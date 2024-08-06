Colombia Period: 1746-1833 1746-1833
8 Escudos 1758 PN J (Colombia, Ferdinand VI)
Photo by: Aureo & Calicó, S.L.
Specification
- Metal Gold (0,917)
- Weight 27 g
- Pure gold (0,796 oz) 24,759 g
- Diameter 36 mm
Description
- Country Colombia
- Period Ferdinand VI
- Denomination 8 Escudos
- Year 1758
- Ruler Ferdinand VI (King of Spain)
- Mint Popayan
- Purpose Circulation
Auction Prices (29) Varieties (2)
Auction prices
Find out the current coin value of the Colombia 8 Escudos 1758 with mark PN J. This gold coin from the times of Ferdinand VI struck at the Popayan Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 29273 sold at the Heritage Auctions auction for USD 4,700. Bidding took place January 4, 2015.
Сondition
Condition (slab)
Service
- All companies
- Auction World (1)
- Aureo & Calicó (11)
- Baldwin's of St. James's (2)
- Cayón (3)
- Goldberg (2)
- Heritage (1)
- HERVERA (1)
- Hess Divo (1)
- Jesús Vico (2)
- Sedwick (1)
- Soler y Llach (1)
- Stack's (2)
- Tauler & Fau (1)
Seller Jesús Vico
Date June 27, 2024
Condition XF
Selling price
4058 $
Price in auction currency 3800 EUR
Seller Cayón
Date December 20, 2023
Condition VF
Selling price
2690 $
Price in auction currency 2450 EUR
Seller Tauler & Fau
Date October 17, 2022
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Seller Auction World
Date July 19, 2020
Condition VF DETAILS NGC
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Seller Aureo & Calicó
Date November 13, 2019
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Seller Stack's
Date August 14, 2019
Condition AU DETAILS NGC
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Seller Stack's
Date January 12, 2019
Condition VF DETAILS PCGS
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Seller Aureo & Calicó
Date December 11, 2018
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Seller Aureo & Calicó
Date January 25, 2018
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Seller HERVERA
Date February 25, 2016
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Seller Soler y Llach
Date February 24, 2016
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Seller Heritage
Date January 5, 2015
Condition AU50 NGC
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Seller Aureo & Calicó
Date May 27, 2014
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Seller Jesús Vico
Date March 6, 2014
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Seller Goldberg
Date June 4, 2013
Condition XF DETAILS NGC
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Seller Baldwin's of St. James's
Date October 1, 2012
Condition FR
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
12
Where to buy?
Where to sell?
For the sale of 8 Escudos 1758 , we recommend contacting specialized numismatic firms that conduct regular auctions. Go to the list of companies to find a suitable site.
Popular sections
Category
Year
Search