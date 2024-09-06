Catalog
Home
Catalog
Württemberg
1798
Württemberg
Period:
1798-1873
1798-1873
Frederick I
1798-1816
William I
1816-1864
Charles I
1864-1873
Home
Catalog
Württemberg
1798
Coins of Württemberg 1798
Select a category
All
Silver
Silver coins
2 Thaler 1798 W
Average price
47000 $
Sales
0
1
Thaler 1798 W
Average price
9700 $
Sales
0
20
20 Kreuzer 1798 W
Average price
740 $
Sales
0
11
20 Kreuzer 1798 W
Average price
900 $
Sales
0
11
3 Kreuzer 1798
Average price
150 $
Sales
0
11
Kreuzer 1798
Average price
370 $
Sales
0
6
1/2 Kreuzer 1798
Average price
210 $
Sales
0
13
Württemberg
Period
1798-1873
Category
