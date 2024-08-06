Colombia Period: 1746-1833 1746-1833
1 Escudo 1777 NR JJ (Colombia, Charles III)
Photo by: Aureo & Calicó, S.L.
Specification
- Metal Gold (0,917)
- Weight 3,38 g
- Pure gold (0,0996 oz) 3,0995 g
- Diameter 18 mm
- Aspect ratio Medallic (↑↑)
Description
- Country Colombia
- Period Charles III
- Denomination 1 Escudo
- Year 1777
- Ruler Charles III (King of Spain)
- Mint Nuevo Reino
- Purpose Circulation
Auction prices
Find out the current coin value of the Colombia 1 Escudo 1777 with mark NR JJ. This gold coin from the times of Charles III struck at the Nuevo Reino Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 1819 sold at the Aureo & Calicó, S.L. auction for EUR 200. Bidding took place November 19, 2020.
Seller Cayón
Date February 9, 2023
Condition VF
Selling price
225 $
Price in auction currency 210 EUR
Seller Aureo & Calicó
Date November 19, 2020
Condition VF
Selling price
237 $
Price in auction currency 200 EUR
Seller Aureo & Calicó
Date May 24, 2017
Condition VF
Selling price
Seller Aureo & Calicó
Date May 29, 2012
Condition VF
Selling price
