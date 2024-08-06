Colombia Period: 1746-1833 1746-1833
1 Escudo 1758 PN J (Colombia, Ferdinand VI)
Specification
- Metal Gold (0,917)
- Weight 3,38 g
- Pure gold (0,0996 oz) 3,0995 g
- Diameter 18 mm
Description
- Country Colombia
- Period Ferdinand VI
- Denomination 1 Escudo
- Year 1758
- Ruler Ferdinand VI (King of Spain)
- Mint Popayan
- Purpose Circulation
Auction prices
Find out the current coin value of the Colombia 1 Escudo 1758 with mark PN J. This gold coin from the times of Ferdinand VI struck at the Popayan Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 643 sold at the Aureo & Calicó, S.L. auction for EUR 550. Bidding took place November 13, 2019.
