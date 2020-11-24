Württemberg Period: 1798-1873 1798-1873
2 Thaler 1798 W (Württemberg, Frederick I)
Photo by: Auktionen Münzhandlung Sonntag
Specification
- Metal Silver (0,833)
- Weight 33,7 - 50 g
- Diameter 45,9 mm
- Edge Patterned
- Aspect ratio Coin (↑↓)
Description
- Country Württemberg
- Period Frederick I
- Denomination 2 Thaler
- Year 1798
- Ruler Frederick I (King of Württemberg)
- Mint Stuttgart
- Purpose Circulation
Auction Prices (1)
Auction prices
Find out the current coin value of the Württemberg 2 Thaler 1798 with mark W. This silver coin from the times of Frederick I struck at the Stuttgart Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 1316 sold at the Auktionen Münzhandlung Sonntag auction for EUR 40,000. Bidding took place November 23, 2020.
Сondition
- All companies
- Sonntag (1)
Where to sell?
For the sale of 2 Thaler 1798 , we recommend contacting specialized numismatic firms that conduct regular auctions. Go to the list of companies to find a suitable site.
