Colombia Period: 1746-1833 1746-1833
2 Escudos 1758 NR J (Colombia, Ferdinand VI)
Specification
- Metal Gold (0,917)
- Weight 6,75 g
- Pure gold (0,199 oz) 6,1898 g
- Diameter 23 mm
Description
- Country Colombia
- Period Ferdinand VI
- Denomination 2 Escudos
- Year 1758
- Ruler Ferdinand VI (King of Spain)
- Mint Nuevo Reino
- Purpose Circulation
Auction prices
Find out the current coin value of the Colombia 2 Escudos 1758 with mark NR J. This gold coin from the times of Ferdinand VI struck at the Nuevo Reino Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 196 sold at the Aureo & Calicó, S.L. auction for EUR 2,300. Bidding took place March 16, 2022.
Seller Oslo Myntgalleri
Date May 5, 2024
Condition VF
Selling price
331 $
Price in auction currency 3600 NOK
Seller Aureo & Calicó
Date April 24, 2024
Condition VF
Selling price
963 $
Price in auction currency 900 EUR
Seller Cayón
Date December 20, 2023
Condition VF
Selling price
Seller Aureo & Calicó
Date March 16, 2022
Condition XF
Selling price
Seller Soler y Llach
Date February 25, 2021
Condition VF
Selling price
Seller Aureo & Calicó
Date November 13, 2019
Condition VF
Selling price
Seller Heritage
Date January 16, 2019
Condition XF DETAILS PCGS
Selling price
Seller HERVERA
Date December 19, 2017
Condition XF
Selling price
Seller Soler y Llach
Date December 18, 2017
Condition XF
Selling price
Seller Aureo & Calicó
Date March 10, 2016
Condition XF
Selling price
Seller HERVERA
Date February 27, 2014
Condition VF
Selling price
Seller Aureo & Calicó
Date December 4, 2013
Condition VF
Selling price
Seller HERVERA
Date October 29, 2013
Condition VF
Selling price
Seller Morton & Eden
Date March 6, 2013
Condition VF
Selling price
