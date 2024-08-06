Colombia Period: 1746-1833 1746-1833
8 Escudos 1762 NR JV "Type 1760-1771" (Colombia, Charles III)
Photo by: Aureo & Calicó, S.L.
Specification
- Metal Gold (0,917)
- Weight 27 g
- Pure gold (0,796 oz) 24,759 g
- Diameter 36 mm
Description
- Country Colombia
- Period Charles III
- Denomination 8 Escudos
- Year 1762
- Ruler Charles III (King of Spain)
- Mint Nuevo Reino
- Purpose Circulation
Auction Prices (3) Varieties (2)
Auction prices
Find out the current coin value of the Colombia 8 Escudos 1762 with mark NR JV. This gold coin from the times of Charles III struck at the Nuevo Reino Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 121 sold at the Morton & Eden Ltd auction for GBP 7,500. Bidding took place March 6, 2013.
Сondition
Condition (slab)
Service
- All companies
- Aureo & Calicó (1)
- Morton & Eden (1)
- Stack's (1)
Seller Stack's
Date August 14, 2019
Condition XF45 NGC
Selling price
1700 $
Price in auction currency 1700 USD
Seller Aureo & Calicó
Date January 25, 2018
Condition XF
Selling price
7459 $
Price in auction currency 6000 EUR
Where to sell?
For the sale of 8 Escudos 1762 , we recommend contacting specialized numismatic firms that conduct regular auctions. Go to the list of companies to find a suitable site.
Popular sections
Category
Year
Search