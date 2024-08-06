2 Escudos 1777 NR JJ (Colombia, Charles III)

Auction prices

Find out the current coin value of the Colombia 2 Escudos 1777 with mark NR JJ. This gold coin from the times of Charles III struck at the Nuevo Reino Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 1549 sold at the SINCONA AG auction for CHF 5,250. Bidding took place November 22, 2021.

