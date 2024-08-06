Catalog Search Auctions Pricing
Colombia Period: 1746-1833 1746-1833

8 Escudos 1758 PN J (Colombia, Ferdinand VI)

Obverse 8 Escudos 1758 PN J - Gold Coin Value - Colombia, Ferdinand VI Reverse 8 Escudos 1758 PN J - Gold Coin Value - Colombia, Ferdinand VI

Photo by: Aureo & Calicó, S.L.

Specification

  • Metal Gold (0,917)
  • Weight 27 g
  • Pure gold (0,796 oz) 24,759 g
  • Diameter 36 mm

Description

  • Country Colombia
  • Period Ferdinand VI
  • Denomination 8 Escudos
  • Year 1758
  • Ruler Ferdinand VI (King of Spain)
  • Mint Popayan
  • Purpose Circulation
Auction Prices (29) Varieties (2)

Auction prices

Find out the current coin value of the Colombia 8 Escudos 1758 with mark PN J. This gold coin from the times of Ferdinand VI struck at the Popayan Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 29273 sold at the Heritage Auctions auction for USD 4,700. Bidding took place January 4, 2015.

Colombia 8 Escudos 1758 PN J at auction Jesús Vico - June 27, 2024
Seller Jesús Vico
Date June 27, 2024
Condition XF
Selling price
4058 $
Price in auction currency 3800 EUR
Colombia 8 Escudos 1758 PN J at auction Cayón - December 20, 2023
Seller Cayón
Date December 20, 2023
Condition VF
Selling price
2690 $
Price in auction currency 2450 EUR
Colombia 8 Escudos 1758 PN J at auction Tauler & Fau - October 17, 2022
Seller Tauler & Fau
Date October 17, 2022
Condition VF
Selling price
Colombia 8 Escudos 1758 PN J at auction Auction World - July 19, 2020
Seller Auction World
Date July 19, 2020
Condition VF DETAILS NGC
Selling price
Colombia 8 Escudos 1758 PN J at auction Aureo & Calicó - November 13, 2019
Seller Aureo & Calicó
Date November 13, 2019
Condition VF
Selling price
Colombia 8 Escudos 1758 PN J at auction Stack's - August 14, 2019
Seller Stack's
Date August 14, 2019
Condition AU DETAILS NGC
Selling price
Colombia 8 Escudos 1758 PN J at auction Hess Divo - May 28, 2019
Seller Hess Divo
Date May 28, 2019
Condition VF
Selling price
Colombia 8 Escudos 1758 PN J at auction Sedwick - May 3, 2019
Seller Sedwick
Date May 3, 2019
Condition VF35 NGC
Selling price
Colombia 8 Escudos 1758 PN J at auction Stack's - January 12, 2019
Seller Stack's
Date January 12, 2019
Condition VF DETAILS PCGS
Selling price
Colombia 8 Escudos 1758 PN J at auction Aureo & Calicó - December 11, 2018
Seller Aureo & Calicó
Date December 11, 2018
Condition VF
Selling price
Colombia 8 Escudos 1758 PN J at auction Cayón - January 31, 2018
Seller Cayón
Date January 31, 2018
Condition XF
Selling price
Colombia 8 Escudos 1758 PN J at auction Aureo & Calicó - January 25, 2018
Seller Aureo & Calicó
Date January 25, 2018
Condition VF
Selling price
Colombia 8 Escudos 1758 PN J at auction HERVERA - February 25, 2016
Seller HERVERA
Date February 25, 2016
Condition VF
Selling price
Colombia 8 Escudos 1758 PN J at auction Soler y Llach - February 24, 2016
Seller Soler y Llach
Date February 24, 2016
Condition VF
Selling price
Colombia 8 Escudos 1758 PN J at auction Heritage - January 5, 2015
Seller Heritage
Date January 5, 2015
Condition AU50 NGC
Selling price
Colombia 8 Escudos 1758 PN J at auction Aureo & Calicó - May 27, 2014
Seller Aureo & Calicó
Date May 27, 2014
Condition VF
Selling price
Colombia 8 Escudos 1758 PN J at auction Jesús Vico - March 6, 2014
Seller Jesús Vico
Date March 6, 2014
Condition VF
Selling price
Colombia 8 Escudos 1758 PN J at auction Goldberg - June 4, 2013
Seller Goldberg
Date June 4, 2013
Condition XF DETAILS NGC
Selling price
Colombia 8 Escudos 1758 PN J at auction Baldwin's of St. James's - October 1, 2012
Seller Baldwin's of St. James's
Date October 1, 2012
Condition FR
Selling price
Colombia 8 Escudos 1758 PN J at auction Goldberg - May 30, 2012
Seller Goldberg
Date May 30, 2012
Condition XF DETAILS NGC
Selling price
Colombia 8 Escudos 1758 PN J at auction Baldwin's of St. James's - October 3, 2011
Seller Baldwin's of St. James's
Date October 3, 2011
Condition FR
Selling price
Where to buy?
Colombia 8 Escudos 1758 PN J at auction ibercoin - September 26, 2024
Seller ibercoin
Date September 26, 2024
Condition XF
To auction

Where to sell?

For the sale of 8 Escudos 1758 , we recommend contacting specialized numismatic firms that conduct regular auctions. Go to the list of companies to find a suitable site.

