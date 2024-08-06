Colombia Period: 1746-1833 1746-1833
2 Escudos 1777 P SF (Colombia, Charles III)
Specification
- Metal Gold (0,901)
- Weight 6,75 g
- Pure gold (0,1955 oz) 6,0818 g
- Diameter 23 mm
- Aspect ratio Medallic (↑↑)
Description
- Country Colombia
- Period Charles III
- Denomination 2 Escudos
- Year 1777
- Ruler Charles III (King of Spain)
- Mint Popayan
- Purpose Circulation
Auction Prices (22) Varieties (2)
Auction prices
Find out the current coin value of the Colombia 2 Escudos 1777 with mark P SF. This gold coin from the times of Charles III struck at the Popayan Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 495 sold at the MARTÍ HERVERA S.L auction for EUR 550. Bidding took place October 25, 2011.
Сondition
Condition (slab)
Service
- All companies
- Aureo & Calicó (5)
- Cayón (7)
- Heritage (1)
- HERVERA (2)
- Monedalia.es (1)
- Rio de la Plata (1)
- Soler y Llach (2)
- Stack's (3)
Seller Rio de la Plata
Date March 17, 2023
Condition VF
Selling price
480 $
Price in auction currency 480 USD
Seller Cayón
Date February 9, 2023
Condition XF
Selling price
364 $
Price in auction currency 340 EUR
Seller Stack's
Date January 18, 2023
Condition VF30 PCGS
Selling price
Seller Aureo & Calicó
Date May 31, 2022
Condition VF
Selling price
Seller Monedalia.es
Date March 10, 2022
Condition VF
Selling price
Seller Aureo & Calicó
Date November 19, 2020
Condition VF
Selling price
Seller Aureo & Calicó
Date October 17, 2019
Condition VF
Selling price
Seller Stack's
Date January 14, 2019
Condition AU DETAILS PCGS
Selling price
Seller Stack's
Date August 15, 2018
Condition AU DETAILS PCGS
Selling price
Seller Aureo & Calicó
Date May 28, 2014
Condition VF
Selling price
Seller HERVERA
Date December 17, 2013
Condition VF
Selling price
Seller HERVERA
Date October 25, 2011
Condition XF
Selling price
Seller Cayón
Date September 15, 2011
Condition VF
Selling price
Seller Aureo & Calicó
Date December 14, 2010
Condition VF
Selling price
