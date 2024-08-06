4 Escudos 1758 PN J (Colombia, Ferdinand VI)

Auction prices

Find out the current coin value of the Colombia 4 Escudos 1758 with mark PN J. This gold coin from the times of Ferdinand VI struck at the Popayan Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 613 sold at the Soler y Llach S.L. auction for EUR 2,700. Bidding took place February 25, 2015.

Сondition AU (4) XF (5) VF (13) F (1) Condition (slab) AU55 (2) XF45 (1) DETAILS (3) Service PCGS (2) NGC (3) NCS (1)

Seller All companies

Aureo & Calicó (4)

Cayón (3)

Heritage (3)

HERVERA (5)

Sedwick (1)

Soler y Llach (5)

Stack's (2)