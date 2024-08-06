Colombia Period: 1746-1833 1746-1833
2 Escudos 1777 NR JJ (Colombia, Charles III)
Photo by: Aureo & Calicó, S.L.
Specification
- Metal Gold (0,901)
- Weight 6,75 g
- Pure gold (0,1955 oz) 6,0818 g
- Diameter 23 mm
- Aspect ratio Medallic (↑↑)
Description
- Country Colombia
- Period Charles III
- Denomination 2 Escudos
- Year 1777
- Ruler Charles III (King of Spain)
- Mint Nuevo Reino
- Purpose Circulation
Auction Prices (22) Varieties (2)
Auction prices
Find out the current coin value of the Colombia 2 Escudos 1777 with mark NR JJ. This gold coin from the times of Charles III struck at the Nuevo Reino Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 1549 sold at the SINCONA AG auction for CHF 5,250. Bidding took place November 22, 2021.
Сondition
Condition (slab)
Service
- All companies
- Aureo & Calicó (5)
- Cayón (1)
- Heritage (1)
- HERVERA (3)
- Sedwick (2)
- SINCONA (1)
- Soler y Llach (5)
- Spink (1)
- Tauler & Fau (1)
- UBS (2)
Seller Aureo & Calicó
Date April 18, 2023
Condition VF
Selling price
483 $
Price in auction currency 440 EUR
Seller SINCONA
Date November 23, 2021
Condition MS64 NGC
Selling price
Seller Aureo & Calicó
Date November 19, 2020
Condition VF
Selling price
Seller Tauler & Fau
Date January 14, 2020
Condition VF
Selling price
Seller HERVERA
Date February 26, 2015
Condition VF
Selling price
Seller Soler y Llach
Date February 25, 2015
Condition VF
Selling price
Seller Aureo & Calicó
Date February 5, 2015
Condition VF
Selling price
Seller Heritage
Date October 1, 2013
Condition AU58 NGC
Selling price
Seller Aureo & Calicó
Date November 28, 2012
Condition VF
Selling price
Seller Aureo & Calicó
Date March 7, 2012
Condition VF
Selling price
12
