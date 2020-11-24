Catalog Search Auctions Pricing
Württemberg Period: 1798-1873 1798-1873

2 Thaler 1798 W (Württemberg, Frederick I)

Obverse 2 Thaler 1798 W - Silver Coin Value - Württemberg, Frederick I Reverse 2 Thaler 1798 W - Silver Coin Value - Württemberg, Frederick I

Photo by: Auktionen Münzhandlung Sonntag

Specification

  • Metal Silver (0,833)
  • Weight 33,7 - 50 g
  • Diameter 45,9 mm
  • Edge Patterned
  • Aspect ratio Coin (↑↓)

Description

  • Country Württemberg
  • Period Frederick I
  • Denomination 2 Thaler
  • Year 1798
  • Ruler Frederick I (King of Württemberg)
  • Mint Stuttgart
  • Purpose Circulation
Auction Prices (1)

Auction prices

Find out the current coin value of the Württemberg 2 Thaler 1798 with mark W. This silver coin from the times of Frederick I struck at the Stuttgart Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 1316 sold at the Auktionen Münzhandlung Sonntag auction for EUR 40,000. Bidding took place November 23, 2020.

Сondition
  • All companies
  • Sonntag (1)
Württemberg 2 Thaler 1798 W at auction Sonntag - November 24, 2020
Seller Sonntag
Date November 24, 2020
Condition XF
Selling price
******
