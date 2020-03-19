Catalog Search Auctions Pricing
Württemberg Period: 1798-1873 1798-1873

20 Kreuzer 1798 W "Type 1798-1799" (Württemberg, Frederick I)

Obverse 20 Kreuzer 1798 W "Type 1798-1799" - Silver Coin Value - Württemberg, Frederick I Reverse 20 Kreuzer 1798 W "Type 1798-1799" - Silver Coin Value - Württemberg, Frederick I

Photo by: Auktionen Münzhandlung Sonntag

Specification

  • Metal Silver (0,583)
  • Weight 6,68 g
  • Pure silver (0,1252 oz) 3,8944 g
  • Diameter 28 mm
  • Edge Reeded
  • Aspect ratio Coin (↑↓)

Description

  • Country Württemberg
  • Period Frederick I
  • Denomination 20 Kreuzer
  • Year 1798
  • Ruler Frederick I (King of Württemberg)
  • Mint Stuttgart
  • Purpose Circulation
Auction Prices (11)

Auction prices

Find out the current coin value of the Württemberg 20 Kreuzer 1798 with mark W. This silver coin from the times of Frederick I struck at the Stuttgart Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 1304 sold at the Auktionen Münzhandlung Sonntag auction for EUR 1,800. Bidding took place May 29, 2017.

Сondition
  • All companies
  • Grün (3)
  • Künker (2)
  • Meister & Sonntag (1)
  • Reinhard Fischer (2)
  • Sonntag (1)
  • WAG (2)
Württemberg 20 Kreuzer 1798 W at auction Künker - March 19, 2020
Seller Künker
Date March 19, 2020
Condition XF
Selling price
810 $
Price in auction currency 750 EUR
Württemberg 20 Kreuzer 1798 W at auction Grün - November 12, 2019
Seller Grün
Date November 12, 2019
Condition XF
Selling price
689 $
Price in auction currency 625 EUR
Württemberg 20 Kreuzer 1798 W at auction Reinhard Fischer - August 30, 2019
Seller Reinhard Fischer
Date August 30, 2019
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Württemberg 20 Kreuzer 1798 W at auction Reinhard Fischer - May 18, 2019
Seller Reinhard Fischer
Date May 18, 2019
Condition VF
Selling price
Württemberg 20 Kreuzer 1798 W at auction Grün - May 16, 2018
Seller Grün
Date May 16, 2018
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Württemberg 20 Kreuzer 1798 W at auction Sonntag - May 31, 2017
Seller Sonntag
Date May 31, 2017
Condition AU
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Württemberg 20 Kreuzer 1798 W at auction WAG - December 4, 2016
Seller WAG
Date December 4, 2016
Condition XF
Selling price
Württemberg 20 Kreuzer 1798 W at auction WAG - December 8, 2013
Seller WAG
Date December 8, 2013
Condition XF
Selling price
Württemberg 20 Kreuzer 1798 W at auction Meister & Sonntag - June 4, 2013
Seller Meister & Sonntag
Date June 4, 2013
Condition AU
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Württemberg 20 Kreuzer 1798 W at auction Grün - November 16, 2011
Seller Grün
Date November 16, 2011
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Württemberg 20 Kreuzer 1798 W at auction Künker - June 25, 2002
Seller Künker
Date June 25, 2002
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required

Where to sell?

For the sale of 20 Kreuzer 1798 , we recommend contacting specialized numismatic firms that conduct regular auctions. Go to the list of companies to find a suitable site.

