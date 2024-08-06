Catalog Search Auctions Pricing
Search
USD Currency
language_en Language
flag
Colombia Period: 1746-1833 1746-1833

8 Escudos 1777 P SF (Colombia, Charles III)

Obverse 8 Escudos 1777 P SF - Gold Coin Value - Colombia, Charles III Reverse 8 Escudos 1777 P SF - Gold Coin Value - Colombia, Charles III

Photo by: Aureo & Calicó, S.L.

Specification

  • Metal Gold (0,901)
  • Weight 27 g
  • Pure gold (0,7821 oz) 24,327 g
  • Diameter 36 mm
  • Aspect ratio Medallic (↑↑)

Description

  • Country Colombia
  • Period Charles III
  • Denomination 8 Escudos
  • Year 1777
  • Ruler Charles III (King of Spain)
  • Mint Popayan
  • Purpose Circulation
Auction Prices (49) Varieties (2)

Auction prices

Find out the current coin value of the Colombia 8 Escudos 1777 with mark P SF. This gold coin from the times of Charles III struck at the Popayan Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 20687 sold at the Heritage Auctions auction for USD 4,888. Bidding took place August 12, 2010.

Сondition
Condition (slab)
Service
  • All companies
  • Auction World (2)
  • Aureo & Calicó (11)
  • Cayón (11)
  • Emporium Hamburg (1)
  • Goldberg (1)
  • Heritage (7)
  • HERVERA (2)
  • Jesús Vico (2)
  • Monedalia.es (1)
  • Morton & Eden (1)
  • SINCONA (2)
  • Soler y Llach (3)
  • Stack's (2)
  • Tauler & Fau (1)
  • Via (1)
  • Westfälische (1)
Colombia 8 Escudos 1777 P SF at auction Cayón - July 17, 2024
Seller Cayón
Date July 17, 2024
Condition XF
Selling price
2180 $
Price in auction currency 2000 EUR
Colombia 8 Escudos 1777 P SF at auction Aureo & Calicó - March 14, 2024
Seller Aureo & Calicó
Date March 14, 2024
Condition XF
Selling price
2848 $
Price in auction currency 2600 EUR
Colombia 8 Escudos 1777 P SF at auction Heritage - November 4, 2023
Seller Heritage
Date November 4, 2023
Condition AU55 NGC
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Colombia 8 Escudos 1777 P SF at auction Soler y Llach - April 27, 2023
Seller Soler y Llach
Date April 27, 2023
Condition AU
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Colombia 8 Escudos 1777 P SF at auction Cayón - February 9, 2023
Seller Cayón
Date February 9, 2023
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Colombia 8 Escudos 1777 P SF at auction Aureo & Calicó - October 18, 2022
Seller Aureo & Calicó
Date October 18, 2022
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Colombia 8 Escudos 1777 P SF at auction Heritage - August 28, 2022
Seller Heritage
Date August 28, 2022
Condition AU58 NGC
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Colombia 8 Escudos 1777 P SF at auction Aureo & Calicó - March 16, 2022
Seller Aureo & Calicó
Date March 16, 2022
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Colombia 8 Escudos 1777 P SF at auction Monedalia.es - March 10, 2022
Seller Monedalia.es
Date March 10, 2022
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Colombia 8 Escudos 1777 P SF at auction SINCONA - November 23, 2021
Seller SINCONA
Date November 23, 2021
Condition AU58 NGC
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Colombia 8 Escudos 1777 P SF at auction Heritage - May 7, 2021
Colombia 8 Escudos 1777 P SF at auction Heritage - May 7, 2021
Seller Heritage
Date May 7, 2021
Condition AU DETAILS NGC
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Colombia 8 Escudos 1777 P SF at auction Aureo & Calicó - April 20, 2021
Seller Aureo & Calicó
Date April 20, 2021
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Colombia 8 Escudos 1777 P SF at auction Auction World - January 17, 2021
Seller Auction World
Date January 17, 2021
Condition MS61 NGC
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Colombia 8 Escudos 1777 P SF at auction Cayón - December 23, 2020
Seller Cayón
Date December 23, 2020
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Colombia 8 Escudos 1777 P SF at auction Aureo & Calicó - November 19, 2020
Seller Aureo & Calicó
Date November 19, 2020
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Colombia 8 Escudos 1777 P SF at auction Via - July 1, 2020
Seller Via
Date July 1, 2020
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Colombia 8 Escudos 1777 P SF at auction Cayón - June 20, 2020
Seller Cayón
Date June 20, 2020
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Colombia 8 Escudos 1777 P SF at auction Cayón - June 20, 2020
Seller Cayón
Date June 20, 2020
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Colombia 8 Escudos 1777 P SF at auction Auction World - January 20, 2020
Seller Auction World
Date January 20, 2020
Condition MS61 NGC
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Colombia 8 Escudos 1777 P SF at auction Stack's - January 18, 2020
Colombia 8 Escudos 1777 P SF at auction Stack's - January 18, 2020
Seller Stack's
Date January 18, 2020
Condition AU58 PCGS
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Colombia 8 Escudos 1777 P SF at auction Goldberg - September 3, 2019
Seller Goldberg
Date September 3, 2019
Condition MS61 NGC
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required

Where to sell?

For the sale of 8 Escudos 1777 , we recommend contacting specialized numismatic firms that conduct regular auctions. Go to the list of companies to find a suitable site.

All companies 421
Popular sections
World Coin Catalog Coin catalog of Colombia Coin catalog of Charles III Coins of Colombia in 1777 All Colombia coins Colombia gold coins Colombia coins 8 Escudos Numismatic auctions
Best offers
Top lot
Top lot
Pesek Auctions
Auction Sep 23, 2024
Top lot
Top lot
Antivm Numismatica di Valerio Angiolillo
Auction Aug 24, 2024
Top lot
Top lot
Katz Auction
Auction Aug 26, 2024
Category
Year
Search