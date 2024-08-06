Catalog Search Auctions Pricing
Colombia Period: 1746-1833 1746-1833

8 Escudos 1762 NR JV "Type 1762-1771" (Colombia, Charles III)

Obverse 8 Escudos 1762 NR JV "Type 1762-1771" - Gold Coin Value - Colombia, Charles III Reverse 8 Escudos 1762 NR JV "Type 1762-1771" - Gold Coin Value - Colombia, Charles III

Photo by: Aureo & Calicó, S.L.

Specification

  • Metal Gold (0,917)
  • Weight 27 g
  • Pure gold (0,796 oz) 24,759 g
  • Diameter 36 mm
  • Aspect ratio Medallic (↑↑)

Description

  • Country Colombia
  • Period Charles III
  • Denomination 8 Escudos
  • Year 1762
  • Ruler Charles III (King of Spain)
  • Mint Nuevo Reino
  • Purpose Circulation
Auction Prices (19)

Auction prices

Find out the current coin value of the Colombia 8 Escudos 1762 with mark NR JV. This gold coin from the times of Charles III struck at the Nuevo Reino Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 615 sold at the Aureo & Calicó, S.L. auction for EUR 7,400. Bidding took place October 20, 2021.

Colombia 8 Escudos 1762 NR JV at auction Cayón - February 9, 2023
Seller Cayón
Date February 9, 2023
Condition VF
Selling price
2331 $
Price in auction currency 2175 EUR
Colombia 8 Escudos 1762 NR JV at auction Aureo & Calicó - March 16, 2022
Seller Aureo & Calicó
Date March 16, 2022
Condition XF
Selling price
6581 $
Price in auction currency 6000 EUR
Colombia 8 Escudos 1762 NR JV at auction Aureo & Calicó - March 16, 2022
Seller Aureo & Calicó
Date March 16, 2022
Condition XF
Selling price
******
******
Colombia 8 Escudos 1762 NR JV at auction Sedwick - November 8, 2021
Seller Sedwick
Date November 8, 2021
Condition AU55 NGC
Selling price
Colombia 8 Escudos 1762 NR JV at auction Aureo & Calicó - October 21, 2021
Seller Aureo & Calicó
Date October 21, 2021
Condition XF
Selling price
******
******
Colombia 8 Escudos 1762 NR JV at auction Aureo & Calicó - November 19, 2020
Seller Aureo & Calicó
Date November 19, 2020
Condition XF
Selling price
******
******
Colombia 8 Escudos 1762 NR JV at auction Cayón - January 31, 2018
Seller Cayón
Date January 31, 2018
Condition VF
Selling price
******
******
Colombia 8 Escudos 1762 NR JV at auction Aureo & Calicó - October 19, 2016
Seller Aureo & Calicó
Date October 19, 2016
Condition VF
Selling price
Colombia 8 Escudos 1762 NR JV at auction Aureo & Calicó - July 6, 2016
Seller Aureo & Calicó
Date July 6, 2016
Condition VF
Selling price
******
******
Colombia 8 Escudos 1762 NR JV at auction Aureo & Calicó - March 10, 2016
Seller Aureo & Calicó
Date March 10, 2016
Condition XF
Selling price
******
******
Colombia 8 Escudos 1762 NR JV at auction Cayón - April 28, 2015
Seller Cayón
Date April 28, 2015
Condition VF
Selling price
******
******
Colombia 8 Escudos 1762 NR JV at auction HERVERA - February 26, 2015
Seller HERVERA
Date February 26, 2015
Condition VF
Selling price
******
******
Colombia 8 Escudos 1762 NR JV at auction Soler y Llach - February 25, 2015
Seller Soler y Llach
Date February 25, 2015
Condition VF
Selling price
******
******
Colombia 8 Escudos 1762 NR JV at auction Aureo & Calicó - October 29, 2014
Seller Aureo & Calicó
Date October 29, 2014
Condition VF
Selling price
******
******
Colombia 8 Escudos 1762 NR JV at auction Aureo & Calicó - March 6, 2013
Seller Aureo & Calicó
Date March 6, 2013
Condition XF
Selling price
Colombia 8 Escudos 1762 NR JV at auction Morton & Eden - March 6, 2013
Seller Morton & Eden
Date March 6, 2013
Condition VF
Selling price
******
******
Colombia 8 Escudos 1762 NR JV at auction Numismatica Ars Classica, Zurich - May 19, 2012
Seller Numismatica Ars Classica, Zurich
Date May 19, 2012
Condition VF
Selling price
Colombia 8 Escudos 1762 NR JV at auction Aureo & Calicó - March 16, 2011
Seller Aureo & Calicó
Date March 16, 2011
Condition VF
Selling price
******
******
Colombia 8 Escudos 1762 NR JV at auction UBS - March 20, 2007
Seller UBS
Date March 20, 2007
Condition XF
Selling price

Where to sell?

For the sale of 8 Escudos 1762 , we recommend contacting specialized numismatic firms that conduct regular auctions. Go to the list of companies to find a suitable site.

