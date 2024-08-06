Colombia Period: 1746-1833 1746-1833
4 Escudos 1758 NR J (Colombia, Ferdinand VI)
Photo by: Aureo & Calicó, S.L.
Specification
- Metal Gold (0,971)
- Weight 13,5 g
- Pure gold (0,4214 oz) 13,1085 g
- Diameter 30 mm
Description
- Country Colombia
- Period Ferdinand VI
- Denomination 4 Escudos
- Year 1758
- Ruler Ferdinand VI (King of Spain)
- Mint Nuevo Reino
- Purpose Circulation
Auction Prices (5) Varieties (2)
Auction prices
Find out the current coin value of the Colombia 4 Escudos 1758 with mark NR J. This gold coin from the times of Ferdinand VI struck at the Nuevo Reino Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 207 sold at the Maison Palombo auction for CHF 5,800. Bidding took place November 30, 2012.
Сondition
Condition (slab)
Service
- All companies
- Aureo & Calicó (1)
- Cayón (1)
- CNG (1)
- Palombo (1)
- Stack's (1)
Seller Cayón
Date December 20, 2023
Condition VF
Selling price
1757 $
Price in auction currency 1600 EUR
Seller Palombo
Date November 30, 2012
Condition AU58 NGC
Selling price
6258 $
Price in auction currency 5800 CHF
Seller CNG
Date January 4, 2012
Condition AU55 NGC
Selling price
******
Seller Aureo & Calicó
Date April 7, 2009
Condition XF
Selling price
******
