Württemberg Period: 1798-1873 1798-1873

Coins of Württemberg 1798

Silver coins

Obverse 2 Thaler 1798 W
Reverse 2 Thaler 1798 W
2 Thaler 1798 W
Average price 47000 $
Sales
0 1
Obverse Thaler 1798 W
Reverse Thaler 1798 W
Thaler 1798 W
Average price 9700 $
Sales
0 20
Obverse 20 Kreuzer 1798 W
Reverse 20 Kreuzer 1798 W
20 Kreuzer 1798 W
Average price 740 $
Sales
0 11
Obverse 3 Kreuzer 1798
Reverse 3 Kreuzer 1798
3 Kreuzer 1798
Average price 150 $
Sales
0 11
Obverse Kreuzer 1798
Reverse Kreuzer 1798
Kreuzer 1798
Average price 370 $
Sales
0 6
Obverse 1/2 Kreuzer 1798
Reverse 1/2 Kreuzer 1798
1/2 Kreuzer 1798
Average price 210 $
Sales
0 13
