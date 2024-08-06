Catalog Search Auctions Pricing
Search
USD Currency
language_en Language
flag
Colombia Period: 1746-1833 1746-1833

1 Escudo 1762 PN J (Colombia, Charles III)

Obverse 1 Escudo 1762 PN J - Gold Coin Value - Colombia, Charles III Reverse 1 Escudo 1762 PN J - Gold Coin Value - Colombia, Charles III

Photo by: Jesús Vico

Specification

  • Metal Gold (0,917)
  • Weight 3,38 g
  • Pure gold (0,0996 oz) 3,0995 g
  • Diameter 18 mm
  • Aspect ratio Medallic (↑↑)

Description

  • Country Colombia
  • Period Charles III
  • Denomination 1 Escudo
  • Year 1762
  • Ruler Charles III (King of Spain)
  • Mint Popayan
  • Purpose Circulation
Auction Prices (24)

Auction prices

Find out the current coin value of the Colombia 1 Escudo 1762 with mark PN J. This gold coin from the times of Charles III struck at the Popayan Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 292 sold at the Cayón Subastas auction for EUR 1,525. Bidding took place September 15, 2011.

Сondition
Condition (slab)
Service
  • All companies
  • Aureo & Calicó (3)
  • Cayón (4)
  • HAYNAULT (1)
  • Heritage (1)
  • ibercoin (1)
  • Jesús Vico (1)
  • Künker (1)
  • Monedalia.es (1)
  • Morton & Eden (1)
  • Nomisma (2)
  • Numimarket (1)
  • Rio de la Plata (1)
  • Soler y Llach (1)
  • Stack's (2)
  • Tauler & Fau (3)
Colombia 1 Escudo 1762 PN J at auction Monedalia.es - March 21, 2024
Colombia 1 Escudo 1762 PN J at auction Monedalia.es - March 21, 2024
Seller Monedalia.es
Date March 21, 2024
Condition VF
Selling price
350 $
Price in auction currency 320 EUR
Colombia 1 Escudo 1762 PN J at auction Rio de la Plata - June 16, 2023
Seller Rio de la Plata
Date June 16, 2023
Condition No grade
Selling price
320 $
Price in auction currency 320 USD
Colombia 1 Escudo 1762 PN J at auction Tauler & Fau - June 7, 2023
Seller Tauler & Fau
Date June 7, 2023
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Colombia 1 Escudo 1762 PN J at auction Numimarket - May 16, 2023
Colombia 1 Escudo 1762 PN J at auction Numimarket - May 16, 2023
Seller Numimarket
Date May 16, 2023
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Colombia 1 Escudo 1762 PN J at auction ibercoin - March 22, 2023
Seller ibercoin
Date March 22, 2023
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Colombia 1 Escudo 1762 PN J at auction Cayón - February 9, 2023
Seller Cayón
Date February 9, 2023
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Colombia 1 Escudo 1762 PN J at auction Nomisma - January 24, 2023
Seller Nomisma
Date January 24, 2023
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Colombia 1 Escudo 1762 PN J at auction Nomisma - January 30, 2022
Seller Nomisma
Date January 30, 2022
Condition VF
Selling price
Colombia 1 Escudo 1762 PN J at auction Künker - September 28, 2021
Seller Künker
Date September 28, 2021
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Colombia 1 Escudo 1762 PN J at auction Tauler & Fau - April 20, 2021
Seller Tauler & Fau
Date April 20, 2021
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Colombia 1 Escudo 1762 PN J at auction Aureo & Calicó - November 19, 2020
Seller Aureo & Calicó
Date November 19, 2020
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Colombia 1 Escudo 1762 PN J at auction HAYNAULT - March 30, 2019
Seller HAYNAULT
Date March 30, 2019
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Colombia 1 Escudo 1762 PN J at auction Tauler & Fau - November 6, 2018
Seller Tauler & Fau
Date November 6, 2018
Condition F
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Colombia 1 Escudo 1762 PN J at auction Stack's - August 15, 2018
Colombia 1 Escudo 1762 PN J at auction Stack's - August 15, 2018
Seller Stack's
Date August 15, 2018
Condition UNC DETAILS PCGS
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Colombia 1 Escudo 1762 PN J at auction Cayón - February 2, 2017
Seller Cayón
Date February 2, 2017
Condition VF
Selling price
Colombia 1 Escudo 1762 PN J at auction Heritage - January 16, 2014
Colombia 1 Escudo 1762 PN J at auction Heritage - January 16, 2014
Seller Heritage
Date January 16, 2014
Condition VF DETAILS NGC
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Colombia 1 Escudo 1762 PN J at auction Jesús Vico - November 7, 2013
Seller Jesús Vico
Date November 7, 2013
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Colombia 1 Escudo 1762 PN J at auction Morton & Eden - March 6, 2013
Seller Morton & Eden
Date March 6, 2013
Condition VF
Selling price
Colombia 1 Escudo 1762 PN J at auction Cayón - May 18, 2012
Seller Cayón
Date May 18, 2012
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Colombia 1 Escudo 1762 PN J at auction Cayón - September 15, 2011
Seller Cayón
Date September 15, 2011
Condition AU
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Colombia 1 Escudo 1762 PN J at auction Soler y Llach - October 26, 2010
Seller Soler y Llach
Date October 26, 2010
Condition F
Selling price

Where to sell?

For the sale of 1 Escudo 1762 , we recommend contacting specialized numismatic firms that conduct regular auctions. Go to the list of companies to find a suitable site.

All companies 421
Popular sections
World Coin Catalog Coin catalog of Colombia Coin catalog of Charles III Coins of Colombia in 1762 All Colombia coins Colombia gold coins Colombia coins 1 Escudo Numismatic auctions
Best offers
Top lot
Top lot
Nomisma Spa
Auction Sep 1, 2024
Top lot
Top lot
Aureo & Calicó, S.L.
Auction Sep 19, 2024
Top lot
Top lot
ibercoin
Auction Sep 26, 2024
Category
Year
Search