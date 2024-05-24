20 Kreuzer 1798 W (Württemberg, Frederick I)

Auction prices

Find out the current coin value of the Württemberg 20 Kreuzer 1798 with mark W. This silver coin from the times of Frederick I struck at the Stuttgart Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 2075 sold at the Auktionen Meister & Sonntag auction for EUR 1,400. Bidding took place June 3, 2013.

Сondition UNC (1) XF (7) VF (3)