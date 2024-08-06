Catalog Search Auctions Pricing
Colombia Period: 1746-1833 1746-1833

4 Escudos 1762 PN J (Colombia, Charles III)

Obverse 4 Escudos 1762 PN J - Gold Coin Value - Colombia, Charles III Reverse 4 Escudos 1762 PN J - Gold Coin Value - Colombia, Charles III

Photo by: Aureo & Calicó, S.L.

Specification

  • Metal Gold (0,917)
  • Weight 13,5 g
  • Pure gold (0,398 oz) 12,3795 g
  • Diameter 30 mm

Description

  • Country Colombia
  • Period Charles III
  • Denomination 4 Escudos
  • Year 1762
  • Ruler Charles III (King of Spain)
  • Mint Popayan
  • Purpose Circulation
Auction Prices (37)

Auction prices

Find out the current coin value of the Colombia 4 Escudos 1762 with mark PN J. This gold coin from the times of Charles III struck at the Popayan Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 321 sold at the Cayón Subastas auction for EUR 2,200. Bidding took place September 15, 2011.

Colombia 4 Escudos 1762 PN J at auction Cayón - May 14, 2024
Seller Cayón
Date May 14, 2024
Condition XF
Selling price
1727 $
Price in auction currency 1600 EUR
Colombia 4 Escudos 1762 PN J at auction Monedalia.es - March 21, 2024
Seller Monedalia.es
Date March 21, 2024
Condition F
Selling price
1695 $
Price in auction currency 1550 EUR
Colombia 4 Escudos 1762 PN J at auction Tauler & Fau - April 25, 2023
Seller Tauler & Fau
Date April 25, 2023
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Colombia 4 Escudos 1762 PN J at auction Cayón - February 9, 2023
Seller Cayón
Date February 9, 2023
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Colombia 4 Escudos 1762 PN J at auction Stack's - August 27, 2022
Seller Stack's
Date August 27, 2022
Condition AU53 PCGS
Selling price
******
Colombia 4 Escudos 1762 PN J at auction Sedwick - May 9, 2021
Seller Sedwick
Date May 9, 2021
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Colombia 4 Escudos 1762 PN J at auction Stack's - January 17, 2021
Seller Stack's
Date January 17, 2021
Condition AU50 NGC
Selling price
******
Colombia 4 Escudos 1762 PN J at auction Cayón - December 23, 2020
Seller Cayón
Date December 23, 2020
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Colombia 4 Escudos 1762 PN J at auction Aureo & Calicó - November 19, 2020
Seller Aureo & Calicó
Date November 19, 2020
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Colombia 4 Escudos 1762 PN J at auction Soler y Llach - February 27, 2020
Seller Soler y Llach
Date February 27, 2020
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Colombia 4 Escudos 1762 PN J at auction Heritage - January 21, 2020
Seller Heritage
Date January 21, 2020
Condition AU50 NGC
Selling price
Colombia 4 Escudos 1762 PN J at auction Goldberg - September 3, 2019
Seller Goldberg
Date September 3, 2019
Condition XF45 NGC
Selling price
Colombia 4 Escudos 1762 PN J at auction Heritage - April 29, 2019
Seller Heritage
Date April 29, 2019
Condition AU50 NGC
Selling price
******
Colombia 4 Escudos 1762 PN J at auction SINCONA - October 25, 2017
Seller SINCONA
Date October 25, 2017
Condition XF DETAILS NGC
Selling price
******
Colombia 4 Escudos 1762 PN J at auction Auction World - January 23, 2017
Seller Auction World
Date January 23, 2017
Condition XF DETAILS NGC
Selling price
******
Colombia 4 Escudos 1762 PN J at auction Aureo & Calicó - October 19, 2016
Seller Aureo & Calicó
Date October 19, 2016
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Colombia 4 Escudos 1762 PN J at auction Cayón - July 6, 2016
Seller Cayón
Date July 6, 2016
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Colombia 4 Escudos 1762 PN J at auction HERVERA - July 2, 2015
Seller HERVERA
Date July 2, 2015
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Colombia 4 Escudos 1762 PN J at auction Soler y Llach - July 1, 2015
Seller Soler y Llach
Date July 1, 2015
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Colombia 4 Escudos 1762 PN J at auction Aureo & Calicó - April 22, 2015
Seller Aureo & Calicó
Date April 22, 2015
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Colombia 4 Escudos 1762 PN J at auction Herrero - December 11, 2014
Seller Herrero
Date December 11, 2014
Condition VF
Selling price

