Colombia Period: 1746-1833 1746-1833
4 Escudos 1762 PN J (Colombia, Charles III)
Specification
- Metal Gold (0,917)
- Weight 13,5 g
- Pure gold (0,398 oz) 12,3795 g
- Diameter 30 mm
Description
- Country Colombia
- Period Charles III
- Denomination 4 Escudos
- Year 1762
- Ruler Charles III (King of Spain)
- Mint Popayan
- Purpose Circulation
Auction Prices (37)
Auction prices
Find out the current coin value of the Colombia 4 Escudos 1762 with mark PN J. This gold coin from the times of Charles III struck at the Popayan Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 321 sold at the Cayón Subastas auction for EUR 2,200. Bidding took place September 15, 2011.
Seller Monedalia.es
Date March 21, 2024
Condition F
Selling price
1695 $
Price in auction currency 1550 EUR
Seller Tauler & Fau
Date April 25, 2023
Condition XF
Selling price
Seller Stack's
Date August 27, 2022
Condition AU53 PCGS
Selling price
Seller Stack's
Date January 17, 2021
Condition AU50 NGC
Selling price
Seller Cayón
Date December 23, 2020
Condition VF
Selling price
Seller Aureo & Calicó
Date November 19, 2020
Condition VF
Selling price
Seller Soler y Llach
Date February 27, 2020
Condition VF
Selling price
Seller Heritage
Date April 29, 2019
Condition AU50 NGC
Selling price
Seller SINCONA
Date October 25, 2017
Condition XF DETAILS NGC
Selling price
Seller Auction World
Date January 23, 2017
Condition XF DETAILS NGC
Selling price
Seller Aureo & Calicó
Date October 19, 2016
Condition VF
Selling price
Seller Soler y Llach
Date July 1, 2015
Condition VF
Selling price
Seller Aureo & Calicó
Date April 22, 2015
Condition VF
Selling price
