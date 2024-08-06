Catalog Search Auctions Pricing
Colombia Period: 1746-1833 1746-1833

1 Escudo 1777 NR JJ (Colombia, Charles III)

Obverse 1 Escudo 1777 NR JJ - Gold Coin Value - Colombia, Charles III Reverse 1 Escudo 1777 NR JJ - Gold Coin Value - Colombia, Charles III

Photo by: Aureo & Calicó, S.L.

Specification

  • Metal Gold (0,917)
  • Weight 3,38 g
  • Pure gold (0,0996 oz) 3,0995 g
  • Diameter 18 mm
  • Aspect ratio Medallic (↑↑)

Description

  • Country Colombia
  • Period Charles III
  • Denomination 1 Escudo
  • Year 1777
  • Ruler Charles III (King of Spain)
  • Mint Nuevo Reino
  • Purpose Circulation
Auction Prices (5) Varieties (2)

Auction prices

Find out the current coin value of the Colombia 1 Escudo 1777 with mark NR JJ. This gold coin from the times of Charles III struck at the Nuevo Reino Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 1819 sold at the Aureo & Calicó, S.L. auction for EUR 200. Bidding took place November 19, 2020.

Сondition
  • All companies
  • Aureo & Calicó (4)
  • Cayón (1)
Colombia 1 Escudo 1777 NR JJ at auction Cayón - February 9, 2023
Seller Cayón
Date February 9, 2023
Condition VF
Selling price
225 $
Price in auction currency 210 EUR
Colombia 1 Escudo 1777 NR JJ at auction Aureo & Calicó - November 19, 2020
Seller Aureo & Calicó
Date November 19, 2020
Condition VF
Selling price
237 $
Price in auction currency 200 EUR
Colombia 1 Escudo 1777 NR JJ at auction Aureo & Calicó - May 24, 2017
Seller Aureo & Calicó
Date May 24, 2017
Condition VF
Selling price
Colombia 1 Escudo 1777 NR JJ at auction Aureo & Calicó - May 29, 2012
Seller Aureo & Calicó
Date May 29, 2012
Condition VF
Selling price
Colombia 1 Escudo 1777 NR JJ at auction Aureo & Calicó - November 29, 2011
Seller Aureo & Calicó
Date November 29, 2011
Condition F
Selling price
Where to sell?

For the sale of 1 Escudo 1777 , we recommend contacting specialized numismatic firms that conduct regular auctions. Go to the list of companies to find a suitable site.

