Colombia Period: 1746-1833 1746-1833
1 Escudo 1777 P SF (Colombia, Charles III)
Photo by: Aureo & Calicó, S.L.
Specification
- Metal Gold (0,901)
- Weight 3,38 g
- Pure gold (0,0979 oz) 3,0454 g
- Diameter 18 mm
- Aspect ratio Medallic (↑↑)
Description
- Country Colombia
- Period Charles III
- Denomination 1 Escudo
- Year 1777
- Ruler Charles III (King of Spain)
- Mint Popayan
- Purpose Circulation
Auction Prices (68) Varieties (2)
Auction prices
Find out the current coin value of the Colombia 1 Escudo 1777 with mark P SF. This gold coin from the times of Charles III struck at the Popayan Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 21128 sold at the Heritage Auctions auction for USD 1,208. Bidding took place September 3, 2023.
Сondition
Condition (slab)
Service
- All companies
- Aureo & Calicó (20)
- Cayón (11)
- GGN (1)
- Heritage (7)
- HERVERA (6)
- iNumis (1)
- Jesús Vico (3)
- London Coins (1)
- Sedwick (3)
- SINCONA (1)
- Soler y Llach (9)
- Stack's (1)
- Tauler & Fau (3)
- Teutoburger (1)
Seller Aureo & Calicó
Date April 24, 2024
Condition VF
Selling price
278 $
Price in auction currency 260 EUR
Seller Jesús Vico
Date March 7, 2024
Condition VF
Selling price
283 $
Price in auction currency 260 EUR
Seller Cayón
Date November 16, 2023
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Seller Heritage
Date September 3, 2023
Condition AU58 NGC
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Seller Aureo & Calicó
Date April 18, 2023
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Seller Sedwick
Date November 2, 2022
Condition AU58 NGC
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Seller Tauler & Fau
Date June 29, 2022
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Seller Heritage
Date March 31, 2022
Condition AU58 NGC
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Seller Aureo & Calicó
Date March 16, 2022
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Seller SINCONA
Date November 23, 2021
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Seller Aureo & Calicó
Date October 21, 2021
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Seller Aureo & Calicó
Date February 18, 2021
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Seller Aureo & Calicó
Date December 16, 2020
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Seller Jesús Vico
Date December 15, 2020
Condition F
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Seller Aureo & Calicó
Date November 19, 2020
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Seller Aureo & Calicó
Date October 22, 2020
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Seller Aureo & Calicó
Date October 20, 2020
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Seller Soler y Llach
Date February 27, 2020
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
123 ... 4
Where to buy?
Where to sell?
For the sale of 1 Escudo 1777 , we recommend contacting specialized numismatic firms that conduct regular auctions. Go to the list of companies to find a suitable site.
Popular sections
Category
Year
Search