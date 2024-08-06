Colombia Period: 1746-1833 1746-1833
8 Escudos 1762 PN J "Type 1760-1771" (Colombia, Charles III)
Photo by: Aureo & Calicó, S.L.
Specification
- Metal Gold (0,917)
- Weight 27 g
- Pure gold (0,796 oz) 24,759 g
- Diameter 36 mm
Description
- Country Colombia
- Period Charles III
- Denomination 8 Escudos
- Year 1762
- Ruler Charles III (King of Spain)
- Mint Popayan
- Purpose Circulation
Auction prices
Find out the current coin value of the Colombia 8 Escudos 1762 with mark PN J. This gold coin from the times of Charles III struck at the Popayan Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 1383 sold at the Aureo & Calicó, S.L. auction for EUR 4,800. Bidding took place November 28, 2012.
Сondition
Condition (slab)
Service
Seller Heritage
Date January 18, 2024
Condition XF40 PCGS
Selling price
3360 $
Price in auction currency 3360 USD
Seller Heritage
Date August 19, 2023
Condition VF35 NGC
Selling price
2040 $
Price in auction currency 2040 USD
Seller Heritage Eur
Date November 18, 2022
Condition VF
Selling price
Seller Stack's
Date August 24, 2022
Condition AU55 PCGS
Selling price
Seller Aureo & Calicó
Date December 15, 2021
Condition VF
Selling price
Seller Monedalia.es
Date June 16, 2021
Condition VF
Selling price
Seller Aureo & Calicó
Date November 19, 2020
Condition VF
Selling price
Seller Heritage
Date November 6, 2020
Condition XF40 NGC
Selling price
Seller Jean ELSEN
Date December 6, 2019
Condition VF
Selling price
Seller Soler y Llach
Date May 2, 2018
Condition VF
Selling price
Seller Aureo & Calicó
Date May 24, 2017
Condition VF
Selling price
Seller Aureo & Calicó
Date May 28, 2014
Condition XF
Selling price
Seller Heritage
Date January 6, 2014
Condition XF DETAILS NGC
Selling price
Seller Aureo & Calicó
Date May 27, 2013
Condition VF
Selling price
Seller Aureo & Calicó
Date November 28, 2012
Condition XF
Selling price
