Colombia Period: 1746-1833 1746-1833

4 Escudos 1777 P SF (Colombia, Charles III)

Obverse 4 Escudos 1777 P SF - Gold Coin Value - Colombia, Charles III Reverse 4 Escudos 1777 P SF - Gold Coin Value - Colombia, Charles III

Photo by: Cayón Subastas

Specification

  • Metal Gold (0,901)
  • Weight 13,5 g
  • Pure gold (0,3911 oz) 12,1635 g
  • Diameter 30 mm
  • Aspect ratio Medallic (↑↑)

Description

  • Country Colombia
  • Period Charles III
  • Denomination 4 Escudos
  • Year 1777
  • Ruler Charles III (King of Spain)
  • Mint Popayan
  • Purpose Circulation
Auction Prices (1) Varieties (2)

Auction prices

Find out the current coin value of the Colombia 4 Escudos 1777 with mark P SF. This gold coin from the times of Charles III struck at the Popayan Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 325 sold at the Cayón Subastas auction for EUR 5,000. Bidding took place September 15, 2011.

Сondition
  • All companies
  • Cayón (1)
Colombia 4 Escudos 1777 P SF at auction Cayón - September 15, 2011
Seller Cayón
Date September 15, 2011
Condition XF
Selling price
Where to sell?

For the sale of 4 Escudos 1777 , we recommend contacting specialized numismatic firms that conduct regular auctions. Go to the list of companies to find a suitable site.

