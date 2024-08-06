8 Escudos 1758 NR J (Colombia, Ferdinand VI)

Auction prices

Find out the current coin value of the Colombia 8 Escudos 1758 with mark NR J. This gold coin from the times of Ferdinand VI struck at the Nuevo Reino Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 23637 sold at the Heritage Auctions auction for USD 14,100. Bidding took place April 18, 2013.

Сondition UNC (2) AU (6) XF (14) VF (26) Condition (slab) MS62 (1) MS61 (1) AU58 (2) AU55 (2) AU53 (1) Service NGC (4) PCGS (3)

Seller All companies

Aureo & Calicó (12)

Cayón (4)

Goldberg (2)

Heritage (5)

Herrero (1)

HERVERA (5)

Jesús Vico (2)

Künker (2)

Morton & Eden (2)

Numismatica Ars Classica, Zurich (1)

SINCONA (2)

Soler y Llach (5)

Spink (1)

Tauler & Fau (1)

UBS (3)