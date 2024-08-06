Colombia Period: 1746-1833 1746-1833
8 Escudos 1777 P SF (Colombia, Charles III)
Photo by: Aureo & Calicó, S.L.
Specification
- Metal Gold (0,901)
- Weight 27 g
- Pure gold (0,7821 oz) 24,327 g
- Diameter 36 mm
- Aspect ratio Medallic (↑↑)
Description
- Country Colombia
- Period Charles III
- Denomination 8 Escudos
- Year 1777
- Ruler Charles III (King of Spain)
- Mint Popayan
- Purpose Circulation
Auction Prices (49) Varieties (2)
Auction prices
Find out the current coin value of the Colombia 8 Escudos 1777 with mark P SF. This gold coin from the times of Charles III struck at the Popayan Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 20687 sold at the Heritage Auctions auction for USD 4,888. Bidding took place August 12, 2010.
Сondition
Condition (slab)
Service
Seller Cayón
Date July 17, 2024
Condition XF
Selling price
2180 $
Price in auction currency 2000 EUR
Seller Aureo & Calicó
Date March 14, 2024
Condition XF
Selling price
2848 $
Price in auction currency 2600 EUR
Seller Heritage
Date November 4, 2023
Condition AU55 NGC
Selling price
******
Seller Soler y Llach
Date April 27, 2023
Condition AU
Selling price
******
Seller Aureo & Calicó
Date October 18, 2022
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Seller Heritage
Date August 28, 2022
Condition AU58 NGC
Selling price
******
Seller Aureo & Calicó
Date March 16, 2022
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Seller Monedalia.es
Date March 10, 2022
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Seller SINCONA
Date November 23, 2021
Condition AU58 NGC
Selling price
******
Seller Heritage
Date May 7, 2021
Condition AU DETAILS NGC
Selling price
******
Seller Aureo & Calicó
Date April 20, 2021
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Seller Auction World
Date January 17, 2021
Condition MS61 NGC
Selling price
******
Seller Cayón
Date December 23, 2020
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Seller Aureo & Calicó
Date November 19, 2020
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Seller Auction World
Date January 20, 2020
Condition MS61 NGC
Selling price
******
Seller Stack's
Date January 18, 2020
Condition AU58 PCGS
Selling price
******
Where to sell?
For the sale of 8 Escudos 1777 , we recommend contacting specialized numismatic firms that conduct regular auctions. Go to the list of companies to find a suitable site.
