Colombia Period: 1746-1833 1746-1833

Coins of Colombia 1758

Gold coins

Obverse 8 Escudos 1758 NR J
Reverse 8 Escudos 1758 NR J
8 Escudos 1758 NR J
Average price 3500 $
Sales
0 48
Obverse 8 Escudos 1758 PN J
Reverse 8 Escudos 1758 PN J
8 Escudos 1758 PN J
Average price 2200 $
Sales
1 29
Obverse 4 Escudos 1758 NR J
Reverse 4 Escudos 1758 NR J
4 Escudos 1758 NR J
Average price 4500 $
Sales
0 5
Obverse 4 Escudos 1758 PN J
Reverse 4 Escudos 1758 PN J
4 Escudos 1758 PN J
Average price 1400 $
Sales
0 23
Obverse 2 Escudos 1758 NR J
Reverse 2 Escudos 1758 NR J
2 Escudos 1758 NR J
Average price 810 $
Sales
2 19
Obverse 2 Escudos 1758 PN J
Reverse 2 Escudos 1758 PN J
2 Escudos 1758 PN J
Average price 850 $
Sales
0 18
Obverse 1 Escudo 1758 NR J
Reverse 1 Escudo 1758 NR J
1 Escudo 1758 NR J
Average price 1200 $
Sales
0 2
Obverse 1 Escudo 1758 PN J
Reverse 1 Escudo 1758 PN J
1 Escudo 1758 PN J
Average price 560 $
Sales
0 2
