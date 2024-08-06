Catalog Search Auctions Pricing
Colombia Period: 1746-1833 1746-1833

4 Escudos 1779 NR JJ (Colombia, Charles III)

Obverse 4 Escudos 1779 NR JJ - Gold Coin Value - Colombia, Charles III Reverse 4 Escudos 1779 NR JJ - Gold Coin Value - Colombia, Charles III

Photo by: Aureo & Calicó, S.L.

Specification

  • Metal Gold (0,901)
  • Weight 13,5 g
  • Pure gold (0,3911 oz) 12,1635 g
  • Diameter 30 mm
  • Aspect ratio Medallic (↑↑)

Description

  • Country Colombia
  • Period Charles III
  • Denomination 4 Escudos
  • Year 1779
  • Ruler Charles III (King of Spain)
  • Mint Nuevo Reino
  • Purpose Circulation
Auction Prices (1) Varieties (2)

Auction prices

Find out the current coin value of the Colombia 4 Escudos 1779 with mark NR JJ. This gold coin from the times of Charles III struck at the Nuevo Reino Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 1988 sold at the Aureo & Calicó, S.L. auction for EUR 1,900. Bidding took place November 19, 2020.

Colombia 4 Escudos 1779 NR JJ at auction Aureo & Calicó - November 19, 2020
Seller Aureo & Calicó
Date November 19, 2020
Condition VF
Selling price
Where to sell?

For the sale of 4 Escudos 1779 , we recommend contacting specialized numismatic firms that conduct regular auctions. Go to the list of companies to find a suitable site.

