2 Escudos 1777 P SF (Colombia, Charles III)

Auction prices

Find out the current coin value of the Colombia 2 Escudos 1777 with mark P SF. This gold coin from the times of Charles III struck at the Popayan Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 495 sold at the MARTÍ HERVERA S.L auction for EUR 550. Bidding took place October 25, 2011.

