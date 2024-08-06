Catalog Search Auctions Pricing
Search
USD Currency
language_en Language
flag
Colombia Period: 1746-1833 1746-1833

8 Escudos 1758 NR J (Colombia, Ferdinand VI)

Obverse 8 Escudos 1758 NR J - Gold Coin Value - Colombia, Ferdinand VI Reverse 8 Escudos 1758 NR J - Gold Coin Value - Colombia, Ferdinand VI

Photo by: Aureo & Calicó, S.L.

Specification

  • Metal Gold (0,917)
  • Weight 27 g
  • Pure gold (0,796 oz) 24,759 g
  • Diameter 36 mm

Description

  • Country Colombia
  • Period Ferdinand VI
  • Denomination 8 Escudos
  • Year 1758
  • Ruler Ferdinand VI (King of Spain)
  • Mint Nuevo Reino
  • Purpose Circulation
Auction Prices (48) Varieties (2)

Auction prices

Find out the current coin value of the Colombia 8 Escudos 1758 with mark NR J. This gold coin from the times of Ferdinand VI struck at the Nuevo Reino Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 23637 sold at the Heritage Auctions auction for USD 14,100. Bidding took place April 18, 2013.

Сondition
Condition (slab)
Service
  • All companies
  • Aureo & Calicó (12)
  • Cayón (4)
  • Goldberg (2)
  • Heritage (5)
  • Herrero (1)
  • HERVERA (5)
  • Jesús Vico (2)
  • Künker (2)
  • Morton & Eden (2)
  • Numismatica Ars Classica, Zurich (1)
  • SINCONA (2)
  • Soler y Llach (5)
  • Spink (1)
  • Tauler & Fau (1)
  • UBS (3)
Colombia 8 Escudos 1758 NR J at auction Aureo & Calicó - March 14, 2024
Seller Aureo & Calicó
Date March 14, 2024
Condition XF
Selling price
4381 $
Price in auction currency 4000 EUR
Colombia 8 Escudos 1758 NR J at auction Cayón - December 20, 2023
Seller Cayón
Date December 20, 2023
Condition XF
Selling price
5600 $
Price in auction currency 5100 EUR
Colombia 8 Escudos 1758 NR J at auction Jesús Vico - June 8, 2023
Seller Jesús Vico
Date June 8, 2023
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Colombia 8 Escudos 1758 NR J at auction Cayón - May 10, 2023
Seller Cayón
Date May 10, 2023
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Colombia 8 Escudos 1758 NR J at auction Jesús Vico - November 24, 2022
Seller Jesús Vico
Date November 24, 2022
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Colombia 8 Escudos 1758 NR J at auction SINCONA - October 27, 2022
Seller SINCONA
Date October 27, 2022
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Colombia 8 Escudos 1758 NR J at auction Heritage - January 19, 2022
Seller Heritage
Date January 19, 2022
Condition AU58 NGC
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Colombia 8 Escudos 1758 NR J at auction Aureo & Calicó - December 15, 2021
Seller Aureo & Calicó
Date December 15, 2021
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Colombia 8 Escudos 1758 NR J at auction SINCONA - November 23, 2021
Seller SINCONA
Date November 23, 2021
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Colombia 8 Escudos 1758 NR J at auction Aureo & Calicó - November 13, 2019
Seller Aureo & Calicó
Date November 13, 2019
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Colombia 8 Escudos 1758 NR J at auction Tauler & Fau - May 29, 2019
Seller Tauler & Fau
Date May 29, 2019
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Colombia 8 Escudos 1758 NR J at auction Cayón - February 20, 2019
Seller Cayón
Date February 20, 2019
Condition AU58 PCGS
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Colombia 8 Escudos 1758 NR J at auction Heritage - August 17, 2018
Colombia 8 Escudos 1758 NR J at auction Heritage - August 17, 2018
Seller Heritage
Date August 17, 2018
Condition MS61 NGC
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Colombia 8 Escudos 1758 NR J at auction HERVERA - July 12, 2018
Seller HERVERA
Date July 12, 2018
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Colombia 8 Escudos 1758 NR J at auction Soler y Llach - July 11, 2018
Seller Soler y Llach
Date July 11, 2018
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Colombia 8 Escudos 1758 NR J at auction HERVERA - February 22, 2018
Seller HERVERA
Date February 22, 2018
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Colombia 8 Escudos 1758 NR J at auction Soler y Llach - February 21, 2018
Seller Soler y Llach
Date February 21, 2018
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Colombia 8 Escudos 1758 NR J at auction Cayón - January 31, 2018
Seller Cayón
Date January 31, 2018
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Colombia 8 Escudos 1758 NR J at auction Aureo & Calicó - January 25, 2018
Seller Aureo & Calicó
Date January 25, 2018
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Colombia 8 Escudos 1758 NR J at auction Heritage - January 8, 2018
Colombia 8 Escudos 1758 NR J at auction Heritage - January 8, 2018
Seller Heritage
Date January 8, 2018
Condition AU55 NGC
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Colombia 8 Escudos 1758 NR J at auction Aureo & Calicó - October 18, 2017
Seller Aureo & Calicó
Date October 18, 2017
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required

Where to sell?

For the sale of 8 Escudos 1758 , we recommend contacting specialized numismatic firms that conduct regular auctions. Go to the list of companies to find a suitable site.

All companies 421
Popular sections
World Coin Catalog Coin catalog of Colombia Coin catalog of Ferdinand VI Coins of Colombia in 1758 All Colombia coins Colombia gold coins Colombia coins 8 Escudos Numismatic auctions
Best offers
Top lot
Top lot
ACM Aste srl
Auction Sep 19, 2024
Top lot
Top lot
Pesek Auctions
Auction Sep 23, 2024
Top lot
Top lot
Nomisma Spa
Auction Sep 1, 2024
Category
Year
Search