Colombia Period: 1746-1833 1746-1833

1 Escudo 1758 PN J (Colombia, Ferdinand VI)

no image
no image

Specification

  • Metal Gold (0,917)
  • Weight 3,38 g
  • Pure gold (0,0996 oz) 3,0995 g
  • Diameter 18 mm

Description

  • Country Colombia
  • Period Ferdinand VI
  • Denomination 1 Escudo
  • Year 1758
  • Ruler Ferdinand VI (King of Spain)
  • Mint Popayan
  • Purpose Circulation
Auction Prices (2) Varieties (2)

Auction prices

Find out the current coin value of the Colombia 1 Escudo 1758 with mark PN J. This gold coin from the times of Ferdinand VI struck at the Popayan Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 643 sold at the Aureo & Calicó, S.L. auction for EUR 550. Bidding took place November 13, 2019.

Сondition
  • All companies
  • Aureo & Calicó (1)
  • Cayón (1)
Colombia 1 Escudo 1758 PN J at auction Cayón - December 20, 2023
Seller Cayón
Date December 20, 2023
Condition VF
Selling price
516 $
Price in auction currency 470 EUR
Colombia 1 Escudo 1758 PN J at auction Aureo & Calicó - November 13, 2019
Seller Aureo & Calicó
Date November 13, 2019
Condition VF
Selling price
******
******

Where to sell?

For the sale of 1 Escudo 1758 , we recommend contacting specialized numismatic firms that conduct regular auctions. Go to the list of companies to find a suitable site.

All companies 421
