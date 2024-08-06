8 Escudos 1762 NR JV "Type 1762-1771" (Colombia, Charles III)

Auction prices

Find out the current coin value of the Colombia 8 Escudos 1762 with mark NR JV. This gold coin from the times of Charles III struck at the Nuevo Reino Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 615 sold at the Aureo & Calicó, S.L. auction for EUR 7,400. Bidding took place October 20, 2021.

Сondition AU (1) XF (7) VF (11) Condition (slab) AU55 (1) Service NGC (1)