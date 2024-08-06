Colombia Period: 1746-1833 1746-1833
2 Escudos 1779 P SF (Colombia, Charles III)
Photo by: Aureo & Calicó, S.L.
Specification
- Metal Gold (0,901)
- Weight 6,75 g
- Pure gold (0,1955 oz) 6,0818 g
- Diameter 23 mm
- Aspect ratio Medallic (↑↑)
Description
- Country Colombia
- Period Charles III
- Denomination 2 Escudos
- Year 1779
- Ruler Charles III (King of Spain)
- Mint Popayan
- Purpose Circulation
Auction Prices (15) Varieties (2)
Auction prices
Find out the current coin value of the Colombia 2 Escudos 1779 with mark P SF. This gold coin from the times of Charles III struck at the Popayan Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 21132 sold at the Heritage Auctions auction for USD 1,320. Bidding took place September 3, 2023.
Seller Heritage
Date September 3, 2023
Condition AU50 NGC
Selling price
1320 $
Price in auction currency 1320 USD
Seller Cayón
Date February 9, 2023
Condition AU
Selling price
493 $
Price in auction currency 460 EUR
Seller Aureo & Calicó
Date November 19, 2020
Condition VF
Selling price
Seller Jesús Vico
Date July 16, 2020
Condition VF
Selling price
Seller Heritage
Date January 16, 2020
Condition VF
Selling price
Seller Aureo & Calicó
Date September 20, 2016
Condition F
Selling price
Seller Aureo & Calicó
Date October 29, 2014
Condition XF
Selling price
Seller Aureo & Calicó
Date May 28, 2014
Condition VF
Selling price
Seller Aureo & Calicó
Date December 4, 2013
Condition VF
Selling price
Seller Aureo & Calicó
Date September 25, 2013
Condition VF
Selling price
Seller Aureo & Calicó
Date November 28, 2012
Condition VF
Selling price
Seller Aureo & Calicó
Date June 30, 2010
Condition VF
Selling price
Seller Aureo & Calicó
Date December 15, 2009
Condition XF
Selling price
Where to sell?
For the sale of 2 Escudos 1779 , we recommend contacting specialized numismatic firms that conduct regular auctions. Go to the list of companies to find a suitable site.
