Colombia Period: 1746-1833 1746-1833

1 Escudo 1758 NR J (Colombia, Ferdinand VI)

no image
no image

Specification

  • Metal Gold (0,917)
  • Weight 3,38 g
  • Pure gold (0,0996 oz) 3,0995 g
  • Diameter 18 mm

Description

  • Country Colombia
  • Period Ferdinand VI
  • Denomination 1 Escudo
  • Year 1758
  • Ruler Ferdinand VI (King of Spain)
  • Mint Nuevo Reino
  • Purpose Circulation
Auction Prices (2) Varieties (2)

Auction prices

Find out the current coin value of the Colombia 1 Escudo 1758 with mark NR J. This gold coin from the times of Ferdinand VI struck at the Nuevo Reino Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 1740 sold at the Classical Numismatic Group, LLC auction for USD 2,780. Bidding took place September 11, 2007.

Colombia 1 Escudo 1758 NR J at auction Stack's - August 15, 2018
Colombia 1 Escudo 1758 NR J at auction Stack's - August 15, 2018
Seller Stack's
Date August 15, 2018
Condition XF45 PCGS
Selling price
1200 $
Price in auction currency 1200 USD
Colombia 1 Escudo 1758 NR J at auction CNG - September 11, 2007
Seller CNG
Date September 11, 2007
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required

Where to sell?

For the sale of 1 Escudo 1758 , we recommend contacting specialized numismatic firms that conduct regular auctions. Go to the list of companies to find a suitable site.

