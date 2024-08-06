Catalog Search Auctions Pricing
Colombia Period: 1746-1833 1746-1833

8 Escudos 1777 NR JJ (Colombia, Charles III)

Obverse 8 Escudos 1777 NR JJ - Gold Coin Value - Colombia, Charles III Reverse 8 Escudos 1777 NR JJ - Gold Coin Value - Colombia, Charles III

Photo by: Aureo & Calicó, S.L.

Specification

  • Metal Gold (0,901)
  • Weight 27 g
  • Pure gold (0,7821 oz) 24,327 g
  • Diameter 36 mm
  • Aspect ratio Medallic (↑↑)

Description

  • Country Colombia
  • Period Charles III
  • Denomination 8 Escudos
  • Year 1777
  • Ruler Charles III (King of Spain)
  • Mint Nuevo Reino
  • Purpose Circulation
Auction Prices (39) Varieties (2)

Auction prices

Find out the current coin value of the Colombia 8 Escudos 1777 with mark NR JJ. This gold coin from the times of Charles III struck at the Nuevo Reino Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 223 sold at the Aureo & Calicó, S.L. auction for EUR 2,900. Bidding took place March 16, 2011.

Colombia 8 Escudos 1777 NR JJ at auction Jesús Vico - November 30, 2023
Seller Jesús Vico
Date November 30, 2023
Condition VF
Selling price
1646 $
Price in auction currency 1500 EUR
Colombia 8 Escudos 1777 NR JJ at auction Tauler & Fau - October 24, 2023
Seller Tauler & Fau
Date October 24, 2023
Condition VF
Selling price
1494 $
Price in auction currency 1400 EUR
Colombia 8 Escudos 1777 NR JJ at auction Varesi - September 20, 2023
Seller Varesi
Date September 20, 2023
Condition AU58 NGC
Selling price
******
Colombia 8 Escudos 1777 NR JJ at auction Jesús Vico - February 23, 2023
Seller Jesús Vico
Date February 23, 2023
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Colombia 8 Escudos 1777 NR JJ at auction Cayón - February 9, 2023
Seller Cayón
Date February 9, 2023
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Colombia 8 Escudos 1777 NR JJ at auction Stack's - January 18, 2023
Seller Stack's
Date January 18, 2023
Condition AU DETAILS PCGS
Selling price
******
Colombia 8 Escudos 1777 NR JJ at auction Münzen Gut-Lynt - November 28, 2021
Seller Münzen Gut-Lynt
Date November 28, 2021
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Colombia 8 Escudos 1777 NR JJ at auction SINCONA - November 23, 2021
Seller SINCONA
Date November 23, 2021
Condition XF
Selling price
Colombia 8 Escudos 1777 NR JJ at auction Aurora Numismatica - June 21, 2021
Seller Aurora Numismatica
Date June 21, 2021
Condition No grade
Selling price
******
Colombia 8 Escudos 1777 NR JJ at auction Aureo & Calicó - November 19, 2020
Seller Aureo & Calicó
Date November 19, 2020
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Colombia 8 Escudos 1777 NR JJ at auction Aureo & Calicó - October 22, 2020
Seller Aureo & Calicó
Date October 22, 2020
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Colombia 8 Escudos 1777 NR JJ at auction Heritage - April 27, 2020
Seller Heritage
Date April 27, 2020
Condition AU DETAILS NGC
Selling price
******
Colombia 8 Escudos 1777 NR JJ at auction Soler y Llach - February 27, 2020
Seller Soler y Llach
Date February 27, 2020
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Colombia 8 Escudos 1777 NR JJ at auction HERVERA - October 24, 2019
Seller HERVERA
Date October 24, 2019
Condition VF
Selling price
Colombia 8 Escudos 1777 NR JJ at auction Soler y Llach - October 23, 2019
Seller Soler y Llach
Date October 23, 2019
Condition VF
Selling price
Colombia 8 Escudos 1777 NR JJ at auction SINCONA - May 15, 2018
Seller SINCONA
Date May 15, 2018
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Colombia 8 Escudos 1777 NR JJ at auction Cayón - January 31, 2018
Seller Cayón
Date January 31, 2018
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Colombia 8 Escudos 1777 NR JJ at auction Heritage - January 18, 2017
Seller Heritage
Date January 18, 2017
Condition XF40 NGC
Selling price
******
Colombia 8 Escudos 1777 NR JJ at auction Aureo & Calicó - May 25, 2016
Seller Aureo & Calicó
Date May 25, 2016
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Colombia 8 Escudos 1777 NR JJ at auction Cayón - December 12, 2015
Seller Cayón
Date December 12, 2015
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Colombia 8 Escudos 1777 NR JJ at auction Herrero - May 7, 2015
Seller Herrero
Date May 7, 2015
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Where to sell?

For the sale of 8 Escudos 1777 , we recommend contacting specialized numismatic firms that conduct regular auctions. Go to the list of companies to find a suitable site.

