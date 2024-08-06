Colombia Period: 1746-1833 1746-1833
8 Escudos 1777 NR JJ (Colombia, Charles III)
Photo by: Aureo & Calicó, S.L.
Specification
- Metal Gold (0,901)
- Weight 27 g
- Pure gold (0,7821 oz) 24,327 g
- Diameter 36 mm
- Aspect ratio Medallic (↑↑)
Description
- Country Colombia
- Period Charles III
- Denomination 8 Escudos
- Year 1777
- Ruler Charles III (King of Spain)
- Mint Nuevo Reino
- Purpose Circulation
Auction prices
Find out the current coin value of the Colombia 8 Escudos 1777 with mark NR JJ. This gold coin from the times of Charles III struck at the Nuevo Reino Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 223 sold at the Aureo & Calicó, S.L. auction for EUR 2,900. Bidding took place March 16, 2011.
- Aureo & Calicó (13)
- Aurora Numismatica (1)
- Cayón (7)
- Heritage (4)
- Herrero (1)
- HERVERA (1)
- iNumis (1)
- Jesús Vico (2)
- Münzen Gut-Lynt (1)
- SINCONA (2)
- Soler y Llach (2)
- Stack's (2)
- Tauler & Fau (1)
- Varesi (1)
Seller Jesús Vico
Date November 30, 2023
Condition VF
Selling price
1646 $
Price in auction currency 1500 EUR
Seller Tauler & Fau
Date October 24, 2023
Condition VF
Selling price
1494 $
Price in auction currency 1400 EUR
Seller Varesi
Date September 20, 2023
Condition AU58 NGC
Selling price
Seller Jesús Vico
Date February 23, 2023
Condition VF
Selling price
Seller Stack's
Date January 18, 2023
Condition AU DETAILS PCGS
Selling price
Seller Münzen Gut-Lynt
Date November 28, 2021
Condition VF
Selling price
Seller Aurora Numismatica
Date June 21, 2021
Condition No grade
Selling price
Seller Aureo & Calicó
Date November 19, 2020
Condition VF
Selling price
Seller Aureo & Calicó
Date October 22, 2020
Condition XF
Selling price
Seller Heritage
Date April 27, 2020
Condition AU DETAILS NGC
Selling price
Seller Soler y Llach
Date February 27, 2020
Condition VF
Selling price
Seller Heritage
Date January 18, 2017
Condition XF40 NGC
Selling price
Seller Aureo & Calicó
Date May 25, 2016
Condition VF
Selling price
Seller Cayón
Date December 12, 2015
Condition VF
Selling price
12
Where to sell?
For the sale of 8 Escudos 1777 , we recommend contacting specialized numismatic firms that conduct regular auctions. Go to the list of companies to find a suitable site.
