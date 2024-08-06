Colombia Period: 1746-1833 1746-1833
8 Escudos 1762 NR JV "Type 1762-1771" (Colombia, Charles III)
Photo by: Aureo & Calicó, S.L.
Specification
- Metal Gold (0,917)
- Weight 27 g
- Pure gold (0,796 oz) 24,759 g
- Diameter 36 mm
- Aspect ratio Medallic (↑↑)
Description
- Country Colombia
- Period Charles III
- Denomination 8 Escudos
- Year 1762
- Ruler Charles III (King of Spain)
- Mint Nuevo Reino
- Purpose Circulation
Auction Prices (19)
Auction prices
Find out the current coin value of the Colombia 8 Escudos 1762 with mark NR JV. This gold coin from the times of Charles III struck at the Nuevo Reino Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 615 sold at the Aureo & Calicó, S.L. auction for EUR 7,400. Bidding took place October 20, 2021.
Сondition
Condition (slab)
Service
- All companies
- Aureo & Calicó (10)
- Cayón (3)
- HERVERA (1)
- Morton & Eden (1)
- Numismatica Ars Classica, Zurich (1)
- Sedwick (1)
- Soler y Llach (1)
- UBS (1)
Seller Cayón
Date February 9, 2023
Condition VF
Selling price
2331 $
Price in auction currency 2175 EUR
Seller Aureo & Calicó
Date March 16, 2022
Condition XF
Selling price
6581 $
Price in auction currency 6000 EUR
Seller Aureo & Calicó
Date March 16, 2022
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Seller Aureo & Calicó
Date October 21, 2021
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Seller Aureo & Calicó
Date November 19, 2020
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Seller Aureo & Calicó
Date July 6, 2016
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Seller Aureo & Calicó
Date March 10, 2016
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Seller HERVERA
Date February 26, 2015
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Seller Soler y Llach
Date February 25, 2015
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Seller Aureo & Calicó
Date October 29, 2014
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Seller Morton & Eden
Date March 6, 2013
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Seller Aureo & Calicó
Date March 16, 2011
Condition VF
Selling price
******
