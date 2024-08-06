Catalog Search Auctions Pricing
Search
USD Currency
language_en Language
flag
Colombia Period: 1746-1833 1746-1833

4 Escudos 1758 NR J (Colombia, Ferdinand VI)

Obverse 4 Escudos 1758 NR J - Gold Coin Value - Colombia, Ferdinand VI Reverse 4 Escudos 1758 NR J - Gold Coin Value - Colombia, Ferdinand VI

Photo by: Aureo & Calicó, S.L.

Specification

  • Metal Gold (0,971)
  • Weight 13,5 g
  • Pure gold (0,4214 oz) 13,1085 g
  • Diameter 30 mm

Description

  • Country Colombia
  • Period Ferdinand VI
  • Denomination 4 Escudos
  • Year 1758
  • Ruler Ferdinand VI (King of Spain)
  • Mint Nuevo Reino
  • Purpose Circulation
Auction Prices (5) Varieties (2)

Auction prices

Find out the current coin value of the Colombia 4 Escudos 1758 with mark NR J. This gold coin from the times of Ferdinand VI struck at the Nuevo Reino Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 207 sold at the Maison Palombo auction for CHF 5,800. Bidding took place November 30, 2012.

Сondition
Condition (slab)
Service
  • All companies
  • Aureo & Calicó (1)
  • Cayón (1)
  • CNG (1)
  • Palombo (1)
  • Stack's (1)
Colombia 4 Escudos 1758 NR J at auction Cayón - December 20, 2023
Seller Cayón
Date December 20, 2023
Condition VF
Selling price
1757 $
Price in auction currency 1600 EUR
Colombia 4 Escudos 1758 NR J at auction Palombo - November 30, 2012
Seller Palombo
Date November 30, 2012
Condition AU58 NGC
Selling price
6258 $
Price in auction currency 5800 CHF
Colombia 4 Escudos 1758 NR J at auction CNG - January 4, 2012
Seller CNG
Date January 4, 2012
Condition AU55 NGC
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Colombia 4 Escudos 1758 NR J at auction Aureo & Calicó - April 7, 2009
Seller Aureo & Calicó
Date April 7, 2009
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Colombia 4 Escudos 1758 NR J at auction Stack's - April 20, 2005
Colombia 4 Escudos 1758 NR J at auction Stack's - April 20, 2005
Seller Stack's
Date April 20, 2005
Condition AU53 NGC
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required

Where to sell?

For the sale of 4 Escudos 1758 , we recommend contacting specialized numismatic firms that conduct regular auctions. Go to the list of companies to find a suitable site.

All companies 421
Popular sections
World Coin Catalog Coin catalog of Colombia Coin catalog of Ferdinand VI Coins of Colombia in 1758 All Colombia coins Colombia gold coins Colombia coins 4 Escudos Numismatic auctions
Best offers
Top lot
Top lot
Great Coins & Art Auctions
Auction Sep 6, 2024
Top lot
Top lot
Aureo & Calicó, S.L.
Auction Sep 19, 2024
Top lot
Top lot
Antivm Numismatica di Valerio Angiolillo
Auction Aug 24, 2024
Category
Year
Search