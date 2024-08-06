1 Escudo 1758 NR J (Colombia, Ferdinand VI)

Auction prices

Find out the current coin value of the Colombia 1 Escudo 1758 with mark NR J. This gold coin from the times of Ferdinand VI struck at the Nuevo Reino Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 1740 sold at the Classical Numismatic Group, LLC auction for USD 2,780. Bidding took place September 11, 2007.

Сondition XF (2) Condition (slab) XF45 (1) Service PCGS (1)