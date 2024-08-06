Catalog Search Auctions Pricing
Colombia Period: 1746-1833 1746-1833

2 Escudos 1758 NR J (Colombia, Ferdinand VI)

Obverse 2 Escudos 1758 NR J - Gold Coin Value - Colombia, Ferdinand VI Reverse 2 Escudos 1758 NR J - Gold Coin Value - Colombia, Ferdinand VI

Photo by: Aureo & Calicó, S.L.

Specification

  • Metal Gold (0,917)
  • Weight 6,75 g
  • Pure gold (0,199 oz) 6,1898 g
  • Diameter 23 mm

Description

  • Country Colombia
  • Period Ferdinand VI
  • Denomination 2 Escudos
  • Year 1758
  • Ruler Ferdinand VI (King of Spain)
  • Mint Nuevo Reino
  • Purpose Circulation
Auction Prices (19) Varieties (2)

Auction prices

Find out the current coin value of the Colombia 2 Escudos 1758 with mark NR J. This gold coin from the times of Ferdinand VI struck at the Nuevo Reino Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 196 sold at the Aureo & Calicó, S.L. auction for EUR 2,300. Bidding took place March 16, 2022.

Colombia 2 Escudos 1758 NR J at auction Oslo Myntgalleri - May 5, 2024
Seller Oslo Myntgalleri
Date May 5, 2024
Condition VF
Selling price
331 $
Price in auction currency 3600 NOK
Colombia 2 Escudos 1758 NR J at auction Aureo & Calicó - April 24, 2024
Seller Aureo & Calicó
Date April 24, 2024
Condition VF
Selling price
963 $
Price in auction currency 900 EUR
Colombia 2 Escudos 1758 NR J at auction Cayón - December 20, 2023
Seller Cayón
Date December 20, 2023
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Colombia 2 Escudos 1758 NR J at auction Aureo & Calicó - March 16, 2022
Seller Aureo & Calicó
Date March 16, 2022
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Colombia 2 Escudos 1758 NR J at auction Soler y Llach - February 25, 2021
Seller Soler y Llach
Date February 25, 2021
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Colombia 2 Escudos 1758 NR J at auction Aureo & Calicó - November 13, 2019
Seller Aureo & Calicó
Date November 13, 2019
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Colombia 2 Escudos 1758 NR J at auction Heritage - January 16, 2019
Seller Heritage
Date January 16, 2019
Condition XF DETAILS PCGS
Selling price
******
Colombia 2 Escudos 1758 NR J at auction HERVERA - December 19, 2017
Seller HERVERA
Date December 19, 2017
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Colombia 2 Escudos 1758 NR J at auction Soler y Llach - December 18, 2017
Seller Soler y Llach
Date December 18, 2017
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Colombia 2 Escudos 1758 NR J at auction Aureo & Calicó - March 10, 2016
Seller Aureo & Calicó
Date March 10, 2016
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Colombia 2 Escudos 1758 NR J at auction HERVERA - February 27, 2014
Seller HERVERA
Date February 27, 2014
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Colombia 2 Escudos 1758 NR J at auction Soler y Llach - February 26, 2014
Seller Soler y Llach
Date February 26, 2014
Condition VF
Selling price
Colombia 2 Escudos 1758 NR J at auction Aureo & Calicó - December 4, 2013
Seller Aureo & Calicó
Date December 4, 2013
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Colombia 2 Escudos 1758 NR J at auction HERVERA - October 29, 2013
Seller HERVERA
Date October 29, 2013
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Colombia 2 Escudos 1758 NR J at auction Soler y Llach - October 28, 2013
Seller Soler y Llach
Date October 28, 2013
Condition VF
Selling price
Colombia 2 Escudos 1758 NR J at auction Morton & Eden - March 6, 2013
Seller Morton & Eden
Date March 6, 2013
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Colombia 2 Escudos 1758 NR J at auction Cayón - December 12, 2007
Seller Cayón
Date December 12, 2007
Condition VF
Selling price
Colombia 2 Escudos 1758 NR J at auction UBS - March 20, 2007
Seller UBS
Date March 20, 2007
Condition VF
Selling price
Colombia 2 Escudos 1758 NR J at auction Cayón - December 10, 2006
Seller Cayón
Date December 10, 2006
Condition VF
Selling price
Where to buy?
Colombia 2 Escudos 1758 NR J at auction Nomisma - September 1, 2024
Seller Nomisma
Date September 1, 2024
Condition VF
To auction
Colombia 2 Escudos 1758 NR J at auction ibercoin - September 26, 2024
Seller ibercoin
Date September 26, 2024
Condition VF
To auction

Where to sell?

For the sale of 2 Escudos 1758 , we recommend contacting specialized numismatic firms that conduct regular auctions. Go to the list of companies to find a suitable site.

