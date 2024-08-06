Colombia Period: 1746-1833 1746-1833
2 Escudos 1758 PN J (Colombia, Ferdinand VI)
Specification
- Metal Gold (0,917)
- Weight 6,75 g
- Pure gold (0,199 oz) 6,1898 g
- Diameter 23 mm
Description
- Country Colombia
- Period Ferdinand VI
- Denomination 2 Escudos
- Year 1758
- Ruler Ferdinand VI (King of Spain)
- Mint Popayan
- Purpose Circulation
Auction prices
Find out the current coin value of the Colombia 2 Escudos 1758 with mark PN J. This gold coin from the times of Ferdinand VI struck at the Popayan Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 30210 sold at the Heritage Auctions auction for USD 3,360. Bidding took place January 7, 2018.
Seller Cayón
Date December 20, 2023
Condition VF
Selling price
450 $
Price in auction currency 410 EUR
Seller SINCONA
Date October 26, 2023
Condition VF
Selling price
513 $
Price in auction currency 460 CHF
Seller Tauler & Fau
Date June 7, 2023
Condition AU58 PCGS
Selling price
Seller Tauler & Fau
Date March 30, 2022
Condition VF
Selling price
Seller Aureo & Calicó
Date November 13, 2019
Condition VF
Selling price
Seller Sedwick
Date November 3, 2018
Condition AU53 NGC
Selling price
Seller Heritage
Date January 8, 2018
Condition MS61 NGC
Selling price
Seller Goldberg
Date June 4, 2013
Condition F15 NGC
Selling price
Seller HERVERA
Date October 25, 2012
Condition VF
Selling price
Seller Heritage
Date September 11, 2012
Condition VF DETAILS NGC
Selling price
Seller Aureo & Calicó
Date May 29, 2012
Condition VF
Selling price
Seller Stack's
Date June 20, 2010
Condition AU53 NGC
Selling price
Seller Heritage
Date September 21, 2008
Condition VG8 NGC
Selling price
Seller Stack's
Date April 20, 2005
Condition AU50 NGC
Selling price
