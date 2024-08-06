Catalog Search Auctions Pricing
Colombia Period: 1746-1833 1746-1833

4 Escudos 1758 PN J (Colombia, Ferdinand VI)

Obverse 4 Escudos 1758 PN J - Gold Coin Value - Colombia, Ferdinand VI Reverse 4 Escudos 1758 PN J - Gold Coin Value - Colombia, Ferdinand VI

Photo by: Aureo & Calicó, S.L.

Specification

  • Metal Gold (0,971)
  • Weight 13,5 g
  • Pure gold (0,4214 oz) 13,1085 g
  • Diameter 30 mm

Description

  • Country Colombia
  • Period Ferdinand VI
  • Denomination 4 Escudos
  • Year 1758
  • Ruler Ferdinand VI (King of Spain)
  • Mint Popayan
  • Purpose Circulation
Auction Prices (23) Varieties (2)

Auction prices

Find out the current coin value of the Colombia 4 Escudos 1758 with mark PN J. This gold coin from the times of Ferdinand VI struck at the Popayan Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 613 sold at the Soler y Llach S.L. auction for EUR 2,700. Bidding took place February 25, 2015.

Colombia 4 Escudos 1758 PN J at auction Cayón - December 20, 2023
Seller Cayón
Date December 20, 2023
Condition VF
Selling price
1098 $
Price in auction currency 1000 EUR
Colombia 4 Escudos 1758 PN J at auction Stack's - August 27, 2022
Colombia 4 Escudos 1758 PN J at auction Stack's - August 27, 2022
Seller Stack's
Date August 27, 2022
Condition AU DETAILS PCGS
Selling price
1500 $
Price in auction currency 1500 USD
Colombia 4 Escudos 1758 PN J at auction Aureo & Calicó - March 18, 2021
Seller Aureo & Calicó
Date March 18, 2021
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Colombia 4 Escudos 1758 PN J at auction Aureo & Calicó - November 13, 2019
Seller Aureo & Calicó
Date November 13, 2019
Condition VF
Selling price
Colombia 4 Escudos 1758 PN J at auction Sedwick - May 3, 2019
Seller Sedwick
Date May 3, 2019
Condition AU DETAILS NGC
Selling price
******
Colombia 4 Escudos 1758 PN J at auction Heritage - January 8, 2018
Colombia 4 Escudos 1758 PN J at auction Heritage - January 8, 2018
Seller Heritage
Date January 8, 2018
Condition AU55 NGC
Selling price
******
Colombia 4 Escudos 1758 PN J at auction Aureo & Calicó - March 10, 2016
Seller Aureo & Calicó
Date March 10, 2016
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Colombia 4 Escudos 1758 PN J at auction Aureo & Calicó - February 3, 2016
Seller Aureo & Calicó
Date February 3, 2016
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Colombia 4 Escudos 1758 PN J at auction HERVERA - February 26, 2015
Seller HERVERA
Date February 26, 2015
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Colombia 4 Escudos 1758 PN J at auction Soler y Llach - February 25, 2015
Seller Soler y Llach
Date February 25, 2015
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Colombia 4 Escudos 1758 PN J at auction HERVERA - December 18, 2014
Seller HERVERA
Date December 18, 2014
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Colombia 4 Escudos 1758 PN J at auction Soler y Llach - December 17, 2014
Seller Soler y Llach
Date December 17, 2014
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Colombia 4 Escudos 1758 PN J at auction HERVERA - October 29, 2013
Seller HERVERA
Date October 29, 2013
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Colombia 4 Escudos 1758 PN J at auction Soler y Llach - October 28, 2013
Seller Soler y Llach
Date October 28, 2013
Condition VF
Selling price
Colombia 4 Escudos 1758 PN J at auction Heritage - September 11, 2012
Colombia 4 Escudos 1758 PN J at auction Heritage - September 11, 2012
Seller Heritage
Date September 11, 2012
Condition AU55 NGC
Selling price
******
Colombia 4 Escudos 1758 PN J at auction HERVERA - May 8, 2012
Seller HERVERA
Date May 8, 2012
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Colombia 4 Escudos 1758 PN J at auction Soler y Llach - May 7, 2012
Seller Soler y Llach
Date May 7, 2012
Condition VF
Selling price
Colombia 4 Escudos 1758 PN J at auction HERVERA - October 25, 2011
Seller HERVERA
Date October 25, 2011
Condition VF
Selling price
Colombia 4 Escudos 1758 PN J at auction Soler y Llach - October 24, 2011
Seller Soler y Llach
Date October 24, 2011
Condition VF
Selling price
Colombia 4 Escudos 1758 PN J at auction Heritage - August 16, 2010
Colombia 4 Escudos 1758 PN J at auction Heritage - August 16, 2010
Seller Heritage
Date August 16, 2010
Condition XF45 PCGS
Selling price
******
Colombia 4 Escudos 1758 PN J at auction Cayón - December 10, 2006
Seller Cayón
Date December 10, 2006
Condition F
Selling price

Where to sell?

For the sale of 4 Escudos 1758 , we recommend contacting specialized numismatic firms that conduct regular auctions. Go to the list of companies to find a suitable site.

