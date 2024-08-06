Catalog Search Auctions Pricing
Colombia Period: 1746-1833 1746-1833

2 Escudos 1777 P SF (Colombia, Charles III)

Obverse 2 Escudos 1777 P SF - Gold Coin Value - Colombia, Charles III Reverse 2 Escudos 1777 P SF - Gold Coin Value - Colombia, Charles III

Photo by: Aureo & Calicó, S.L.

Specification

  • Metal Gold (0,901)
  • Weight 6,75 g
  • Pure gold (0,1955 oz) 6,0818 g
  • Diameter 23 mm
  • Aspect ratio Medallic (↑↑)

Description

  • Country Colombia
  • Period Charles III
  • Denomination 2 Escudos
  • Year 1777
  • Ruler Charles III (King of Spain)
  • Mint Popayan
  • Purpose Circulation
Auction Prices (22) Varieties (2)

Auction prices

Find out the current coin value of the Colombia 2 Escudos 1777 with mark P SF. This gold coin from the times of Charles III struck at the Popayan Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 495 sold at the MARTÍ HERVERA S.L auction for EUR 550. Bidding took place October 25, 2011.

Colombia 2 Escudos 1777 P SF at auction Rio de la Plata - March 17, 2023
Seller Rio de la Plata
Date March 17, 2023
Condition VF
Selling price
480 $
Price in auction currency 480 USD
Colombia 2 Escudos 1777 P SF at auction Cayón - February 9, 2023
Seller Cayón
Date February 9, 2023
Condition XF
Selling price
364 $
Price in auction currency 340 EUR
Colombia 2 Escudos 1777 P SF at auction Stack's - January 18, 2023
Colombia 2 Escudos 1777 P SF at auction Stack's - January 18, 2023
Seller Stack's
Date January 18, 2023
Condition VF30 PCGS
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Colombia 2 Escudos 1777 P SF at auction Aureo & Calicó - May 31, 2022
Seller Aureo & Calicó
Date May 31, 2022
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Colombia 2 Escudos 1777 P SF at auction Monedalia.es - March 10, 2022
Seller Monedalia.es
Date March 10, 2022
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Colombia 2 Escudos 1777 P SF at auction Aureo & Calicó - November 19, 2020
Seller Aureo & Calicó
Date November 19, 2020
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Colombia 2 Escudos 1777 P SF at auction Aureo & Calicó - October 17, 2019
Seller Aureo & Calicó
Date October 17, 2019
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Colombia 2 Escudos 1777 P SF at auction Stack's - January 14, 2019
Colombia 2 Escudos 1777 P SF at auction Stack's - January 14, 2019
Seller Stack's
Date January 14, 2019
Condition AU DETAILS PCGS
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Colombia 2 Escudos 1777 P SF at auction Stack's - August 15, 2018
Colombia 2 Escudos 1777 P SF at auction Stack's - August 15, 2018
Seller Stack's
Date August 15, 2018
Condition AU DETAILS PCGS
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Colombia 2 Escudos 1777 P SF at auction Cayón - April 20, 2018
Seller Cayón
Date April 20, 2018
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Colombia 2 Escudos 1777 P SF at auction Cayón - April 28, 2015
Seller Cayón
Date April 28, 2015
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Colombia 2 Escudos 1777 P SF at auction Cayón - April 28, 2015
Seller Cayón
Date April 28, 2015
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Colombia 2 Escudos 1777 P SF at auction Aureo & Calicó - May 28, 2014
Seller Aureo & Calicó
Date May 28, 2014
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Colombia 2 Escudos 1777 P SF at auction HERVERA - December 17, 2013
Seller HERVERA
Date December 17, 2013
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Colombia 2 Escudos 1777 P SF at auction Soler y Llach - December 16, 2013
Seller Soler y Llach
Date December 16, 2013
Condition VF
Selling price
Colombia 2 Escudos 1777 P SF at auction Heritage - December 13, 2012
Seller Heritage
Date December 13, 2012
Condition AU DETAILS NGC
Selling price
Seller Heritage
Date December 13, 2012
Condition AU DETAILS NGC
Selling price
Colombia 2 Escudos 1777 P SF at auction HERVERA - October 25, 2011
Seller HERVERA
Date October 25, 2011
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Colombia 2 Escudos 1777 P SF at auction Soler y Llach - October 24, 2011
Seller Soler y Llach
Date October 24, 2011
Condition XF
Selling price
Colombia 2 Escudos 1777 P SF at auction Cayón - September 15, 2011
Seller Cayón
Date September 15, 2011
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Colombia 2 Escudos 1777 P SF at auction Aureo & Calicó - December 14, 2010
Seller Aureo & Calicó
Date December 14, 2010
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Colombia 2 Escudos 1777 P SF at auction Cayón - October 5, 2005
Seller Cayón
Date October 5, 2005
Condition VF
Selling price

