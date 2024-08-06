Colombia Period: 1746-1833 1746-1833
2 Escudos 1762 PN J "Type 1760-1771" (Colombia, Charles III)
Specification
- Metal Gold (0,917)
- Weight 6,75 g
- Pure gold (0,199 oz) 6,1898 g
- Diameter 23 mm
Description
- Country Colombia
- Period Charles III
- Denomination 2 Escudos
- Year 1762
- Ruler Charles III (King of Spain)
- Mint Popayan
- Purpose Circulation
Auction prices
Find out the current coin value of the Colombia 2 Escudos 1762 with mark PN J. This gold coin from the times of Charles III struck at the Popayan Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 546 sold at the MARTÍ HERVERA S.L auction for EUR 800. Bidding took place October 29, 2013.
Сondition
Condition (slab)
Service
Seller Aureo & Calicó
Date March 14, 2024
Condition XF
Selling price
822 $
Price in auction currency 750 EUR
Seller Tauler & Fau
Date October 24, 2023
Condition VF
Selling price
640 $
Price in auction currency 600 EUR
Seller Aureo & Calicó
Date July 5, 2023
Condition VF
Selling price
Seller Heritage
Date March 27, 2022
Condition XF45 NGC
Selling price
Seller Aureo & Calicó
Date November 19, 2020
Condition VF
Selling price
Seller Heritage
Date January 21, 2020
Condition AU55 PCGS
Selling price
Seller Aureo & Calicó
Date October 17, 2019
Condition VF
Selling price
Seller Soler y Llach
Date May 3, 2017
Condition VF
Selling price
Seller Emporium Hamburg
Date November 18, 2016
Condition VF
Selling price
Seller Aureo & Calicó
Date July 6, 2016
Condition VF
Selling price
Seller Aureo & Calicó
Date April 27, 2016
Condition VF
Selling price
Seller ibercoin
Date April 20, 2015
Condition VF
Selling price
