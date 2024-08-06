Colombia Period: 1746-1833 1746-1833
8 Escudos 1758 NR J (Colombia, Ferdinand VI)
Photo by: Aureo & Calicó, S.L.
Specification
- Metal Gold (0,917)
- Weight 27 g
- Pure gold (0,796 oz) 24,759 g
- Diameter 36 mm
Description
- Country Colombia
- Period Ferdinand VI
- Denomination 8 Escudos
- Year 1758
- Ruler Ferdinand VI (King of Spain)
- Mint Nuevo Reino
- Purpose Circulation
Auction prices
Find out the current coin value of the Colombia 8 Escudos 1758 with mark NR J. This gold coin from the times of Ferdinand VI struck at the Nuevo Reino Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 23637 sold at the Heritage Auctions auction for USD 14,100. Bidding took place April 18, 2013.
Seller Aureo & Calicó
Date March 14, 2024
Condition XF
Selling price
4381 $
Price in auction currency 4000 EUR
Seller Cayón
Date December 20, 2023
Condition XF
Selling price
5600 $
Price in auction currency 5100 EUR
Seller Jesús Vico
Date June 8, 2023
Condition VF
Selling price
Seller Jesús Vico
Date November 24, 2022
Condition VF
Selling price
Seller SINCONA
Date October 27, 2022
Condition XF
Selling price
Seller Heritage
Date January 19, 2022
Condition AU58 NGC
Selling price
Seller Aureo & Calicó
Date December 15, 2021
Condition VF
Selling price
Seller SINCONA
Date November 23, 2021
Condition VF
Selling price
Seller Aureo & Calicó
Date November 13, 2019
Condition VF
Selling price
Seller Tauler & Fau
Date May 29, 2019
Condition XF
Selling price
Seller Cayón
Date February 20, 2019
Condition AU58 PCGS
Selling price
Seller Heritage
Date August 17, 2018
Condition MS61 NGC
Selling price
Seller Soler y Llach
Date July 11, 2018
Condition VF
Selling price
Seller HERVERA
Date February 22, 2018
Condition XF
Selling price
Seller Soler y Llach
Date February 21, 2018
Condition XF
Selling price
Seller Aureo & Calicó
Date January 25, 2018
Condition XF
Selling price
Seller Heritage
Date January 8, 2018
Condition AU55 NGC
Selling price
