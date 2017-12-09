Württemberg Period: 1798-1873 1798-1873
3 Kreuzer 1798 (Württemberg, Frederick I)
Photo by: Teutoburger Münzauktion GmbH
Specification
- Metal Silver (0,312)
- Weight 1,27 - 1,65 g
- Diameter 18 mm
- Edge Plain
- Aspect ratio Coin (↑↓)
Description
- Country Württemberg
- Period Frederick I
- Denomination 3 Kreuzer
- Year 1798
- Ruler Frederick I (King of Württemberg)
- Mint Stuttgart
- Purpose Circulation
Auction Prices (11)
Auction prices
Find out the current coin value of the Württemberg 3 Kreuzer 1798 . This silver coin from the times of Frederick I struck at the Stuttgart Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 4561 sold at the Fritz Rudolf Künker GmbH & Co. KG auction for EUR 160. Bidding took place October 9, 2012.
Сondition
- All companies
- Emporium Hamburg (1)
- Höhn (2)
- Künker (2)
- Teutoburger (3)
- WAG (3)
Seller Teutoburger
Date February 25, 2017
Condition AU
Selling price
******
Seller Künker
Date October 11, 2012
Condition AU
Selling price
******
