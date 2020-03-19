Württemberg Period: 1798-1873 1798-1873
20 Kreuzer 1798 W "Type 1798-1799" (Württemberg, Frederick I)
Specification
- Metal Silver (0,583)
- Weight 6,68 g
- Pure silver (0,1252 oz) 3,8944 g
- Diameter 28 mm
- Edge Reeded
- Aspect ratio Coin (↑↓)
Description
- Country Württemberg
- Period Frederick I
- Denomination 20 Kreuzer
- Year 1798
- Ruler Frederick I (King of Württemberg)
- Mint Stuttgart
- Purpose Circulation
Auction Prices (11)
Auction prices
Find out the current coin value of the Württemberg 20 Kreuzer 1798 with mark W. This silver coin from the times of Frederick I struck at the Stuttgart Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 1304 sold at the Auktionen Münzhandlung Sonntag auction for EUR 1,800. Bidding took place May 29, 2017.
Сondition
Seller Künker
Date March 19, 2020
Condition XF
Selling price
810 $
Price in auction currency 750 EUR
Seller Grün
Date November 12, 2019
Condition XF
Selling price
689 $
Price in auction currency 625 EUR
Seller Reinhard Fischer
Date August 30, 2019
Condition VF
Selling price
Seller Meister & Sonntag
Date June 4, 2013
Condition AU
Selling price
