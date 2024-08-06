Colombia Period: 1746-1833 1746-1833
4 Escudos 1758 PN J (Colombia, Ferdinand VI)
Photo by: Aureo & Calicó, S.L.
Specification
- Metal Gold (0,971)
- Weight 13,5 g
- Pure gold (0,4214 oz) 13,1085 g
- Diameter 30 mm
Description
- Country Colombia
- Period Ferdinand VI
- Denomination 4 Escudos
- Year 1758
- Ruler Ferdinand VI (King of Spain)
- Mint Popayan
- Purpose Circulation
Auction prices
Find out the current coin value of the Colombia 4 Escudos 1758 with mark PN J. This gold coin from the times of Ferdinand VI struck at the Popayan Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 613 sold at the Soler y Llach S.L. auction for EUR 2,700. Bidding took place February 25, 2015.
Seller Cayón
Date December 20, 2023
Condition VF
Selling price
1098 $
Price in auction currency 1000 EUR
Seller Stack's
Date August 27, 2022
Condition AU DETAILS PCGS
Selling price
1500 $
Price in auction currency 1500 USD
Seller Aureo & Calicó
Date March 18, 2021
Condition VF
Selling price
Seller Sedwick
Date May 3, 2019
Condition AU DETAILS NGC
Selling price
Seller Heritage
Date January 8, 2018
Condition AU55 NGC
Selling price
Seller Aureo & Calicó
Date March 10, 2016
Condition VF
Selling price
Seller Aureo & Calicó
Date February 3, 2016
Condition VF
Selling price
Seller HERVERA
Date February 26, 2015
Condition XF
Selling price
Seller Soler y Llach
Date February 25, 2015
Condition XF
Selling price
Seller HERVERA
Date December 18, 2014
Condition XF
Selling price
Seller Soler y Llach
Date December 17, 2014
Condition XF
Selling price
Seller HERVERA
Date October 29, 2013
Condition VF
Selling price
Seller Heritage
Date September 11, 2012
Condition AU55 NGC
Selling price
Seller Heritage
Date August 16, 2010
Condition XF45 PCGS
Selling price
