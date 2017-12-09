3 Kreuzer 1798 (Württemberg, Frederick I)

Auction prices

Find out the current coin value of the Württemberg 3 Kreuzer 1798 . This silver coin from the times of Frederick I struck at the Stuttgart Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 4561 sold at the Fritz Rudolf Künker GmbH & Co. KG auction for EUR 160. Bidding took place October 9, 2012.

Сondition AU (3) XF (6) VF (2)