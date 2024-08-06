Catalog Search Auctions Pricing
Colombia Period: 1746-1833 1746-1833

2 Escudos 1758 PN J (Colombia, Ferdinand VI)

Obverse 2 Escudos 1758 PN J - Gold Coin Value - Colombia, Ferdinand VI Reverse 2 Escudos 1758 PN J - Gold Coin Value - Colombia, Ferdinand VI

Photo by: Tauler&Fau Subastas

Specification

  • Metal Gold (0,917)
  • Weight 6,75 g
  • Pure gold (0,199 oz) 6,1898 g
  • Diameter 23 mm

Description

  • Country Colombia
  • Period Ferdinand VI
  • Denomination 2 Escudos
  • Year 1758
  • Ruler Ferdinand VI (King of Spain)
  • Mint Popayan
  • Purpose Circulation
Auction Prices (18) Varieties (2)

Auction prices

Find out the current coin value of the Colombia 2 Escudos 1758 with mark PN J. This gold coin from the times of Ferdinand VI struck at the Popayan Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 30210 sold at the Heritage Auctions auction for USD 3,360. Bidding took place January 7, 2018.

Colombia 2 Escudos 1758 PN J at auction Cayón - December 20, 2023
Seller Cayón
Date December 20, 2023
Condition VF
Selling price
450 $
Price in auction currency 410 EUR
Colombia 2 Escudos 1758 PN J at auction SINCONA - October 26, 2023
Seller SINCONA
Date October 26, 2023
Condition VF
Selling price
513 $
Price in auction currency 460 CHF
Colombia 2 Escudos 1758 PN J at auction Tauler & Fau - June 7, 2023
Seller Tauler & Fau
Date June 7, 2023
Condition AU58 PCGS
Selling price
******
Colombia 2 Escudos 1758 PN J at auction Tauler & Fau - March 30, 2022
Seller Tauler & Fau
Date March 30, 2022
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Colombia 2 Escudos 1758 PN J at auction Aureo & Calicó - November 13, 2019
Seller Aureo & Calicó
Date November 13, 2019
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Colombia 2 Escudos 1758 PN J at auction Sedwick - November 3, 2018
Seller Sedwick
Date November 3, 2018
Condition AU53 NGC
Selling price
******
Colombia 2 Escudos 1758 PN J at auction Heritage - January 8, 2018
Seller Heritage
Date January 8, 2018
Condition MS61 NGC
Selling price
******
Colombia 2 Escudos 1758 PN J at auction Goldberg - June 4, 2013
Seller Goldberg
Date June 4, 2013
Condition F15 NGC
Selling price
******
Colombia 2 Escudos 1758 PN J at auction HERVERA - October 25, 2012
Seller HERVERA
Date October 25, 2012
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Colombia 2 Escudos 1758 PN J at auction Soler y Llach - October 24, 2012
Seller Soler y Llach
Date October 24, 2012
Condition VF
Selling price
Colombia 2 Escudos 1758 PN J at auction Heritage - September 11, 2012
Seller Heritage
Date September 11, 2012
Condition VF DETAILS NGC
Selling price
******
Colombia 2 Escudos 1758 PN J at auction Aureo & Calicó - May 29, 2012
Seller Aureo & Calicó
Date May 29, 2012
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Colombia 2 Escudos 1758 PN J at auction Cayón - May 18, 2012
Seller Cayón
Date May 18, 2012
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Colombia 2 Escudos 1758 PN J at auction Cayón - January 21, 2011
Seller Cayón
Date January 21, 2011
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Colombia 2 Escudos 1758 PN J at auction Stack's - June 20, 2010
Seller Stack's
Date June 20, 2010
Condition AU53 NGC
Selling price
******
Colombia 2 Escudos 1758 PN J at auction Heritage - September 21, 2008
Seller Heritage
Date September 21, 2008
Condition VG8 NGC
Selling price
******
Colombia 2 Escudos 1758 PN J at auction Stack's - April 20, 2005
Seller Stack's
Date April 20, 2005
Condition AU50 NGC
Selling price
******
Colombia 2 Escudos 1758 PN J at auction Heritage - January 9, 2004
Seller Heritage
Date January 9, 2004
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Where to sell?

For the sale of 2 Escudos 1758 , we recommend contacting specialized numismatic firms that conduct regular auctions. Go to the list of companies to find a suitable site.

