2 Escudos 1779 P SF (Colombia, Charles III)

Auction prices

Find out the current coin value of the Colombia 2 Escudos 1779 with mark P SF. This gold coin from the times of Charles III struck at the Popayan Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 21132 sold at the Heritage Auctions auction for USD 1,320. Bidding took place September 3, 2023.

Сondition AU (3) XF (3) VF (8) F (1) Condition (slab) AU50 (1) Service NGC (1)