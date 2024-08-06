4 Escudos 1758 NR J (Colombia, Ferdinand VI)

Auction prices

Find out the current coin value of the Colombia 4 Escudos 1758 with mark NR J. This gold coin from the times of Ferdinand VI struck at the Nuevo Reino Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 207 sold at the Maison Palombo auction for CHF 5,800. Bidding took place November 30, 2012.

