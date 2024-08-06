Catalog Search Auctions Pricing
Colombia Period: 1746-1833 1746-1833

8 Escudos 1762 PN J "Type 1760-1771" (Colombia, Charles III)

Obverse 8 Escudos 1762 PN J "Type 1760-1771" - Gold Coin Value - Colombia, Charles III Reverse 8 Escudos 1762 PN J "Type 1760-1771" - Gold Coin Value - Colombia, Charles III

Photo by: Aureo & Calicó, S.L.

Specification

  • Metal Gold (0,917)
  • Weight 27 g
  • Pure gold (0,796 oz) 24,759 g
  • Diameter 36 mm

Description

  • Country Colombia
  • Period Charles III
  • Denomination 8 Escudos
  • Year 1762
  • Ruler Charles III (King of Spain)
  • Mint Popayan
  • Purpose Circulation
Auction Prices (24) Varieties (2)

Auction prices

Find out the current coin value of the Colombia 8 Escudos 1762 with mark PN J. This gold coin from the times of Charles III struck at the Popayan Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 1383 sold at the Aureo & Calicó, S.L. auction for EUR 4,800. Bidding took place November 28, 2012.

Colombia 8 Escudos 1762 PN J at auction Heritage - January 18, 2024
Seller Heritage
Date January 18, 2024
Condition XF40 PCGS
Selling price
3360 $
Price in auction currency 3360 USD
Colombia 8 Escudos 1762 PN J at auction Heritage - August 19, 2023
Seller Heritage
Date August 19, 2023
Condition VF35 NGC
Selling price
2040 $
Price in auction currency 2040 USD
Colombia 8 Escudos 1762 PN J at auction Cayón - May 10, 2023
Seller Cayón
Date May 10, 2023
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Colombia 8 Escudos 1762 PN J at auction Cayón - February 9, 2023
Seller Cayón
Date February 9, 2023
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Colombia 8 Escudos 1762 PN J at auction Heritage Eur - November 18, 2022
Seller Heritage Eur
Date November 18, 2022
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Colombia 8 Escudos 1762 PN J at auction Stack's - August 24, 2022
Colombia 8 Escudos 1762 PN J at auction Stack's - August 24, 2022
Seller Stack's
Date August 24, 2022
Condition AU55 PCGS
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Colombia 8 Escudos 1762 PN J at auction Aureo & Calicó - December 15, 2021
Seller Aureo & Calicó
Date December 15, 2021
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Colombia 8 Escudos 1762 PN J at auction Monedalia.es - June 16, 2021
Seller Monedalia.es
Date June 16, 2021
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Colombia 8 Escudos 1762 PN J at auction Aureo & Calicó - November 19, 2020
Seller Aureo & Calicó
Date November 19, 2020
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Colombia 8 Escudos 1762 PN J at auction Heritage - November 6, 2020
Colombia 8 Escudos 1762 PN J at auction Heritage - November 6, 2020
Seller Heritage
Date November 6, 2020
Condition XF40 NGC
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Colombia 8 Escudos 1762 PN J at auction Jean ELSEN - December 6, 2019
Seller Jean ELSEN
Date December 6, 2019
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Colombia 8 Escudos 1762 PN J at auction HERVERA - May 3, 2018
Seller HERVERA
Date May 3, 2018
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Colombia 8 Escudos 1762 PN J at auction Soler y Llach - May 2, 2018
Seller Soler y Llach
Date May 2, 2018
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Colombia 8 Escudos 1762 PN J at auction Aureo & Calicó - May 24, 2017
Seller Aureo & Calicó
Date May 24, 2017
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Colombia 8 Escudos 1762 PN J at auction Sedwick - November 14, 2016
Seller Sedwick
Date November 14, 2016
Condition XF
Selling price
Colombia 8 Escudos 1762 PN J at auction Aureo & Calicó - May 28, 2014
Seller Aureo & Calicó
Date May 28, 2014
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Colombia 8 Escudos 1762 PN J at auction Heritage - January 6, 2014
Colombia 8 Escudos 1762 PN J at auction Heritage - January 6, 2014
Seller Heritage
Date January 6, 2014
Condition XF DETAILS NGC
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Colombia 8 Escudos 1762 PN J at auction Stack's - August 16, 2013
Colombia 8 Escudos 1762 PN J at auction Stack's - August 16, 2013
Seller Stack's
Date August 16, 2013
Condition XF DETAILS NGC
Selling price
Colombia 8 Escudos 1762 PN J at auction Aureo & Calicó - May 27, 2013
Seller Aureo & Calicó
Date May 27, 2013
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Colombia 8 Escudos 1762 PN J at auction Aureo & Calicó - November 28, 2012
Seller Aureo & Calicó
Date November 28, 2012
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Colombia 8 Escudos 1762 PN J at auction Heritage - September 11, 2012
Colombia 8 Escudos 1762 PN J at auction Heritage - September 11, 2012
Seller Heritage
Date September 11, 2012
Condition XF DETAILS NGC
Selling price

