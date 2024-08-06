1 Escudo 1758 PN J (Colombia, Ferdinand VI)

Auction prices

Find out the current coin value of the Colombia 1 Escudo 1758 with mark PN J. This gold coin from the times of Ferdinand VI struck at the Popayan Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 643 sold at the Aureo & Calicó, S.L. auction for EUR 550. Bidding took place November 13, 2019.

Сondition VF (2)