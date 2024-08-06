1 Escudo 1777 P SF (Colombia, Charles III)

Auction prices

Find out the current coin value of the Colombia 1 Escudo 1777 with mark P SF. This gold coin from the times of Charles III struck at the Popayan Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 21128 sold at the Heritage Auctions auction for USD 1,208. Bidding took place September 3, 2023.

Сondition AU (7) XF (7) VF (44) F (9) No grade (1) Condition (slab) AU58 (3) AU55 (1) VF30 (1) DETAILS (3) Service NGC (7) PCGS (1)

Seller All companies

Aureo & Calicó (20)

Cayón (11)

GGN (1)

Heritage (7)

HERVERA (6)

iNumis (1)

Jesús Vico (3)

London Coins (1)

Sedwick (3)

SINCONA (1)

Soler y Llach (9)

Stack's (1)

Tauler & Fau (3)

Teutoburger (1)