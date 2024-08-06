Catalog Search Auctions Pricing
Colombia Period: 1746-1833 1746-1833

2 Escudos 1762 PN J "Type 1760-1771" (Colombia, Charles III)

Obverse 2 Escudos 1762 PN J "Type 1760-1771" - Gold Coin Value - Colombia, Charles III Reverse 2 Escudos 1762 PN J "Type 1760-1771" - Gold Coin Value - Colombia, Charles III

Photo by: Aureo & Calicó, S.L.

Specification

  • Metal Gold (0,917)
  • Weight 6,75 g
  • Pure gold (0,199 oz) 6,1898 g
  • Diameter 23 mm

Description

  • Country Colombia
  • Period Charles III
  • Denomination 2 Escudos
  • Year 1762
  • Ruler Charles III (King of Spain)
  • Mint Popayan
  • Purpose Circulation
Auction Prices (39) Varieties (2)

Auction prices

Find out the current coin value of the Colombia 2 Escudos 1762 with mark PN J. This gold coin from the times of Charles III struck at the Popayan Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 546 sold at the MARTÍ HERVERA S.L auction for EUR 800. Bidding took place October 29, 2013.

Colombia 2 Escudos 1762 PN J at auction Aureo & Calicó - March 14, 2024
Seller Aureo & Calicó
Date March 14, 2024
Condition XF
Selling price
822 $
Price in auction currency 750 EUR
Colombia 2 Escudos 1762 PN J at auction Soler y Llach - October 27, 2023
Seller Soler y Llach
Date October 27, 2023
Condition F
Selling price
Colombia 2 Escudos 1762 PN J at auction Tauler & Fau - October 24, 2023
Seller Tauler & Fau
Date October 24, 2023
Condition VF
Selling price
640 $
Price in auction currency 600 EUR
Colombia 2 Escudos 1762 PN J at auction Aureo & Calicó - July 5, 2023
Seller Aureo & Calicó
Date July 5, 2023
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Colombia 2 Escudos 1762 PN J at auction Cayón - February 9, 2023
Seller Cayón
Date February 9, 2023
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Colombia 2 Escudos 1762 PN J at auction Heritage - March 27, 2022
Seller Heritage
Date March 27, 2022
Condition XF45 NGC
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Colombia 2 Escudos 1762 PN J at auction Aureo & Calicó - November 19, 2020
Seller Aureo & Calicó
Date November 19, 2020
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Colombia 2 Escudos 1762 PN J at auction Heritage - January 21, 2020
Seller Heritage
Date January 21, 2020
Condition AU55 PCGS
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Colombia 2 Escudos 1762 PN J at auction Aureo & Calicó - October 17, 2019
Seller Aureo & Calicó
Date October 17, 2019
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Colombia 2 Escudos 1762 PN J at auction HERVERA - May 4, 2017
Seller HERVERA
Date May 4, 2017
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Colombia 2 Escudos 1762 PN J at auction Soler y Llach - May 3, 2017
Seller Soler y Llach
Date May 3, 2017
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Colombia 2 Escudos 1762 PN J at auction HERVERA - December 20, 2016
Seller HERVERA
Date December 20, 2016
Condition VF
Selling price
Colombia 2 Escudos 1762 PN J at auction Soler y Llach - December 19, 2016
Seller Soler y Llach
Date December 19, 2016
Condition VF
Selling price
Colombia 2 Escudos 1762 PN J at auction Emporium Hamburg - November 18, 2016
Seller Emporium Hamburg
Date November 18, 2016
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Colombia 2 Escudos 1762 PN J at auction Aureo & Calicó - July 6, 2016
Seller Aureo & Calicó
Date July 6, 2016
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Colombia 2 Escudos 1762 PN J at auction HERVERA - May 5, 2016
Seller HERVERA
Date May 5, 2016
Condition VF
Selling price
Colombia 2 Escudos 1762 PN J at auction Soler y Llach - May 4, 2016
Seller Soler y Llach
Date May 4, 2016
Condition VF
Selling price
Colombia 2 Escudos 1762 PN J at auction Aureo & Calicó - April 27, 2016
Seller Aureo & Calicó
Date April 27, 2016
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Colombia 2 Escudos 1762 PN J at auction Sedwick - April 30, 2015
Seller Sedwick
Date April 30, 2015
Condition AU53 NGC
Selling price
Colombia 2 Escudos 1762 PN J at auction ibercoin - April 20, 2015
Seller ibercoin
Date April 20, 2015
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Colombia 2 Escudos 1762 PN J at auction Aureo & Calicó - October 29, 2014
Seller Aureo & Calicó
Date October 29, 2014
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required

