Württemberg Period: 1798-1873 1798-1873
20 Kreuzer 1798 W (Württemberg, Frederick I)
Specification
- Metal Silver (0,583)
- Weight 6,68 g
- Pure silver (0,1252 oz) 3,8944 g
- Diameter 28 mm
- Edge Reeded
- Aspect ratio Coin (↑↓)
Description
- Country Württemberg
- Period Frederick I
- Denomination 20 Kreuzer
- Year 1798
- Ruler Frederick I (King of Württemberg)
- Mint Stuttgart
- Purpose Circulation
Auction Prices (11)
Auction prices
Find out the current coin value of the Württemberg 20 Kreuzer 1798 with mark W. This silver coin from the times of Frederick I struck at the Stuttgart Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 2075 sold at the Auktionen Meister & Sonntag auction for EUR 1,400. Bidding took place June 3, 2013.
Сondition
Seller Künker
Date October 12, 2021
Condition VF
Selling price
254 $
Price in auction currency 220 EUR
Seller Künker
Date February 11, 2016
Condition VF
Selling price
Seller Meister & Sonntag
Date June 4, 2013
Condition UNC
Selling price
Seller Meister & Sonntag
Date May 8, 2012
Condition XF
Selling price
Where to sell?
For the sale of 20 Kreuzer 1798 , we recommend contacting specialized numismatic firms that conduct regular auctions. Go to the list of companies to find a suitable site.
