Colombia Period: 1746-1833 1746-1833

2 Escudos 1762 NR JV "Type 1760-1771" (Colombia, Charles III)

Obverse 2 Escudos 1762 NR JV "Type 1760-1771" - Gold Coin Value - Colombia, Charles III Reverse 2 Escudos 1762 NR JV "Type 1760-1771" - Gold Coin Value - Colombia, Charles III

Photo by: Aureo & Calicó, S.L.

Specification

  • Metal Gold (0,917)
  • Weight 6,75 g
  • Pure gold (0,199 oz) 6,1898 g
  • Diameter 23 mm

Description

  • Country Colombia
  • Period Charles III
  • Denomination 2 Escudos
  • Year 1762
  • Ruler Charles III (King of Spain)
  • Mint Nuevo Reino
  • Purpose Circulation
Auction Prices (6) Varieties (2)

Auction prices

Find out the current coin value of the Colombia 2 Escudos 1762 with mark NR JV. This gold coin from the times of Charles III struck at the Nuevo Reino Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 372 sold at the Aureo & Calicó, S.L. auction for EUR 1,400. Bidding took place May 29, 2012.

Сondition
Condition (slab)
Service
  • All companies
  • Aureo & Calicó (2)
  • Cayón (1)
  • Heritage (1)
  • Soler y Llach (1)
  • Stack's (1)
Colombia 2 Escudos 1762 NR JV at auction Soler y Llach - April 27, 2023
Seller Soler y Llach
Date April 27, 2023
Condition VF
Selling price
828 $
Price in auction currency 750 EUR
Colombia 2 Escudos 1762 NR JV at auction Cayón - February 9, 2023
Seller Cayón
Date February 9, 2023
Condition VF
Selling price
579 $
Price in auction currency 540 EUR
Colombia 2 Escudos 1762 NR JV at auction Aureo & Calicó - November 19, 2020
Seller Aureo & Calicó
Date November 19, 2020
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Subscription required
Colombia 2 Escudos 1762 NR JV at auction Heritage - January 21, 2020
Colombia 2 Escudos 1762 NR JV at auction Heritage - January 21, 2020
Seller Heritage
Date January 21, 2020
Condition XF45 PCGS
Selling price
******
Subscription required
Colombia 2 Escudos 1762 NR JV at auction Stack's - January 10, 2013
Colombia 2 Escudos 1762 NR JV at auction Stack's - January 10, 2013
Seller Stack's
Date January 10, 2013
Condition VF25 NGC
Selling price
******
Subscription required
Colombia 2 Escudos 1762 NR JV at auction Aureo & Calicó - May 29, 2012
Seller Aureo & Calicó
Date May 29, 2012
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Subscription required

Where to sell?

For the sale of 2 Escudos 1762 , we recommend contacting specialized numismatic firms that conduct regular auctions. Go to the list of companies to find a suitable site.

All companies 421
