Colombia Period: 1746-1833 1746-1833

2 Escudos 1762 NR JV "Type 1762-1771" (Colombia, Charles III)

Obverse 2 Escudos 1762 NR JV "Type 1762-1771" - Gold Coin Value - Colombia, Charles III Reverse 2 Escudos 1762 NR JV "Type 1762-1771" - Gold Coin Value - Colombia, Charles III

Photo by: Aureo & Calicó, S.L.

Specification

  • Metal Gold (0,917)
  • Weight 6,75 g
  • Pure gold (0,199 oz) 6,1898 g
  • Diameter 23 mm
  • Aspect ratio Medallic (↑↑)

Description

  • Country Colombia
  • Period Charles III
  • Denomination 2 Escudos
  • Year 1762
  • Ruler Charles III (King of Spain)
  • Mint Nuevo Reino
  • Purpose Circulation
Auction Prices (8)

Auction prices

Find out the current coin value of the Colombia 2 Escudos 1762 with mark NR JV. This gold coin from the times of Charles III struck at the Nuevo Reino Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 194 sold at the Aureo & Calicó, S.L. auction for EUR 1,600. Bidding took place April 7, 2009.

Colombia 2 Escudos 1762 NR JV at auction Cayón - February 9, 2023
Seller Cayón
Date February 9, 2023
Condition VF
Selling price
836 $
Price in auction currency 780 EUR
Colombia 2 Escudos 1762 NR JV at auction Aureo & Calicó - March 18, 2021
Seller Aureo & Calicó
Date March 18, 2021
Condition VF
Selling price
1131 $
Price in auction currency 950 EUR
Colombia 2 Escudos 1762 NR JV at auction Aureo & Calicó - November 19, 2020
Seller Aureo & Calicó
Date November 19, 2020
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Colombia 2 Escudos 1762 NR JV at auction Heritage - October 13, 2019
Colombia 2 Escudos 1762 NR JV at auction Heritage - October 13, 2019
Seller Heritage
Date October 13, 2019
Condition VF30 NGC
Selling price
******
Colombia 2 Escudos 1762 NR JV at auction Cayón - September 15, 2011
Seller Cayón
Date September 15, 2011
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Colombia 2 Escudos 1762 NR JV at auction Aureo & Calicó - April 27, 2011
Seller Aureo & Calicó
Date April 27, 2011
Condition F
Selling price
******
Colombia 2 Escudos 1762 NR JV at auction Aureo & Calicó - April 7, 2009
Seller Aureo & Calicó
Date April 7, 2009
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Colombia 2 Escudos 1762 NR JV at auction UBS - March 20, 2007
Seller UBS
Date March 20, 2007
Condition VF
Selling price

Where to sell?

For the sale of 2 Escudos 1762 , we recommend contacting specialized numismatic firms that conduct regular auctions. Go to the list of companies to find a suitable site.

