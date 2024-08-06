Catalog Search Auctions Pricing
Search
USD Currency
language_en Language
flag
Colombia Period: 1746-1833 1746-1833

1 Escudo 1777 P SF (Colombia, Charles III)

Obverse 1 Escudo 1777 P SF - Gold Coin Value - Colombia, Charles III Reverse 1 Escudo 1777 P SF - Gold Coin Value - Colombia, Charles III

Photo by: Aureo & Calicó, S.L.

Specification

  • Metal Gold (0,901)
  • Weight 3,38 g
  • Pure gold (0,0979 oz) 3,0454 g
  • Diameter 18 mm
  • Aspect ratio Medallic (↑↑)

Description

  • Country Colombia
  • Period Charles III
  • Denomination 1 Escudo
  • Year 1777
  • Ruler Charles III (King of Spain)
  • Mint Popayan
  • Purpose Circulation
Auction Prices (68) Varieties (2)

Auction prices

Find out the current coin value of the Colombia 1 Escudo 1777 with mark P SF. This gold coin from the times of Charles III struck at the Popayan Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 21128 sold at the Heritage Auctions auction for USD 1,208. Bidding took place September 3, 2023.

Сondition
Condition (slab)
Service
  • All companies
  • Aureo & Calicó (20)
  • Cayón (11)
  • GGN (1)
  • Heritage (7)
  • HERVERA (6)
  • iNumis (1)
  • Jesús Vico (3)
  • London Coins (1)
  • Sedwick (3)
  • SINCONA (1)
  • Soler y Llach (9)
  • Stack's (1)
  • Tauler & Fau (3)
  • Teutoburger (1)
Colombia 1 Escudo 1777 P SF at auction Aureo & Calicó - April 24, 2024
Seller Aureo & Calicó
Date April 24, 2024
Condition VF
Selling price
278 $
Price in auction currency 260 EUR
Colombia 1 Escudo 1777 P SF at auction Jesús Vico - March 7, 2024
Seller Jesús Vico
Date March 7, 2024
Condition VF
Selling price
283 $
Price in auction currency 260 EUR
Colombia 1 Escudo 1777 P SF at auction Cayón - November 16, 2023
Seller Cayón
Date November 16, 2023
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Colombia 1 Escudo 1777 P SF at auction Heritage - September 3, 2023
Seller Heritage
Date September 3, 2023
Condition AU58 NGC
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Colombia 1 Escudo 1777 P SF at auction Aureo & Calicó - April 18, 2023
Seller Aureo & Calicó
Date April 18, 2023
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Colombia 1 Escudo 1777 P SF at auction Cayón - February 9, 2023
Seller Cayón
Date February 9, 2023
Condition AU
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Colombia 1 Escudo 1777 P SF at auction Sedwick - November 2, 2022
Seller Sedwick
Date November 2, 2022
Condition AU58 NGC
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Colombia 1 Escudo 1777 P SF at auction Tauler & Fau - June 29, 2022
Seller Tauler & Fau
Date June 29, 2022
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Colombia 1 Escudo 1777 P SF at auction Heritage - March 31, 2022
Seller Heritage
Date March 31, 2022
Condition AU58 NGC
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Colombia 1 Escudo 1777 P SF at auction Aureo & Calicó - March 16, 2022
Seller Aureo & Calicó
Date March 16, 2022
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Colombia 1 Escudo 1777 P SF at auction SINCONA - November 23, 2021
Seller SINCONA
Date November 23, 2021
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Colombia 1 Escudo 1777 P SF at auction Aureo & Calicó - October 21, 2021
Seller Aureo & Calicó
Date October 21, 2021
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Colombia 1 Escudo 1777 P SF at auction Aureo & Calicó - February 18, 2021
Seller Aureo & Calicó
Date February 18, 2021
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Colombia 1 Escudo 1777 P SF at auction Aureo & Calicó - December 16, 2020
Seller Aureo & Calicó
Date December 16, 2020
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Colombia 1 Escudo 1777 P SF at auction Jesús Vico - December 15, 2020
Seller Jesús Vico
Date December 15, 2020
Condition F
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Colombia 1 Escudo 1777 P SF at auction Aureo & Calicó - November 19, 2020
Seller Aureo & Calicó
Date November 19, 2020
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Colombia 1 Escudo 1777 P SF at auction Aureo & Calicó - October 22, 2020
Seller Aureo & Calicó
Date October 22, 2020
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Colombia 1 Escudo 1777 P SF at auction Aureo & Calicó - October 20, 2020
Seller Aureo & Calicó
Date October 20, 2020
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Colombia 1 Escudo 1777 P SF at auction Sedwick - May 28, 2020
Seller Sedwick
Date May 28, 2020
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Colombia 1 Escudo 1777 P SF at auction Soler y Llach - February 27, 2020
Seller Soler y Llach
Date February 27, 2020
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Colombia 1 Escudo 1777 P SF at auction HERVERA - July 10, 2019
Seller HERVERA
Date July 10, 2019
Condition F
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Where to buy?
Colombia 1 Escudo 1777 P SF at auction Aureo & Calicó - September 19, 2024
Seller Aureo & Calicó
Date September 19, 2024
Condition VF
To auction

Where to sell?

For the sale of 1 Escudo 1777 , we recommend contacting specialized numismatic firms that conduct regular auctions. Go to the list of companies to find a suitable site.

All companies 421
Popular sections
World Coin Catalog Coin catalog of Colombia Coin catalog of Charles III Coins of Colombia in 1777 All Colombia coins Colombia gold coins Colombia coins 1 Escudo Numismatic auctions
Best offers
Top lot
Top lot
Great Coins & Art Auctions
Auction Sep 6, 2024
Top lot
Top lot
Katz Auction
Auction Aug 11, 2024
Top lot
Top lot
Katz Auction
Auction Aug 26, 2024
Category
Year
Search