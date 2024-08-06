Colombia Period: 1746-1833 1746-1833
2 Escudos 1762 NR JV "Type 1760-1771" (Colombia, Charles III)
Photo by: Aureo & Calicó, S.L.
Specification
- Metal Gold (0,917)
- Weight 6,75 g
- Pure gold (0,199 oz) 6,1898 g
- Diameter 23 mm
Description
- Country Colombia
- Period Charles III
- Denomination 2 Escudos
- Year 1762
- Ruler Charles III (King of Spain)
- Mint Nuevo Reino
- Purpose Circulation
Auction Prices (6) Varieties (2)
Auction prices
Find out the current coin value of the Colombia 2 Escudos 1762 with mark NR JV. This gold coin from the times of Charles III struck at the Nuevo Reino Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 372 sold at the Aureo & Calicó, S.L. auction for EUR 1,400. Bidding took place May 29, 2012.
Сondition
Condition (slab)
Service
- All companies
- Aureo & Calicó (2)
- Cayón (1)
- Heritage (1)
- Soler y Llach (1)
- Stack's (1)
Seller Soler y Llach
Date April 27, 2023
Condition VF
Selling price
828 $
Price in auction currency 750 EUR
Seller Cayón
Date February 9, 2023
Condition VF
Selling price
579 $
Price in auction currency 540 EUR
Seller Aureo & Calicó
Date November 19, 2020
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Seller Heritage
Date January 21, 2020
Condition XF45 PCGS
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Seller Stack's
Date January 10, 2013
Condition VF25 NGC
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Where to sell?
For the sale of 2 Escudos 1762 , we recommend contacting specialized numismatic firms that conduct regular auctions. Go to the list of companies to find a suitable site.
Popular sections
Category
Year
Search