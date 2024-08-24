Catalog Search Auctions Pricing
Colombia Period: 1746-1833 1746-1833

Coins of Colombia 1777

Gold coins

Obverse 8 Escudos 1777 NR JJ
Reverse 8 Escudos 1777 NR JJ
8 Escudos 1777 NR JJ
Average price 1500 $
Sales
0 39
Obverse 8 Escudos 1777 P SF
Reverse 8 Escudos 1777 P SF
8 Escudos 1777 P SF
Average price 2000 $
Sales
0 49
Obverse 4 Escudos 1777 NR JJ
Reverse 4 Escudos 1777 NR JJ
4 Escudos 1777 NR JJ
Average price
Sales
0 1
Obverse 4 Escudos 1777 P SF
Reverse 4 Escudos 1777 P SF
4 Escudos 1777 P SF
Average price 6900 $
Sales
0 1
Obverse 2 Escudos 1777 NR JJ
Reverse 2 Escudos 1777 NR JJ
2 Escudos 1777 NR JJ
Average price 620 $
Sales
0 22
Obverse 2 Escudos 1777 P SF
Reverse 2 Escudos 1777 P SF
2 Escudos 1777 P SF
Average price 320 $
Sales
0 22
Obverse 1 Escudo 1777 NR JJ
Reverse 1 Escudo 1777 NR JJ
1 Escudo 1777 NR JJ
Average price 210 $
Sales
0 5
Obverse 1 Escudo 1777 P SF
Reverse 1 Escudo 1777 P SF
1 Escudo 1777 P SF
Average price 520 $
Sales
1 68
