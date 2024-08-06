Catalog Search Auctions Pricing
Colombia Period: 1746-1833 1746-1833

2 Escudos 1777 NR JJ (Colombia, Charles III)

Obverse 2 Escudos 1777 NR JJ - Gold Coin Value - Colombia, Charles III Reverse 2 Escudos 1777 NR JJ - Gold Coin Value - Colombia, Charles III

Photo by: Aureo & Calicó, S.L.

Specification

  • Metal Gold (0,901)
  • Weight 6,75 g
  • Pure gold (0,1955 oz) 6,0818 g
  • Diameter 23 mm
  • Aspect ratio Medallic (↑↑)

Description

  • Country Colombia
  • Period Charles III
  • Denomination 2 Escudos
  • Year 1777
  • Ruler Charles III (King of Spain)
  • Mint Nuevo Reino
  • Purpose Circulation
Auction Prices (22) Varieties (2)

Auction prices

Find out the current coin value of the Colombia 2 Escudos 1777 with mark NR JJ. This gold coin from the times of Charles III struck at the Nuevo Reino Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 1549 sold at the SINCONA AG auction for CHF 5,250. Bidding took place November 22, 2021.

Colombia 2 Escudos 1777 NR JJ at auction Aureo & Calicó - April 18, 2023
Seller Aureo & Calicó
Date April 18, 2023
Condition VF
Selling price
483 $
Price in auction currency 440 EUR
Colombia 2 Escudos 1777 NR JJ at auction Spink - April 3, 2023
Seller Spink
Date April 3, 2023
Condition VF
Selling price
307 $
Price in auction currency 250 GBP
Colombia 2 Escudos 1777 NR JJ at auction Cayón - February 9, 2023
Seller Cayón
Date February 9, 2023
Condition XF
Selling price
Colombia 2 Escudos 1777 NR JJ at auction Sedwick - May 6, 2022
Seller Sedwick
Date May 6, 2022
Condition XF
Selling price
Colombia 2 Escudos 1777 NR JJ at auction SINCONA - November 23, 2021
Seller SINCONA
Date November 23, 2021
Condition MS64 NGC
Selling price
Colombia 2 Escudos 1777 NR JJ at auction Aureo & Calicó - November 19, 2020
Seller Aureo & Calicó
Date November 19, 2020
Condition VF
Selling price
Colombia 2 Escudos 1777 NR JJ at auction Sedwick - May 28, 2020
Seller Sedwick
Date May 28, 2020
Condition AU
Selling price
Colombia 2 Escudos 1777 NR JJ at auction Tauler & Fau - January 14, 2020
Seller Tauler & Fau
Date January 14, 2020
Condition VF
Selling price
Colombia 2 Escudos 1777 NR JJ at auction HERVERA - July 2, 2015
Seller HERVERA
Date July 2, 2015
Condition VF
Selling price
Colombia 2 Escudos 1777 NR JJ at auction Soler y Llach - July 1, 2015
Seller Soler y Llach
Date July 1, 2015
Condition VF
Selling price
Colombia 2 Escudos 1777 NR JJ at auction HERVERA - February 26, 2015
Seller HERVERA
Date February 26, 2015
Condition VF
Selling price
Colombia 2 Escudos 1777 NR JJ at auction Soler y Llach - February 25, 2015
Seller Soler y Llach
Date February 25, 2015
Condition VF
Selling price
Colombia 2 Escudos 1777 NR JJ at auction Aureo & Calicó - February 5, 2015
Seller Aureo & Calicó
Date February 5, 2015
Condition VF
Selling price
Colombia 2 Escudos 1777 NR JJ at auction Heritage - October 1, 2013
Seller Heritage
Date October 1, 2013
Condition AU58 NGC
Selling price
Colombia 2 Escudos 1777 NR JJ at auction Aureo & Calicó - November 28, 2012
Seller Aureo & Calicó
Date November 28, 2012
Condition VF
Selling price
Colombia 2 Escudos 1777 NR JJ at auction Aureo & Calicó - March 7, 2012
Seller Aureo & Calicó
Date March 7, 2012
Condition VF
Selling price
Colombia 2 Escudos 1777 NR JJ at auction HERVERA - October 25, 2011
Seller HERVERA
Date October 25, 2011
Condition VF
Selling price
Colombia 2 Escudos 1777 NR JJ at auction Soler y Llach - October 24, 2011
Seller Soler y Llach
Date October 24, 2011
Condition VF
Selling price
Colombia 2 Escudos 1777 NR JJ at auction Soler y Llach - December 20, 2010
Seller Soler y Llach
Date December 20, 2010
Condition VF
Selling price
Colombia 2 Escudos 1777 NR JJ at auction Soler y Llach - July 5, 2010
Seller Soler y Llach
Date July 5, 2010
Condition VF
Selling price
Colombia 2 Escudos 1777 NR JJ at auction UBS - September 10, 2001
Seller UBS
Date September 10, 2001
Condition VF
Selling price

Where to sell?

For the sale of 2 Escudos 1777 , we recommend contacting specialized numismatic firms that conduct regular auctions. Go to the list of companies to find a suitable site.

Search