Württemberg Period: 1798-1873 1798-1873

3 Kreuzer 1798 (Württemberg, Frederick I)

Obverse 3 Kreuzer 1798 - Silver Coin Value - Württemberg, Frederick I Reverse 3 Kreuzer 1798 - Silver Coin Value - Württemberg, Frederick I

Photo by: Teutoburger Münzauktion GmbH

Specification

  • Metal Silver (0,312)
  • Weight 1,27 - 1,65 g
  • Diameter 18 mm
  • Edge Plain
  • Aspect ratio Coin (↑↓)

Description

  • Country Württemberg
  • Period Frederick I
  • Denomination 3 Kreuzer
  • Year 1798
  • Ruler Frederick I (King of Württemberg)
  • Mint Stuttgart
  • Purpose Circulation
Auction Prices (11)

Auction prices

Find out the current coin value of the Württemberg 3 Kreuzer 1798 . This silver coin from the times of Frederick I struck at the Stuttgart Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 4561 sold at the Fritz Rudolf Künker GmbH & Co. KG auction for EUR 160. Bidding took place October 9, 2012.

Сondition
  • All companies
  • Emporium Hamburg (1)
  • Höhn (2)
  • Künker (2)
  • Teutoburger (3)
  • WAG (3)
Württemberg 3 Kreuzer 1798 at auction WAG - May 14, 2023
Seller WAG
Date May 14, 2023
Condition XF
Selling price
Württemberg 3 Kreuzer 1798 at auction WAG - December 8, 2019
Seller WAG
Date December 8, 2019
Condition XF
Selling price
66 $
Price in auction currency 60 EUR
Württemberg 3 Kreuzer 1798 at auction WAG - July 7, 2019
Seller WAG
Date July 7, 2019
Condition XF
Selling price
112 $
Price in auction currency 100 EUR
Württemberg 3 Kreuzer 1798 at auction Teutoburger - December 9, 2017
Seller Teutoburger
Date December 9, 2017
Condition VF
Selling price
Württemberg 3 Kreuzer 1798 at auction Teutoburger - February 25, 2017
Seller Teutoburger
Date February 25, 2017
Condition AU
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Württemberg 3 Kreuzer 1798 at auction Emporium Hamburg - May 13, 2016
Seller Emporium Hamburg
Date May 13, 2016
Condition VF
Selling price
Württemberg 3 Kreuzer 1798 at auction Höhn - October 25, 2014
Seller Höhn
Date October 25, 2014
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Württemberg 3 Kreuzer 1798 at auction Teutoburger - September 6, 2014
Seller Teutoburger
Date September 6, 2014
Condition AU
Selling price
Württemberg 3 Kreuzer 1798 at auction Höhn - May 3, 2014
Seller Höhn
Date May 3, 2014
Condition XF
Selling price
Württemberg 3 Kreuzer 1798 at auction Künker - October 11, 2012
Seller Künker
Date October 11, 2012
Condition AU
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Württemberg 3 Kreuzer 1798 at auction Künker - March 10, 2003
Seller Künker
Date March 10, 2003
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required

Where to sell?

For the sale of 3 Kreuzer 1798 , we recommend contacting specialized numismatic firms that conduct regular auctions. Go to the list of companies to find a suitable site.

