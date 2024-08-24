Catalog Search Auctions Pricing
Colombia Period: 1746-1833 1746-1833

Coins of Colombia 1762

Gold coins

Obverse 8 Escudos 1762 NR JV
Reverse 8 Escudos 1762 NR JV
8 Escudos 1762 NR JV
Average price 6800 $
Sales
0 3
Obverse 8 Escudos 1762 PN J
Reverse 8 Escudos 1762 PN J
8 Escudos 1762 PN J
Average price 2500 $
Sales
0 24
Obverse 8 Escudos 1762 NR JV
Reverse 8 Escudos 1762 NR JV
8 Escudos 1762 NR JV
Average price 4300 $
Sales
0 19
Obverse 4 Escudos 1762 PN J
Reverse 4 Escudos 1762 PN J
4 Escudos 1762 PN J
Average price 1100 $
Sales
0 37
Obverse 2 Escudos 1762 PN J
Reverse 2 Escudos 1762 PN J
2 Escudos 1762 PN J
Average price 520 $
Sales
0 39
Obverse 2 Escudos 1762 NR JV
Reverse 2 Escudos 1762 NR JV
2 Escudos 1762 NR JV
Average price 870 $
Sales
0 6
Obverse 2 Escudos 1762 NR JV
Reverse 2 Escudos 1762 NR JV
2 Escudos 1762 NR JV
Average price 860 $
Sales
0 8
Obverse 1 Escudo 1762 PN J
Reverse 1 Escudo 1762 PN J
1 Escudo 1762 PN J
Average price 470 $
Sales
0 24
