Colombia Period: 1746-1833 1746-1833
1 Escudo 1762 PN J (Colombia, Charles III)
Photo by: Jesús Vico
Specification
- Metal Gold (0,917)
- Weight 3,38 g
- Pure gold (0,0996 oz) 3,0995 g
- Diameter 18 mm
- Aspect ratio Medallic (↑↑)
Description
- Country Colombia
- Period Charles III
- Denomination 1 Escudo
- Year 1762
- Ruler Charles III (King of Spain)
- Mint Popayan
- Purpose Circulation
Auction Prices (24)
Auction prices
Find out the current coin value of the Colombia 1 Escudo 1762 with mark PN J. This gold coin from the times of Charles III struck at the Popayan Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 292 sold at the Cayón Subastas auction for EUR 1,525. Bidding took place September 15, 2011.
Сondition
Condition (slab)
Seller Monedalia.es
Date March 21, 2024
Condition VF
Selling price
350 $
Price in auction currency 320 EUR
Seller Rio de la Plata
Date June 16, 2023
Condition No grade
Selling price
320 $
Price in auction currency 320 USD
Seller Tauler & Fau
Date June 7, 2023
Condition XF
Selling price
Seller Numimarket
Date May 16, 2023
Condition VF
Selling price
Seller ibercoin
Date March 22, 2023
Condition VF
Selling price
Seller Nomisma
Date January 24, 2023
Condition VF
Selling price
Seller Künker
Date September 28, 2021
Condition VF
Selling price
Seller Tauler & Fau
Date April 20, 2021
Condition VF
Selling price
Seller Aureo & Calicó
Date November 19, 2020
Condition VF
Selling price
Seller HAYNAULT
Date March 30, 2019
Condition VF
Selling price
Seller Tauler & Fau
Date November 6, 2018
Condition F
Selling price
Seller Stack's
Date August 15, 2018
Condition UNC DETAILS PCGS
Selling price
Seller Heritage
Date January 16, 2014
Condition VF DETAILS NGC
Selling price
Seller Jesús Vico
Date November 7, 2013
Condition VF
Selling price
Seller Cayón
Date September 15, 2011
Condition AU
Selling price
Where to sell?
For the sale of 1 Escudo 1762 , we recommend contacting specialized numismatic firms that conduct regular auctions. Go to the list of companies to find a suitable site.
