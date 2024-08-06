Colombia Period: 1746-1833 1746-1833
4 Escudos 1777 P SF (Colombia, Charles III)
Photo by: Cayón Subastas
Specification
- Metal Gold (0,901)
- Weight 13,5 g
- Pure gold (0,3911 oz) 12,1635 g
- Diameter 30 mm
- Aspect ratio Medallic (↑↑)
Description
- Country Colombia
- Period Charles III
- Denomination 4 Escudos
- Year 1777
- Ruler Charles III (King of Spain)
- Mint Popayan
- Purpose Circulation
Auction Prices (1) Varieties (2)
Auction prices
Find out the current coin value of the Colombia 4 Escudos 1777 with mark P SF. This gold coin from the times of Charles III struck at the Popayan Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 325 sold at the Cayón Subastas auction for EUR 5,000. Bidding took place September 15, 2011.
Сondition
- All companies
- Cayón (1)
Where to sell?
For the sale of 4 Escudos 1777 , we recommend contacting specialized numismatic firms that conduct regular auctions. Go to the list of companies to find a suitable site.
Popular sections
Category
Year
Search