colombia 2 Escudos 1779 P SF at auction Aureo & Calicó - May 28, 2014
Seller Aureo & Calicó
Date May 28, 2014
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Colombia 2 Escudos 1779 P SF at auction Aureo & Calicó - December 4, 2013
Seller Aureo & Calicó
Date December 4, 2013
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Colombia 2 Escudos 1779 P SF at auction Aureo & Calicó - September 25, 2013
Seller Aureo & Calicó
Date September 25, 2013
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Colombia 2 Escudos 1779 P SF at auction Aureo & Calicó - November 28, 2012
Seller Aureo & Calicó
Date November 28, 2012
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Colombia 2 Escudos 1779 P SF at auction Aureo & Calicó - June 30, 2010
Seller Aureo & Calicó
Date June 30, 2010
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Colombia 2 Escudos 1779 P SF at auction Aureo & Calicó - December 15, 2009
Seller Aureo & Calicó
Date December 15, 2009
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Colombia 2 Escudos 1779 P SF at auction Cayón - December 10, 2008
Seller Cayón
Date December 10, 2008
Condition XF
Selling price
Colombia 2 Escudos 1779 P SF at auction Cayón - May 9, 2005
Seller Cayón
Date May 9, 2005
Condition AU
Selling price

Where to sell?

For the sale of 2 Escudos 1779 , we recommend contacting specialized numismatic firms that conduct regular auctions. Go to the list of companies to find a suitable site.

All companies 421
Popular sections
World Coin Catalog Coin catalog of Colombia Coin catalog of Charles III Coins of Colombia in 1779 All Colombia coins Colombia gold coins Colombia coins 2 Escudos Numismatic auctions
Best offers
Top lot
Top lot
Katz Auction
Auction Aug 26, 2024
Top lot
Top lot
Nomisma Spa
Auction Sep 1, 2024
Top lot
Top lot
ACM Aste srl
Auction Sep 19, 2024
Category
Year
Search