Colombia Period: 1746-1833 1746-1833
2 Escudos 1779 NR JJ (Colombia, Charles III)
Specification
- Metal Gold (0,901)
- Weight 6,75 g
- Pure gold (0,1955 oz) 6,0818 g
- Diameter 23 mm
- Aspect ratio Medallic (↑↑)
Description
- Country Colombia
- Period Charles III
- Denomination 2 Escudos
- Year 1779
- Ruler Charles III (King of Spain)
- Mint Nuevo Reino
- Purpose Circulation
Auction prices
Find out the current coin value of the Colombia 2 Escudos 1779 with mark NR JJ. This gold coin from the times of Charles III struck at the Nuevo Reino Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 382 sold at the Jesús Vico auction for EUR 1,050. Bidding took place June 26, 2024.
Seller Jesús Vico
Date June 27, 2024
Condition XF
Selling price
1121 $
Price in auction currency 1050 EUR
Seller Cayón
Date February 9, 2023
Condition VF
Selling price
364 $
Price in auction currency 340 EUR
Seller Aureo & Calicó
Date December 13, 2022
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Seller Aureo & Calicó
Date April 26, 2022
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Seller Aureo & Calicó
Date November 19, 2020
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Seller Soler y Llach
Date February 27, 2020
Condition F
Selling price
******
Seller Tauler & Fau
Date October 15, 2018
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Seller Aureo & Calicó
Date May 30, 2018
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Seller Soler y Llach
Date July 1, 2015
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Seller HERVERA
Date December 18, 2014
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Seller Soler y Llach
Date December 17, 2014
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Seller Aureo & Calicó
Date October 29, 2014
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Seller Aureo & Calicó
Date December 4, 2013
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Seller HERVERA
Date October 29, 2013
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Seller Goldberg
Date May 30, 2012
Condition AU50 NGC
Selling price
******
Where to sell?
For the sale of 2 Escudos 1779 , we recommend contacting specialized numismatic firms that conduct regular auctions. Go to the list of companies to find a suitable site.
