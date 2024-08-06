Colombia Period: 1746-1833 1746-1833
4 Escudos 1777 NR JJ (Colombia, Charles III)
Specification
- Metal Gold (0,901)
- Weight 13,5 g
- Pure gold (0,3911 oz) 12,1635 g
- Diameter 30 mm
- Aspect ratio Medallic (↑↑)
Description
- Country Colombia
- Period Charles III
- Denomination 4 Escudos
- Year 1777
- Ruler Charles III (King of Spain)
- Mint Nuevo Reino
- Purpose Circulation
Auction Prices (1) Varieties (2)
Auction prices
Find out the current coin value of the Colombia 4 Escudos 1777 with mark NR JJ. This gold coin from the times of Charles III struck at the Nuevo Reino Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 204 sold at the Aureo & Calicó, S.L. auction for EUR 2,100. Bidding took place April 7, 2009.
Сondition
- All companies
- Aureo & Calicó (1)
