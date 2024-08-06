4 Escudos 1779 NR JJ (Colombia, Charles III)

Auction prices

Find out the current coin value of the Colombia 4 Escudos 1779 with mark NR JJ. This gold coin from the times of Charles III struck at the Nuevo Reino Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 1988 sold at the Aureo & Calicó, S.L. auction for EUR 1,900. Bidding took place November 19, 2020.

Сondition VF (1)